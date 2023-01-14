by Kathleen Marquardt

January 14, 2023

We have been watching our country, our world, accepting the chains of slavery that the power elite (Deep State/globalists (PE)) have told us we must wear if we are to save this world. They tell us we have been destroying this once glorious world by our use of its natural resources; by our “greedy” demand for private property rights, thus our freedom; and, especially, by our beliefs that liberty and property rights are vital principles for a just world.

For over 100 years, the PE have been working on every front to destroy those values, to brainwash us into believe we are greedy and evil to hold to those values, and to instill in us values they would never put up with themselves but are determined to force on us — if we don’t willingly accede to them. I do not exaggerate. We have watched for many decades the PE meeting in beautiful resorts around the world – flying in on their private jets, eating exotic and expensive foods and imbibing very expensive wines – all the while telling us that our eating meat instead of insects is destroying “this beautiful world they provide for us”.

Are we men or are we mice?[i]

Well?

Right now, the cats – few that they are – are running roughshod over us, and we are begging for more. I, for one, am not a masochist and am not now, nor ever going to get, down on my knees and worship these vile, sleazy, corrupt, depraved, and perverted scum who have brought our country and the world close to destruction. Oh, right. They call it deconstruction. They, the PE, have brought us close to rejecting the Western philosophical tradition of seeking certainty through reasoning. But some of us are too old to have been fully brainwashing in the so-called education system, some were home-schooled, and some have still had enough brain function (thank God) to see through the false dogma of Sustainable Development/Great Reset/New World Order.

You ask, what does all this have to do with the ESG policies recently decreed from on high? Everything! The ESG policies require that companies to be rated on these three aspects. According to Investopedia:

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing refers to a set of standards for a company’s behavior used by socially conscious investors to screen potential investments. Environmental criteria consider how a company safeguards the environment, including corporate policies addressing climate change, for example. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company’s leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.[ii]

Oh, but if you want to choose investments that don’t focus on those absurd, earth damaging, people destroying, and totally worthless goals that benefit only the PE by destroying true value, you must have a self-directed IRA.

What ESGs do in real life (as opposed to sick and twisted fairytales for the ignorant) is value companies by their perverted reality that is taking down any and all moral absolutes and promoting our world to a dystopia of disease, immorality, and pure evil.

And if you think I am going overboard with the disgusting descriptions of these people and their policies, think again. I cannot (with clean language) come close to what they really deserve to be called.

But an interesting thing is happening. ESGs are bringing the PE’s companies down. This description is a bit long, but well worth the read:

“The year 2022 brings an end to an era of illusions: a year that saw the end of the post–Cold War era and the return of geopolitics; the first energy crisis of the enforced energy transition to net zero; and the year that brought environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing down to earth with a thump—for the year to date, BlackRock’s ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF lost 22.2% of its value, and the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index rose 54.0%. The three are linked. By restricting investment in production of oil and gas by Western producers, ESG increases the market power of non-Western producers, thereby enabling Putin’s weaponization of energy supplies. Net zero—the holy grail of ESG—has turned out to be Russia’s most potent ally.

Go figure.

“It wasn’t only a bad year for ESG on the stock market. Earlier this month, Vanguard announced that it was quitting Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (NZAM), set up by former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney a little over a year ago. “We have decided to withdraw from NZAM so that we can provide the clarity our investors desire about the role of index funds and about how we think about material risks, including climate-related risks,” the world’s second-largest asset manager said.

Wouldn’t you like to know Vanguard’s real thoughts on “climate related risks”? Just asking.

“Two months ago, Alex Edmans, coauthor of the latest edition of the standard textbook on the principles of corporate finance and professor of finance at the London Business School, published a paper titled “The End of ESG”—without a question mark. Edmans criticizes what has become the primary justification for ESG: the claim that business can generate higher returns for investors by tackling climate change. Since governments are democratically elected by a country’s citizens, they are best placed to address externalities, whereas investors disproportionately represent the elites. “If ESG is pursued for its externalities, companies and investors should be very clear that it may be at the expense of value,” Edmans says.

Read that last sentence again. Duh.

“October also saw the publication of Terrence Keeley’s Sustainable, where the former BlackRock senior executive penned what amounts to a requiem for ESG. Rather than “doing well by doing good,” the logic of Keeley’s case, as I reviewed for RealClear Books, is that investors in conventional ESG investment products are likely to end up not doing very well and leave investors feeling good, not doing good.

You want to bet that any of the PE put their money on stocks that have great ESG ratings?

“It has not all been going one way. In May, HSBC terminated Stuart Kirk, its global head of research at HSBC’s asset-management arm, for voicing some hard truths about ESG. Earlier this month, HSBC announced that it will stop financing new oil and gas fields, putting the West’s third-largest bank on Putin’s side in Russia’s energy war on the West.

I’m not going to get into the geo-political war stuff here, just noting.

“What is now a negative factor disadvantaging the West in a world increasingly characterized by East–West geopolitical tensions originated after a period when the United Nations had been fostering a horizontal global division between a rich North and an exploited South. As University of Pennsylvania’s professor Elizabeth Pollman records in her June 2022 paper “The Origins and Consequences of the ESG Moniker,” through the 1970s and early 1980s, the UN promoted the New International Economic Order that called for the regulation of transnational corporations on the alleged grounds that they were widening the gap between developed and developing countries.[iii]

Ah, yes. I forgot to mention that all of this is about the non-existent Climate Change aka Global Warming. No, I am not lying – and neither are the ones promoting the Climate Change/Paris Accord contrivance. Many admit it in the quotes below.

Think about that! Our entire existence is now being held hostage by a fake catastrophe, brought about by so-called environmentalists to keep mankind from destroying our world via bettering our lives through industrial evolution. I kid you not. Note:

“The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.” — Club of Rome, premier environmental think-tank, consultants to the United Nations.

“We need to get some broad based support, to capture the public’s imagination… So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements and make little mention of any doubts… Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest.”– Prof. Stephen Schneider, Stanford Professor of Climatology, lead author of many IPCC reports.

“We’ve got to ride this global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic and environmental policy.”– Timothy Wirth, president of the UN Foundation. Former U.S. Senator

“No matter if the science of global warming is all phony. … climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”– Christine Stewart, former Canadian Minister of the Environment

“The data doesn’t matter. We’re not basing our recommendations on the data. We’re basing them on the climate models.”– Professor Chris Folland, Hadley Centre for Climate Prediction and Research.

“The models are convenient fictions that provide something very useful.”– Dr David Frame, climate modeler, Oxford University.

“It doesn’t matter what is true, it only matters what people believe is true.”– Paul Watson, co-founder of Greenpeace.

What does that make ESG? Pure fakery to promote the destruction of the greatest nation on earth, America in order to promote their evil program of ridding the world of 90+% of us – starting with those of us who know what they are doing.

The “Social” part of ESG is also to help them reduce the population – by pretending that men can be women – or cats or dogs. Who would have thought that kinds of stuff up? NOT ANY SANE, FREEDOM LOVING PERSON!

If you have read all this way and think I’m telling it straight, do something! Stand up. Speak out. Learn what you can do to bring back sanity, moral absolutes, honesty, and freedom. We don’t have time to beg you to do your part. The push for world control is on a very fast track right now with the Global 30×30, ESGs, and so much more.

Roar with the lions!

© 2023 Kathleen Marquardt – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kathleen Marquardt: koipolloi@protonmail.com

Footnotes:

