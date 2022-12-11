By: Devvy

December 12, 2022

“In the long run, the most unpleasant truth is a safer companion than a pleasant falsehood.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo is the current Surgeon General of the State of Florida. He is the quintessential example (and many more like him) of someone who LEGALLY emigrated to this country, worked hard and has become a highly successful doctor. And while I respect his impressive career and his willingness to stand against the draconian mandates jammed down America’s throats over COVID, I have a problem with recommending vs a ban.

Dr. Ladapo is hated by the prostitute media, career politicians and so-called medical “experts” who are gutless either out of ignorance or to protect their paychecks. Or, like Bill Gates who magically became the world’s expert on vaccines, the WHO (World Health Organization – a true misnomer) and the WEF (World Economic Forum) who all want to depopulate the world.

Oct. 7, 2022, posted on Dr. Robert Malone’s web site: “Today I was asked by One America News to comment on the new study which Joe and his colleagues released three days ago on October 07, 2022. Here are the key findings, according to the press release:

Tallahassee, Fla. — “Today, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has announced new guidance regarding mRNA vaccines. The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety.

“This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.

“As such, the State Surgeon General recommends against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision.”

Recommends 18-39 years old males not get one of those experimental gene editing injections even though they found a WHOPPING 84% increase in the “relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths”?

That’s like Ford Motor saying our Model F-150 is safe except for the years 2021-2022 because there’s been an 84% increase in the “relative incidence of engine related deaths”. We recommend you don’t drive that model. In real life, those vehicles would have been recalled after a half dozen deaths.

This is a video interview with Dr. Lapado in late November. Towards the end, Dr. Lapado says, “These vaccines are profoundly more unsafe than any vaccines that are widely used in the United States. These are just really a different product in terms of their safety profile, and we are gonna be doing more work there.” He goes on to talk about more safety studies.

More studies? The number of Americans dead, permanently disabled or maimed by those experimental injections is ASTRONOMICAL and growing as people continue to get those injections. One only need read these columns of mine (of which there are so many more) filled with statistics on those weapons of mass destruction. COVID Shot: Rising Deaths, Serious Injury, Spontaneous Miscarriages and Stillbirths, March 15, 2021; More Deaths: States Must Stop Their Vaccine Programs, March 22, 2021; COVID Vaccines: Dead Must Be Autopsied, April 5, 2021

PCR Lawsuits – Should Hospitals Be Included?, May 10, 2021; 100% Vaccination is More Important Than Your Individual Freedom, June 14, 2021; COVID Injections: Whistleblowers & Horrific Number of Dead, June 22, 2021; As Predicted Oct-Dec: Second Wave COVID Injection Deaths Underway, Nov. 9, 2021; No, You Didn’t Test Positive for COVID-19, Jan. 10, 2022 – Pulled from my column:

“Very important read to fully understand how that fraud was birthed (PCR test): Cease & Desist letter to Prof Dr. Christian Drosten who started this fraud that has caused such massive damage to the world.”

PLEASE REMEMBER: CDC DATA ARE ALL ESTIMATES (vs VAERS) yet the prostitute media has been blasting ‘confirmed cases’ for years. Bull. Confirmed using a PR test and numbers estimated by the corrupt CDC. From one of my older columns:

“Only someone who hasn’t done a lick of research into this or is one of the unreachables, meaning they are so brain washed don’t bother, believes the proven lies from the CDC. Allegedly 600,000 Americans have died from this COVID-19. Another bald-faced lie. Starting in March 2020 any death other than a falling 20 stories from a building or something similar was attributed to COVID and still is because there’s big bux for hospitals. It also keeps the livestock herded in the desired direction.

“But, the American people – thanks to independent media – started finding out the truth about those tests and the manipulation of death certificates some 20 months ago so they decided to massage their destructive lie:

“On July 21st of this year, the CDC announced it is withdrawing its authorization of the current PCR test for covid-19, saying the PCR test would no longer be considered valid science after December 31st of this year. It then states that a new PCR test will, “facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses,” meaning the new test will reportedly be able to tell the difference between covid and the common cold. This implies that the current test — the one used to push global covid pandemic hysteria — does not achieve such a differentiation.

“In effect, it appears the CDC has been fabricating the science behind global “pandemics” for decades, using the media to spread mass hysteria where no pandemic existed. One of the best and most recent cases is the recent Zika virus, where mainstream media outlets were screaming that babies born to new mothers in Florida would be born with shrunken heads (microcephaly) because of the Zika virus. Just as with the covid scheme, billions of dollars were funneled into pharmaceutical companies to research a vaccine for Zika, which turned out to be nothing more than fictional hype.”

What do expect when you use a test that doesn’t test for any virus? Hospital ERs filled with symptom-less, COVID-positive people in one state, Dec. 27, 2021: “However, in January, as WND reported, the World Health Organization officially acknowledged that the “gold standard” PCR test used to diagnose COVID-19 has a high rate of false-positives that make it unreliable.”

