By Kelleigh Nelson

The primary method by which governments increase their control is by creating fear. —Charles Eisenstein, Author

Neither a man nor a crowd nor a nation can be trusted to act humanely or to think sanely under the influence of a great fear. —Bertrand Russell

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary. —H. L. Mencken

The people need wholesome fear. They want to fear something. They want someone to frighten them and make them shudderingly submissive. —Adolph Hitler, 1933

Sadly, after years upon years of conditioning, most people don’t use critical thinking (logic is not taught in government schools) and instead let others think for them. This became all too obvious with the propaganda of fear proliferated by worldwide establishment hierarchies.

In 2020, America became a country of sheep, donning the useless face diapers, even while alone in their vehicles or outside on warm sunny days. Fauci’s fear propaganda was successful. In 2021, Americans allowed themselves to become lab rats for an unlicensed and dangerous injection that is not a “vaccine,” but an unapproved experimental toxic genetic agent containing squalene. Dr. Lee Merritt says this is the same ingredient in one of the “vaccines” given to Gulf War vets allegedly to prevent Anthrax poisoning, where there was no time for oversight or independent review, and instead caused Gulf War syndrome. In animal testing for the messenger RNA Covid injections, the ferrets, cats, and monkeys all died when a new virus was introduced.

Viral Variants

Comrade Fauci is again using fear to frighten the lemmings into believing that the new Delta variant is far more dangerous than the original never-isolated Covid-19. Variants of viral strains have nearly always been of a weaker variety. The gain-of-function Wuhan virus variants may be a natural result of the virus, a new strain released on the world or more likely, a result of the mRNA Covid injections. The majority of Americans as well as the rest of the world, fell prey to fear mongering sold by the establishment elite, and are now spreading fear again with the lie of a dangerous “variant.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claim the Delta strain of the virus is a “variant of concern” that could lead to more deaths and hospitalizations, while the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the strain has been detected in more than 80 countries and continues to mutate as it spreads. Dr. Fauci and China’s mouthpiece, WHO President Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, are very close friends.

The article, How Broad is Covid Immunity? by former scientist and vice president of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and Marc Girardot of PANDA, states that “health authorities and mainstream media have been very wary of supposed heightened risk profiles of new variants. This well-known phenomenon occurs continuously for influenza as well as for Coronaviruses. To date, these mutations have caused changes in less than 0.3% of the entire virus sequence. All variants are therefore currently 99.7% similar to the original Wuhan viral sequence.”

“To date no robust scientific evidence proves that any of variants identified are more transmissible or deadly than the original. By definition, variants are clinically identical. Once there is a clinical difference then a new ‘strain’ of virus has emerged.”

“There is therefore no possibility that the human immune system will be fooled into regarding the variants as a new pathogen.”

So then, what is Delta?

Variant Spread

Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says “there is no doubt in my mind” that “vaccinated” Americans are helping spread the Indian Delta variant as Los Angeles and New York City see cases surge by up to 165% in a week. He added, “It could explain why states with high vaccination rates such as California, Illinois, New York and Washington are seeing a rise in cases.” In New York City, where 63% of all adults have completed their vaccine series, new cases have risen by 295 since June 24.

Since June 25, COVID-19 infections have jumped 84 percent from 1,747 cases to 3,216 recorded July 9th, according to data from the Scottish Government. ‘You cannot explain the explosive epidemic in Scotland, in a pretty highly vaccinated population, if they’re not playing a role in transmission,’ Murray said.

Here’s what the article is not telling us. These cases are rising in areas of the unvaccinated as well. Remember that it’s already been acknowledged that those who are inoculated are shedding the spike proteins and infecting non-inoculated.

Even the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has written a “guidance document” entitled, Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus or Bacteria-Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products.

Toxic Jabs

A true vaccine will develop antibodies to the virus or bacterium, will protect you from contracting the virus, reduce deaths from the virus, and reduce the circulation of the virus in society. The Covid-19 injection does none of these. In fact, injected citizens can still contract the virus, are not producing antibodies, can still spread the virus, and Public Health England just released a new report showing that at least 62 percent of all deaths associated with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are occurring in people who were already “vaccinated.”

