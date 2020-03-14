Mitchell Goldstein

Lord Acton famously said, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Sadly, we can add that – evil men tend to seek power.

Man’s nature is to be lazy and envious. Inevitably, this leads to some corrupt act and the more power a man has, the more corrupt he tends to be. Further, corruption is an ongoing process. There is no end to corruption, just as there is no end to men’s desires.

Simply listen to the Democratic candidates for president. Each says, “Vote for me and I will give you…” Question 1: From where will they get it to give it to you? Question 2: How will you get it except by begging the boss to give you some? Question 3: In this paradigm, who has the power? The government, of course. This why demigods always use the ruse of acting for the public, so that they can rule over the public.

Usually the villains are “the rich” who are always guilty of gaining their wealth by some dubious means. The gaining of their assets must be dubious so that the public can feel justified by taking (stealing) the assets for themselves. In all other situations, we would convict the thieves, but not in politics. In today’s politics, we are told that it is somehow justifiable to steal from others – this is because we have been brainwashed by Liberalism. A cornerstone of the marketing of Liberalism is to use human emotion to manipulate the target in order to get the public to justify illegal acts against the target. An illegal act becomes legal when the government declares it so.

This is why men who seek power often use government as their vehicle. The power of government is transferred to these individuals who are then able to make subjective and arbitrary decisions, usually for their own benefit. There are rules in place which are meant to constrain our worst tendencies, however, we all know that a well-intended law is no match for a clever mind that can always find a legal way around a rule.

Because evil always exposes itself, it cannot stand for long before the population understands they have been deceived. Then the inevitable happens; at some point, good men will arise to oppose the corruption.

However, to be successful in opposing, changing or even overthrowing government, men need a rallying point, a place to start, an idea to galvanize their focus. G-d is a political necessity precisely because man needs a force that is universally understood to be bigger and better than government, i.e. G-d.

Universally, men need something to look up too, and G-d is as high as you can look. The best part is that one need not believe in G-d, nor believe that G-d exists. Rather, we need a G-d Head, an all-encompassing figure or idea that serves the purpose of being better than government or the evil force. We speak here of G-d in the metaphysical sense rather than in the explicit religious sense. G-d the idea. G-d, the standard for goodness and justice. G-d, used as a means to rally a population to oppose evil.

The idea that a G-d Head is needed to oppose evil first came to me when reading that classic of the Freedom Philosophy, “The Law” by Fredrik Bastiat, www.Bastiat.org/en/the_law.html. It is an eloquent and magnificent exposition of Natural Law.

I suggest that instead of inserting in our thoughts the Christian G-d, the Jewish G-d, or the Muslim G-d, rather, we should think of the metaphysical Idea of G-d, a G-d Head. By thinking of an unnamed G-d Head, it removes the animus against other religions and limits the natural tribalism and segregation from the idea of a G-d Head and opens us up to working with other men of good will.

The Natural Law frees all men and allows freedom to thrive in a society. The teaching, understanding and implementation of the principles of Natural Law should be the clarion call that binds those seeking freedom. Collectivism is the active pursuit of seeking to collect power in the hands of a few for evil purposes. To adhere to any collectivist thought, such as Socialism, helps the evil of tyranny to thrive, for Collectivism is force, and force can only survive as a tyranny.

Bastiat explains that from G-d we get,”life, physical, intellectual and moral life.” In order to carry out our responsibility to develop, we use our faculties and natural resources to create products. “Life, faculties, production — in other words, individuality, liberty, property – this is man.”

“And in spite of the cunning of artful political leaders, these three gifts from God precede all human legislation, and are superior to it. Life, liberty, and property do not exist because men have made laws. On the contrary, it was the fact that life, liberty, and property existed beforehand that caused men to make laws in the first place.”

We have laws in order to preserve what the G-d Head gave us. Laws are the, “collective organization of the individual right to lawful defense.” We each have the Natural Right to self-defense, i.e. to defend our life, our liberty and our property against any attack, including an attack from government.

Because we cannot easily stand alone in the defense of our own Natural Rights, it makes sense that “a group of men have the right to organize and support a common force to protect these rights.” Therefore, our collective right to societal lawfulness is merely the extension of our individual rights to act in our own defense. The notion that a Citizen can make an Arrest stems from this valid idea. And, because it is not convenient for individuals to constantly pursue law breakers, we appoint surrogates, called police, to represent our individual rights to defense. Although working for the lawfulness of the collective of free people, Natural Law restricts police actions to do only what an individual can do to defend themselves and society.

The opposite is also true, “since an individual cannot lawfully use force against the person, liberty, or property of another individual, then the common force — for the same reason — cannot lawfully be used to destroy the person, liberty, or property of individuals or groups.“

There we have it. G-d has given man these rights, rights which are above government law, rights which no government can take away, except by the use of illegal force. Further, the proposition that government grants rights is false on its face.

If government can grant the right to live, if government can grant liberty and determine if you can own property, then the government can also take these rights away, and for any arbitrary reason. The Communist Manifesto says this in plain language. Hegel, Carl Marx’s mentor, stated it clearly: Men are to see themselves and be treated as clay, to be molded into any shape the government wants or needs. Men are to gain their happiness and satisfaction as a citizen from being the willing tool of the government.

I recall that I physically shuddered when reading these words. It became clear to me why Marx cleaved to Hegel. Hegel’s idea of man being a slave to government – for his own good – is what plutocrats want. Why? Obviously, because there is no personal freedom for clay; man is to be treated as an inanimate object. Of course, this idea and feeling can lead to events like the Holocaust or to the enslavement of Eastern Europe or to the millions dead in Mao’s Red China and in Pol Pot’s Cambodia, etc.

