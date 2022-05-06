By JB Williams

May 6, 2022

Fear is NOT your friend.

For most people, fear causes panic, paralysis, inaction, stress, depression, apathy and in the end, defeat. Money isn’t the greatest motivator for most modern people, if it were, most would be wealthy. Fear is the greatest motivator for most. Most people today will do things out of fear, that they would never do for love nor money. The COVID19 Global Reset scamdemic has proven this reality beyond any doubt.

But people of faith are able to defeat fear. They are able to see and hold hope because they believe that they are never in the fight alone. They believe that no matter the circumstance, they can prevail, that good always wins over evil in the end, if they just persevere in faith.

Faith is all that’s needed to overcome fear. With faith, hope is born, and with hope, the faithful are moved to action and action will sooner or later, bring positive results. Our nation’s Founders knew this all too well.

Mayflower Compact (c.1620) – “ IN THE NAME OF GOD, AMEN . We, whose names are underwritten, the Loyal Subjects of our dread Sovereign Lord King James, by the Grace of God, of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, King, Defender of the Faith. Having undertaken for the Glory of God, and Advancement of the Christian Faith , and the Honour of our King and Country, a Voyage to plant the first Colony in the northern Parts of Virginia;”

The Mayflower Compact was followed by our Declaration of Independence (c.1776) wherein our Founders broke from British rule and established a free sovereign nation.

“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them; ” – Declaration of Independence

The message was clear and understood by all…our freedom was according to “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” referred to as our “Creator” and the giver of the foundational “Right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” It was the result of Faith in a higher power, a universal Creator of all things, and the giver of all fundamental Natural Rights. It was the result of sacrifices made by those who held deep Faith and acted upon that faith.

Eleven years later, this foundation would result in the Constitutional Representative Republic known as the United States of America, established by the adoption of the U.S. Constitution (c. 1787).

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” – U.S. Constitution

By December 15, 1791, three-fourths of the states had ratified 10 amendments, known as the “Bill of Rights.” The House passed a joint resolution containing 17 amendments based on Madison’s proposal. The Senate changed the joint resolution to consist of 12 amendments. A joint House and Senate Conference Committee settled remaining disagreements in September. On October 2, 1789, President Washington sent copies of the 12 amendments adopted by Congress to the states. The States ratified ten of those proposed amendments on December 15, 1791. (Source)

Despite overwhelming odds and grave conflicts, faith overcame fear to create the greatest free nation ever known to mankind. The American Revolution, also called United States War of Independence or American Revolutionary War, (1775–83), was a true “insurrection” by which 13 North American colonies won political independence and went on to form the United States of America as a free independent sovereign nation.

Fundamentally, it was by faith alone, through actions born out of hope for a better life, that gave birth to the freedom and liberty that Americans have known for generations since. Faith defeated fear, again and again.

In fact, it’s been written for centuries that FEAR is merely the absence of FAITH,just as darkness is merely the absence of light. Where one exists, the other cannot. Yet today, even many Americans of proclaimed faith have allowed their fears to win over their faith.

When I started to write on the subject of Faith over Fear, I didn’t intend to for it to turn into the history lesson above. It was when I realized that millions of Americans were never taught this historical truth that I decided to use our history as a prime example of just how powerful Faith is in overcoming Fear.

As a writer, I have come to understand that people usually tend to believe whatever they want to believe, even when it isn’t true. In order to help set people free from the bondage of lies, we must prove that the truth is indeed true. And there is a purpose…

Faith CAN overcome Fear again!

Our Constitutional Representative Republic has proven to be the best design for self-governance on earth for over 240-years now. It’s the Constitution itself in Article IV Section IV that guarantees every state and every Citizen a “republican form of government,” not a democratic socialist form. The efforts by today’s Democratic Socialist Party to “fundamentally transform America” is a direct treasonous offense to the U.S. Constitution, every state, and every Citizen.

Either the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights will prevail and stand as the supreme law of this land, or the global left’s “transformation of America” will become our entry to the World Economic Forums GREAT RESET. As they promise, we will “own nothing,” which means they will own everything, including us.

People without any Faith have never been the solution to anything, and they never will be. In fact, they are the problem. Those who believe that human beings are their own Gods are set upon destroying the very foundations of freedom and liberty, free will.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (mankind) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” – Declaration of Independence

Today’s democratic socialists claim to be “for the people.” Yet it is those same people who work every minute of every day to undermine and destroy the very foundations of freedom and liberty of the people. They claim to care about the plight of the “black community,” but it is those same people who created and operated the Ku Klux Klan and continue to keep many in the black community on the federal government’s plantation even today.

Even in the beginning of the USA experiment in self-governance, one-third of the population thought they should have just gone-along to get-along with King George of England, and one-third didn’t even know it was happening. It was only one-third of the population at that time who won freedom and liberty for all…and they were ALL men of Faith.

As it was then, so will it be again…

Even as the global democratic socialists appear to have freedom-lovers everywhere cornered, out-financed, and out-gunned, out-maneuvered on the political battlefield, and willing to scorch the earth to defeat freedom and liberty, freedom can prevail.

And once again, it will be people of great Faith who will overcome the Fear that grips all others. It is people of deep Faith that will act on their faith to resecure freedom and liberty for all. If you’re full of fear, it’s because you are without Faith.

Before Americans will ever take action to protect and preserve decency, freedom, and liberty for our posterity, they must first return to men and women of great Faith! Faith brings Hope, which brings action, which brings results.

The only unknown is how bad it must get before peaceful people of Faith are moved to action…

© 2022 JB Williams – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail JB Williams: jb.tnalc@gmail.com