The bottom line is the Surgeon General for the State of Florida, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has publicly stated, “These vaccines are profoundly more unsafe than any vaccines that are widely used in the United States.” If those injections are so profoundly unsafe, why in God’s name would you recommend it for anyone in Florida except males in the 18-39 years old range? Because that’s exactly what he’s saying.

If they’re “profoundly more unsafe than any vaccines” why in God’s name don’t you sit down with Gov. DeSantis and tell him he must immediately ban all COVID experimental injections? And, Dr. Ladapo, they are not vaccines. The SEC filings by Modern and Pfizer prove that by their own words. My column, FACTS: Experimental COVID Injections and SADS, Sept. 19, 2022:

“Pfizer BioNTech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dec. 31, 2019. See document here, pg 14 – 15:

“To our knowledge, there is no current precedent for an mRNA-based immunotherapy such as the type we are developing being approved for sale by the FDA, European Commission or any other regulatory agency elsewhere in the world. Although we expect to submit BLAs for our mRNA-based product candidates in the United States, and in the European Union, mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products, other jurisdictions may consider our mRNA-based product candidates to be new drugs, not biologics or gene therapy medicinal products, and require different marketing applications.

“Any product candidates we develop may not be effective, may be only moderately effective, or may prove to have undesirable or unintended side effects, toxicities or other characteristics that may preclude our obtaining marketing approval or prevent or limit commercial use.”

Pg 16: “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA…Our product candidates may not work as intended, may cause undesirable side effects or may have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, limit the commercial profile of an approved label, or result in significant negative consequences following marketing approval, if any.” (End of quote.)

“Vaccines normally take 10-15 years before getting approval for mass distribution. The first injections were rolled out in hospitals on Dec. 14, 2020. That SEC filing was last day of 2019 before production began. Clinical trials are scheduled through 2023, so yes, humans on this planet are being used as test subjects.”

Let me draw your attention to this on page 1 of the Pfizer BioNTech SE filing for Dec. 31, 2019. No one here in the U.S. knew anything about COVID or a pandemic in Dec. 2019. Scroll down to page 4: “…the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our development programs, supply chain, collaborators and financial performance.”

The thoroughly corrupt WHO didn’t announce COVID-19 a pandemic until March 1, 2020.

“How about Moderna and their SEC filing? “Regulatory requirements governing gene and cell therapy products have evolved and may continue to change in the future, and the implications for mRNA-based therapies are unknown…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

“Click on Table of Contents and go down to page 64; “Our pursuit of mRNA-1273, a potential vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, continues to be subject to completion of the required clinical trials and regulatory approval in the United States and elsewhere. We may be unable to produce a vaccine that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

“On Moderna’s web site under EUA it says, “The Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID‑19) for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID‑19.”

Johnson & Johnson’s injections should also not be taken. Blood clots killing people or causing severe medical problems are massive here and abroad. Oh, the Federal Death Administration (FDA) says that’s rare! Just read my columns over the past two + years. ALERT: Doctor says mRNA vaccines “will kill most people” through heart failure, 62% of vaccinated people already show microscopic blood clots, July 13, 2021. Rare my arse. Go watch the Died Suddenly documentary. The FDA honchos are malignant liars.

Former Senior FDA Official: Manufacturers, FDA Negligent In Not Investigating Covid-19 Vaccine Risks To Heart Health, Feb. 10, 2022 // Top Pathologist Confirms COVID Vaccine Attacks The Heart – Interview, Dec. 29, 2021

Why the FDA Restricted Use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine, May 6, 2022:

“Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is now restricted to only a select group of people, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The vaccine’s emergency use authorization is limited to people ages 18 and older for whom other vaccines are not accessible or appropriate, or for people who would not get a COVID-19 vaccine otherwise.

“In a statement announcing the change, the FDA said the new limitations are due to an increased risk of of the blood clotting condition thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare but potentially fatal side effect that can occur one to two weeks following the J&J vaccine.

“We recognize that the Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] COVID-19 vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community,” Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the statement. “Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals.”

Would YOU like to be one of those “certain individuals”? Rare? How many dozens of examples in my columns the past year or so about blood clots?

If you live in Florida, do your best to get Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado to understand those experimental injections are not vaccines and the number of deaths will continue steadily as people either die soon or begin to develop autoimmune diseases anywhere from 4-18 months after injection and then, sadly, a lot of premature deaths as we’re seeing; it can take 3-5 years before premature death.

One last thing. Sick of radio talk show hosts who don’t know what they’re talking about. Clay & Buck who took the late Rush Limbaugh’s slot reach many millions everyday and everyday both of them vomit “our democracy” this and “our democracy” that over and over until I switch channels. America is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. No democracy in the history of the world has ever survived.

Last week one of them said you can’t sue regarding the COVID “vaccines”. Really? The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Injury Program, is a long and arduous process which is akin to the fox guarding the hen house. “COVID-19 Claims: “For claims associated with the COVID-19 vaccine or other COVID-19 related countermeasures, please file your Request for Benefits with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.”

Video interview with Dr. David Martin: Key: Learn Why the 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Covid-19 Injections (33:40) I watched that interview twice and highly recommend you find the time to watch it.