Why would anyone trust these injections? Apparently, many are not. Anti-vaxxers used to be three percent, and are now up to 45%, thus the reason Biden will be sending vax-agents to your doors. The media is saying that because of those who will not take the injection, America will not reach herd immunity. Whoa…wait the hell a minute; that is pure poppycock. If you’ve had the virus (Type A or B flu which was all that was found in the lungs of Covid patients) then you have God’s immunity and you don’t need an experimental injection!

There is no Covid-19 virus that has ever been isolated! It’s the blooming flu…whether natural or manmade in a bioweapon lab via the NIH/Fauci gain-of-function, it still reacts the same way as other viruses. Like seasonal influenza, it is dangerous to elderly with comorbidities.

Cure Worse Than the Disease?

Dr. Lee Merritt’s July 5th article in the New American Magazine, Covid-19 Vaccines, A “Cure” Worse Than the Disease? spells out the dangers of these experimental injections being slickly sold to the American public with bribes to entice Americans into receiving the jab. Both Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 injections are “experimental, employing a genetic technology never before used on humans. Legally, those who get the vaccine are unnamed participants in a Stage IV Food and Drug Administration (FDA) trial.

Dr. Merritt writes that during the first four months after the 2021 rollout of Pfizer and Moderna, 97 percent of deaths from vaccines recorded in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) were for those injections…only three percent reported were from other vaccines. The VAERS statistics on vaccine deaths per year from 2018-2021 are telling.

2018: 22 deaths

2019: 27 deaths

2020: 26 deaths

2021: 3,661 deaths (January through April)

Why weren’t these lethal jabs terminated like the swine flu after 25 deaths?

According to the CDC, from mid December 2020 to July 2, 2021, there have been 9,048 Americans who have died from these injections, including 917 unborn babies following the shots, and 520,747 injuries. Link

The following billboards can be seen across the country and were posted by Sidney Powell’s organization, Defending the Republic! Please support them by sending a check here: Defending the Republic, 2911 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 300, Dallas TX 75219

Physicians, pharmacists, and nurses have no idea what is in these Covid injections. Only the people at the top of the four “vaccine” makers know. Recipients are guinea pigs receiving an experiment that may kill or disable them.

Videos of magnets sticking to the skin of recently inoculated Americans have been circulated. Like everyone else, I originally thought it was nonsense and a typical hoax. But Dr. Merritt tells us that in an article published in August 2019 at LabRoots.com states, “Scientists Developed Magnetic Nanoparticles that can Remotely Modulate Neural Circuits,” nanoparticles can be put into the blood vessel feeding a brain tumor, then MRI scanning of the area causes the particles to heat and burn out the cancerous mass. So, what will happen when these vaccinated people enter the MRI for other reasons?

Dr. Lawrence Palevsky is a New York state licensed pediatrician, who utilizes a holistic approach to children’s wellness and illness. In this short video, he explains what the injection for Covid-19 actually does to our bodies and the side effects.

Dr. Palevsky says the Sars-Cov-2 “messenger RNA” injection is not a vaccine, instead it is believed to be a piece of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, but is a man made synthetic of the spike protein. That spike protein is known to be damaging, and the injection creates the genetic ability to produce more spike proteins in the body. Yet there is no guarantee it ever stops reproducing. The list of side effects from the spike protein are deadly: thrombocytopenia, blood clots, brain damage, neurological damage, lung, liver and kidney disease, heart attacks and inflammation, strokes and impairment to male and female reproductive organs, miscarriages, stillborn babies and death.

The unvaccinated who are near those who have had the jab are experiencing many of the same side effects, which means the spike protein is shedding from skin, breath, sweat, saliva, etc. from mRNA injected individuals. There has never been, in history, a demonstration that using mRNA technology in vaccines has solved the problem of an infectious disease outbreak.

In this longer video, Dr. Palevsky tells of the few ingredients known within the mRNA jabs that have also never been tested for human injection. These were listed as “in addition” contents on Covid-19 injection paperwork; no other contents were given.

