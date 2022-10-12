By Cliff Kincaid

October 12, 2022

The only explanation for the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story is that the intelligence agencies are in command and control of our political system, including the major media companies, and that Joe Biden and/or members of the Biden family are their agents or assets.

The Intelligence Community is above the law and they will lie, as we saw in their statement dismissing the laptop as Russian propaganda.

The report that federal agents have gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes has no bearing on how the suppression of the story was part of a plan to swing the 2020 election away from Trump and toward Biden.

We know they have the evidence. But the evidence also implicates them.

Sadly, we know that Republican leaders in the House and Senate do not have the courage to defund the intelligence agencies and hold them “accountable” for subverting our system of government and protecting their own wealth and power.

This means that Republican control of the Congress, even both Houses, in the November elections, will, at best, be an impediment to the disastrous course we’re on. More important is the fact is that Biden was installed through manipulation of the electorate by the intelligence agencies working in tandem with social media.

So how are the people supposed to get justice in a case like this? If not through an insurrection, then what?

Congress understands this. However, one of the best members, Rep. Devin Nunes, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, left to go to work for Trump. Another, former Rep. Steve King, who called for a new House Internal Security Committee, was forced out by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. Jason Chaffetz, former chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, left Congress to make big bucks at Fox.

Members of Congress who seriously try to defund or expose these agencies face retaliation of the most personal nature, just like Trump has endured. Or worse, they might end up like former Clinton White House lawyer Vincent Foster, whose dead body was dumped in a public park after obtaining documents regarding NSA surveillance procedures and practices. Not to mention Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee staffer who was fatally shot in July of 2016 and was the subject of an extensive FBI investigation relating to the release of DNC emails to Julian Assange and Wikileaks. The FBI has tried to cover-up the facts in the case.

Over the course of decades, my group, America’s Survival, Inc., sponsored several National Press Club conferences and published a series of books warning of how the “progressives” were implementing a Marxist one-party state in America, primarily through the 8 years of Barack Hussein Obama’s presidency. Our warnings fell on deaf ears.

But after the intelligence agencies derailed a second term for President Trump through the Russia-gate hoax, awareness began spreading rapidly that Obama’s Democratic Party had become America’s Communist Party and that, as Obama predicted, America has been transformed.

Resistance to the Federal Government

Today, it is clear that we have a corrupt federal political system but a private sector of independently-minded and forward-thinking people such as Elon Musk. Though not a conservative, he understands the dangers of the current system having been corrupted by the “progressives” elites. He seems committed to freedom of action and thought.

Another, of course, is the My Pillow guy, Mike Lindell, who has made it his mission in life to eliminate electronic voting machines that are susceptible to manipulation and fraud.

With the knowledge of America’s turn into a Marxist state, these people have to redouble their efforts and figure out ways to outrun the federal government and its rapidly increasing system of command and control over every aspect of our lives.

One big hope is an alternative monetary system that bypasses the Federal Reserve system through crypto currencies based on new technology. Here, Republicans are leading the way. For that reason alone, they are preferable to the Democrats. Successful investor Cathie Wood, a Christian, is emphasizing innovations such as AI, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, next generation Internet, and blockchain technology, including crypto assets.

We also have possibilities of change on the state and local levels, where political participation can truly make a difference. In Pennsylvania, for example, former Army Colonel Doug Mastriano, who has written about how the military has been subverted from within, is running for governor. Pennsylvania is a state where voter fraud has been well-documented through mail-in voting and drop boxes.

On another level, local sheriffs can resist the chaos and conflict being deliberately created by “progressives” in the criminal justice system.

Biden Family Corruption

But to return to the topic this column began with, the only explanation for the official suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story is that the intelligence agencies, such as the FBI and CIA, were implicated in the Biden Family’s dealings with China and other foreign countries and are themselves corrupt. I suspect Hunter may have been a CIA agent or asset, probably a role arranged by his father, who was always committed openly to a New World Order.

Congress can’t and won’t get to the bottom of this scandal unless it completely defunds the FBI and CIA and a real Department of Justice prosecutes top officials of those agencies for corruption and treason.

Hearings and investigations are welcome. But if they only lead to the impeachment of this or that official, it won’t be enough.

I believe the unraveling the Biden case may also lead to the truth about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, who had the best lawyers that money could buy, as well as associates in such eminent organizations as the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission.

And it may also help us understand other mysterious deaths.

With the assistance of high-powered lawyers such as Ken Starr, the special prosecutor who “investigated” the Clintons but covered-up the murder of Clinton lawyer Vincent Foster, Epstein had protected himself and his network, serving only 13 months in a country-club arrangement at a local jail. Finally, of course, he ended up dead in a federal jail in New York City.

Foreign Wars

Now, with potential wars with Russia and China on the horizon, and our own military shrinking under the weight of diversity, we have a pressing need to focus on how the elites are maneuvering to protect themselves, their wealth, and power, and then we need to take parallel action to protect our own families and neighbors from the escalating dangers of economic collapse, rising crime and chaos.

I recently came upon a book, Secrets of Catoctin Mountain, which includes a chapter on how America’s elites ran secret military and intelligence camps, compounds and nuclear hideaways outside of Washington, D.C. in Maryland. The author, James Rada, Jr. signed my copy, “Cliff, every place has its secrets.”

In the event of a nuclear exchange with Russia over Ukraine, you can bet the elites will retire to a secure compound, with no worries about shortages of money, food, or health care.

We can continue to expose these secrets, in an effort to shame and embarrass them. But don’t operate on the assumption that those who run America will either protect you and your family or give up power voluntarily so that our Republican form of government can return. They would not hesitate to use America’s military as cannon fodder in another no-win foreign war, like the one already underway in Ukraine, which could break out with China or North Korea or Iran.

The American people are quickly understanding that the elites have stolen our wealth and mortgaged our future. They are criminals of the worst order and their institutions are corrupt to the core. They have almost complete control of our destiny as a nation.

There is some hopeful news – primarily a conservative Supreme Court that can push back, as well as Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, assuming he will make it into a true free speech platform. But if November’s elections are stolen, all hope will be lost.

© 2022 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net