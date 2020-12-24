By Devvy

Stacy Abrams ran for governor in the State of Georgia in 2018. Abrams is a member of the Democrat/Communist Party USA. And, like career criminal, Hildebeast Clinton, screamed and yelled she won the election when in fact, the voters of Georgia said, no thanks.

Naturally, Abrams became the darling of the DNC’s MSM who cared not that vacuous husk was totally unqualified for the job, her skin is black so that’s all that was necessary.

Following her loss, Abrams, with her limited and mostly absent brain activity and lots of moola from America haters, has now made it her life’s mission to help defeat incumbent Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Allegedly, according to those ever-so-accurate polls, Georgia who went big time for Trump (who won that state legally) skipped Loeffler and Purdue in favor of two Democrat bottom feeders, Jon Ossoff and buffoon, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock.

Without doubt, those two Democrats received votes from ignorant voters who would vote for any Democrat regardless of how racist and anti-American the candidate is, but with the massive vote fraud which occurred in Georgia, we do not know who won those two senate seats. I covered this in my Nov. 9thcolumn, Illegal Ballots Counted: What About Those House and Senate Seats?

Abrams has been jubilant in her efforts to convince the herds out there who also hate freedom and liberty to move to Georgia and get registered to vote in the run-off, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia does have laws about that type of game plan, which of course, doesn’t bother Abrams or the Democrat Party out in Georgia. Laws mean nothing to the lawless.

But, here’s where it gets interesting. Abrams, aided and abetted by the know-nothing Hollywood zealots, have really been pushing that effective tool known as mail-in ballots. For the Nov. 3rd General Election, there were 1.5 million mail-in-ballots and according to the host in the video below with Lin Wood, it is expected that number will reach 1.5 million. The DemonRats have miraculously registered 80,000 people in three weeks as of Dec. 16th. Known as ghost voters.

Drum-roll. In-person early voting begins in Georgia for crucial Senate runoff elections, Dec. 14, 2020: “Meanwhile, Democrats are focused on turning out new voters, including eligible Georgians who were not old enough to vote in the November election but will turn 18 by Jan. 5. Nearly 90,000 mail ballots have been requested by residents who did not vote in the general election, according to U.S. Elections Project data.

“These are people who did not vote in the general election,” former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams told NBC affiliate 11 A live Sunday. “That means there’s enthusiasm, but there’s also a hunger for action.”

No, Miss Stacy. The Georgia State Constitution reads: Paragraph II. Run-off election. A run-off election shall be a continuation of the general election and only persons who were entitled to vote in the general election shall be entitled to vote therein; and only those votes cast for the persons designated for the runoff shall be counted in the tabulation and canvass of the votes cast.

“…a continuation of the general election and only persons who were entitled to vote in the general election shall be entitled to vote therein;..”

Seems fairly simple enough for a high student to understand.

That takes care of all those 17-year-olds who will be legally eligible to vote Jan. 5th having achieved their 18th birthday. That takes care of legally eligible voters who didn’t vote Nov. 3rd but have registered for the run-off election AND any “new” residents of Georgia who moved to Georgia just to vote Jan. 5th because they did not vote in the general election, Nov. 3rd. Or so one would think.

In this 22:27 video interview, Dec. 16th Lin Wood to Kemp + Rafensberger: “Pack a Toothbrush, Justice is Coming” Lin Wood talks about the law and the new lawsuit he is going to file; not sure if it’s filed yet. Wood specifically brings up that section of the Georgia State Constitution in the interview. Wood won’t get slapped down over the ‘standing’ issue as he is a voter in the State of Georgia.

Wood stated he was going to file for an emergency injunction because the same fraud is going to happen again Jan. 5th as what went down during the general election last month. Of course, the same Dominion voting machines will be used, but really, there was no vote fraud! Just a conspiracy!

Georgia State Senator: “Reported Results Must Be Viewed As Untrustworthy“, Dec. 21, 2020: “Georgia State Senator William T. Ligon chairs a subcommittee of the State Judiciary committee that heard witness testimony on the fraud in Georgia. In Ligon’s summary of the hearings, he said, “The November 3, 2020 General Election (the “Election”) was chaotic and any reported results must be viewed as untrustworthy.”

So, if they election results are untrustworthy (a slippery piece of word smithing), why the hell were the results certified? Because the Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, is a snake in the grass. They can decertify right now.

Going back to the text from the Georgia State Constitution regarding run-off elections. Cut and dry, right?Uh, oh…I can hear a ‘but’ coming and you would be right. On Dec. 23rd, while dusting and doing laundry, I listened to the incredibly boring live stream video: Georgia House Of Representatives Holds Hearing On Election Fraud. (Which you still watch.)

More of the same I’ve seen several times during these hearings over election fraud. Everything is about making it better, I’m so proud of election commissions, blah, blah, blah. That is until 3:25:40 into the hearing. The next comments out of the mouth of Ryan Germany, General Counsel to the Secretary of State’s office, caused me to come back to my desk and watch.

Germany said the state was sued several years ago about the issue of federal and state elections running at the same time and federal law regarding run-offs and whether or not a run-off is considered a new election for federal elections which the state protested and lost. Germany went on to say federal election law prevails even over Georgia’s State Constitution when it comes to members of Congress.(Why is it the GOP is always ten steps behind?)

I then found this, Dec. 18th: Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Newly Registered Voters from Participating in Senate Runoff Elections (Update): UPDATE: Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, a George W. Bush appointee, denied the GOP plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order on Friday afternoon. The judge found that the plaintiffs lacked standing.”

The old ‘standing’ cowardly move when judges don’t want to issue a decision. We saw this repeatedly in every lawsuit filed to keep illegitimate candidate, Hussein Obama, off the ballot. Not on the issue of natural born citizen, but because it was a political neutron bomb due to Hussein’s skin color. Hussein Obama went on to steal two elections via fraud.