Polyethylene glycol (a petroleum derivative), lipid nanoparticles and something called SM102, also known as “hydro-gel” have never been tested for safety or effectiveness when injected into the human body or in animal studies.

Seventy-five percent of Americans are known to have an allergic reaction to polyethylene glycol. The lipid nanoparticle is known to cause brain damage, lung, kidney and liver damage, and male and female reproductive damage. The lipid is a fat and the nanoparticle is a very tiny particle able to travel everywhere in your body. They are known to cause damage to the above-mentioned tissues, are known to stay in the body permanently, and they also have the potential to be magnetized which will then give the powers that be the ability to collect data from you once you’ve had the injection. Aluminum nanoparticles could well invite Alzheimer’s as aluminum attaches to the fluoride in our body which is in our drinking water.

Dr. Palevsky states that there is no oversight with these manufacturers or the manufacturing process or proper safety standards. There is no actual standardization of how much messenger RNA is even in each injection. And of course, these companies are not liable if their product harms you or kills you.

Biden’s Vaccine Gestapo

And here is where the rubber meets the road with our totalitarian despotic dictator, comrade Joseph Biden. He’s about as sharp as a marble, yet he’s telling us that he wants all Americans injected, including teenagers, despite the fact the youth of America are not affected by this virus and the recovery rate across the board is 99.75%. How special! Recently we heard of a 13-year-old boy who died in his sleep three days after his second injection and his autopsy showed an enlarged heart. In a recent interview with Dr. Lee Merritt, she said, “These forced vaccines are a Holocaust level crime against humanity.” Wake up people!

Jen Psaki announced Biden’s plan to have every American vaccinated. Agents of the federal government will be knocking on people’s doors to intimidate them into getting vaccinated for a virus with a 99.75 percent survival rate. We don’t need a stinkin’ vaccine! Never have! Number one on Biden’s list: “Targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

Kiss my grits! There is nothing safe about this forced and bribed injection!

The heavily targeted states are all southern, from Georgia and Tennessee across the south to Texas, but every state will have either government officials or National Guard at your door. Many southerners still understand freedom.

Remember, you do not have to answer questions and they do not have a right to trespass on your property. The 4th and 5th amendments and HIPAA laws prevent this type of government questioning which is an overarching blanket abuse of power.

In Oregon’s fourth most populous county, which includes the college town of Eugene, National Guard members may be among the teams designated to persuade people to take the shots, according to Jason Davis, Public Information Officer with Lane County Public Health. Using the military to go door-to-door to persuade Americans to take this experimental jab is a Bolshevik tactic! This is an unconstitutional use of state military who answer to both state and federal authorities. The abuse and misuse of the National Guard has been deliberately corrupted.

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Health Department and Fire Department are going door to door in communities to bring the vaccines to the poorer neighborhoods. Their health commissioner said community vaccination is the primary goal. God help them!

CNN Medical contributor, Dr. Leana Wen suggested on July 10th that President Biden should get behind “vaccine credentialing.” She said that life needs to be “hard” for Americans who have not received the experimental Covid-19 jab and individuals who refuse should face weekly testing. Wen is the former Planned Parenthood president and she believes people who don’t take the injection should not be allowed to normally go about their lives without any consequences.

We went from “flattening the curve in 14 days” to going “door to door to see your papers.” The “brownshirts” have arrived.

Conclusion

Physicians and scientists all over the world are risking their livelihoods and licenses to tell us the truth, that the Covid shot is not a vaccine, it’s an unlicensed experiment, and one that kills. Over 9,000 Americans have died from the vaccine, and only one percent of deaths and adverse reactions are reported to VAERS.

Real extremists, factual corruption, and the historic destruction of America’s liberties are ignored. The FBI is now asking Americans to spy on their own families and friends to prevent extremism. We have entered Nazi Germany once again.

As Dr. Lee Merritt said at the end of her article in the New American Magazine, “If you are a physician, it is time to choose your allegiance. Will you stand for your patients? Or will you hide behind the medical authorities and say someday, ‘I was just following orders.’”

© 2021 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net