The ability to grant and to take away rights is the source of power, which is why government seeks it and why evil men tend to be in government. If the government has the power to grant rights then the G-d Head must be denied and individual rights cannot exist, as the Communist Manifesto maintains. The logic is irrefutable. For individuals to have freedom, only a non-interfering G-d Head can be the source of our rights, not government. The idea that G-d equals Freedom and that America is His vessel is universally understoodis the reason that millions want to immigrate to America. Compared to other countries, America is Salvation.

Therefore, to have a free society, to have a Freedom Philosophy be the dominant force in our culture, something above government, like a G-d Head MUST be the source of our rights. Even if G-d does not actually exist, even if we are the descendants of aliens, it does not matter. If we are to be free, then we must acknowledge and maintain that G-d is the source of our freedom. For if G-d is not recognized as the source of rights and man, i.e. government, retains this mantle, then we will be enslaved. The history of man is replete with examples of men, from kings to dictators, all seeking all-consuming power.

By extension then, as a free people, we maintain that The Real Purpose of Government is to Defend a Persons G-d Given Rights to their Life, their Liberty and their Property, And To Bring To Justice Those Who Have Harmed Someone’s Life, Liberty or Property, Including The Government, which is the greatest liar, cheat, thief and tyrant in human history.

Thank goodness we have a Declaration of Independence which lays this ideal out in terms so clear that all of humanity has cleaved to it.

“WE hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

This sentence holds that the ideas mentioned are true, even self-evident, that the ideas are so obvious that they need no further explanation.

The Declaration maintains we are given rights by G-d, which are unalienable, i.e. rights that cannot be taken away because G-d is the highest form in existence, mightier than any government.

Further, that G-d has given us many rights, e.g. the right to procreate, the right to think, etc. And amongst the stockpile of rights G-d has given us are the rights to Life, to Liberty and to Property, which is referred to as the Pursuit of Happiness as a term of art.

Further, the purpose of government is to defend these rights which G-d has given us. There you have it, in plain language in the Declaration, in total opposition to any form of Collectivism, e.g. Socialism. The purpose of government is to defend our lives, our liberty and our property after an attack.

That the government gets its power from the governed and that when government becomes tyrannical, “it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.” This is the rational for the 2nd Amendment admonition to Keep and Bear Arms. An armed society cannot be enslaved. Enslaving us at some point in the future is behind today’s effort to disarm our society.

The people also have the Natural Right to institute a new government which will “seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” Meaning, that there is safety in Collective Lawfulness as expressed in the Common Law and that Happiness is maintained by allowing people to work freely and to have and keep the fruits of their labor, their property. These are the building blocks of freedom.

In the long list of grievances against the Crown, we see: “He has erected a Multitude of new Offices, and sent hither Swarms of Officers to harrass our People, and eat out their Substance.”

High taxation and over regulation is the mechanism that current day Collectivists use to enslave us. Harry Hopkins, FDR’s main advisor, laid out the plan eloquently; “We shall tax and tax, and spend and spend, and elect and elect.” Similar to King George III, and all tyrants, the idea is to elect or appoint those who would give us more and bigger government, needing more and more taxation, until there is nothing left and the government has everything.FDR’s plan was to follow his mentor, Mussolini, and implement US style Fascism, which he did.

The US Supreme Court initially did away with FDR’s programs because they were unconstitutional, so FDR replaced several justices with devotees of liberal big government and his patently unconstitutional programs were, predictably, determined to be constitutional. With the influx of Liberals onto our courts, this change in outlook, from an Originalist, constitutional position, to a Liberal, unconstitutional outlook, has continued. This is the same as G-d reversing himself and saying “So that the poor can enrich themselves, the 8th Commandment prohibition against stealing is hereby suspended each Thursday.”

If the constitution is a “living” document, why can’t G-d also say that the 10 Commandments are “living” and must be updated to meet the current day standard? After all, the 10 Commandments are old and out of date and from an agrarian society and age?Are not these the logical and worthy arguments used by Liberals to thwart the constitution? These arguments also work to thwart the basic rules G-d has given to have an orderly society. Respect for authority, our society, American history and whites is out and looking inward, nihilism, Identity Politics and wanting revolution is in. Being manly is out and being a manly female is in. Woman can flirt but men cannot respond as men. Hypocrisy and false marketing is in and reality and truth are out.

Let us be clear: Classic Liberals believe in restricting government to a few necessary functions, e.g. just enough government so that we have a viable society. Today, it is the opposite. Fully in line with the communist tactic of owning the language, the word liberal has changed. To be Liberal today is to believe government is the guarantor of Equality.And, in order for government to deliver Equality, it must pass laws and do things that are totally un-Constitutional according to Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution. Read it and see for yourself.

Therefore, being Liberal is being anti-Constitution; being anti-Constitution is being anti-American; ergo, being a Liberal today is un-American. “Liberalism is anti-American” should be the bumper sticker slogan of freedom loving Americans. Today’s liberalism seeks to concentrate all power in a governmental elite; that is the definition of Collectivism, which is Dictatorship by committee, sort of like the Mafia Commission. Being a Collectivist is being anti-American. Sadly, about 40% of Americans are so emotionally malleable and lacking in critical thinking skills that they have been brainwashed into being un-American and are backing a thoroughly anti-American agenda.

Welcome to America 2020!

How do we overcome? I believe we need a G-d Head, an all-encompassing figure or idea that serves the purpose of being better than government or the evil force.

Trump is but a mediocre beginning. Be Warned! Unless we have 20 years of successful Trump-like confrontation with The Swamp, your grandchildren will be growing up behind barbed wire and what will you say when they ask, “Grandpa, how did this happen and why didn’t you do anything to stop it?”

G-d Bless US