Tweet embedded in article above: “The theory here was that some voters might’ve voted in Nov for senators in other states then moved to GA & voted in the Senate runoff. The GOP, w/o evidence about which or how many people did this, wanted to segregate absentees for future investigation. Judge Lisa Wood said no.”

So, if left to stand, anyone who didn’t vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 election now gets to vote in the Jan. 5th run-off including Abrams transplants from other states. Unless, Lin Wood is successful in getting an emergency injunction.

There is one more court case which was brough to light several weeks ago by attorney, Leo Donofrio who filed several lawsuits to keep Hussein Obama from stealing the 2008 election via fraud. Filed At SCOTUS Today: Declaratory Judgment – PA, Et al, Elections Are Void. Based on this case decision: Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision). See this on Leo’s site: 3 U.S.C. § 7 Proves Electors Must Be Appointed On Election Day, Not Certification Day

SCOTUS 9-0: Election Day Is One Single Day. Listen to oral argument from Foster v. Love (1997) – Portion of the transcript of oral arguments is also at the same link. “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“It is an election, and it seems to me, being an election it conflicts with the Federal single Election Day.”

“You can’t canvass for days/weeks on end. As Justice Ginsburg said, it’s “the Federal single Election Day.” And the unanimous opinion in this case was consistent with the oral argument, holding that “the election” must be consummated on “the day”.

“Justice Souter then had this heated (listen to it) exchange with the Louisiana Attorney General, who was knocked out cold at oral argument, and then lost in a 9-0 decision. That’s going to be the outcome now as well if the state Legislatures would stop being bullied by their governors, secretaries, and attorneys general, and start fighting to end the usurpation of their elector choosing plenary authority. Check it out:” Rest at link.

Damn them: THE U. S. SUPREME COURT IS STONEWALLING [THE DOCKETING OF] MY CASE, Dec. 23rd: SCOTUS Has Turned Into a Kangaroo Court by Leo Donofrio – “The United States Supreme Court has flagrantly violated its Rules, and it is now claiming not to know where my papers and $300 check are, even though they received all papers on December 4, 2020, proved by my time-stamped copy.

“The case analyst I spoke with today, a short tempered insulting individual, also tried to convince me there was a Supreme Court Rule preventing me from filing the case. When pressed to cite the Rule, he could not do so. Because there is no such Rule.

“I filed exactly as required by Rule 17.4, and that Rule says the case “will be docketed” when forty copies and $300 are received. Those were received at the Court on December 4th. They have been holding my $300 check for three weeks.” They’re scare of that case because it is their own court’s 9-0 decision. Cowards. That’s why it’s imperative we get this to state legislators; see below.

I believe, next to Leo’s work, the attorney who authored the piece below did a superb job in explaining and bringing everyone to the constitutional outcome: Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision)– PREFACE OF THE BATTLE PLAN, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. It’s perhaps five minutes of reading time but well worth it.

Leo closes (link above regarding oral arguments) by saying: “If the state Legislatures would just sit down for an hour and listen to the oral argument in Foster v. Love, they would have such an easy time understanding their plenary authority was triggered at midnight after Nov. 3rd.”

We can help by emailing to all state legislators in contested states: Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision) – just put that in the subject line and in message area put the link. https://www.thepostemail.com/2020/11/18/elections-undecided-by-midnight-are-void-9-0-decision/

Here are the email addresses for state reps and senators, courtesy of The Gateway Pundit:

AZ House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/QxKGWtnB AZ Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/2RrZPk5u GA House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/AKniL3G3 GA Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/YJjF8ci8 MI House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/0uCm79wK MI Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/6ZRZ5Dhi NV House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/j3nKihWx NV Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/hjAQy7H7 PA House eMails: <All Hidden> PA Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/7nmX78KM WI House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/4jDJ1v1z WI Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/6U8EPJwb

Just click on each one, cut and paste the email addresses and get it off which I have already done.

I wish there were someway to get this case to Lin Wood and President Trump, but I don’t do the tweet thing.

If you read my last column, Stolen Election: What YOU Must Do Before Jan. 6, 2021, I ask everyone to call their U.S. House rep and senators and tell them to object to the electoral college vote on Jan. 6, 2021. And, your state rep and senator if you live in one of the contested states: Decertify the vote since it’s fraudulent.

On Dec. 21st, I started calling Ted Cruz’s district offices. First three was a recording so I left my message: If Cruz does not stand up and object to the Electoral College vote and stop the stealing of this election (1) I will never donate another penny to the Republican Party no matter how many emails they send begging for money, (2) When Cruz comes up for reelection, I will work tirelessly to see him defeated in his next primary.

If Cruz refuses to stand and object, he/she will forever be known as a coward willing to throw away our republic because they might be intimidated by riots. The anarchists have been rioting and destroying cities in this country for almost a year. Trump has at least ten million armed Patriots willing to assist local law enforcement or even the National Guard if requested since we have no constitutional militia.

If it happens and most surely it will, that’s when President Trump can invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 which has been used 14 times since it was passed – a move I fully support. (You may not agree on that one.) For Congress or the gutless U.S. Supreme Court to shirk their duty to uphold their oath of office out of cowardice is the greatest slap in the face to those who fought and died to birth this country. *End* You can make it shorter if you want.

On my fourth district office try, I got a live person. I asked (politely) why hasn’t Sen. Cruz stood up and said he will stand with his fellow Republicans in the House and object to the electoral college vote on Jan. 6th?

Response from the staffer: Sen. Cruz hasn’t made a public announcement yet as he’s watching everything. My response: There’s nothing to watch. The fraud and cheating is overwhelming. Cruz was so-gun ho to argue Texas’ recent lawsuit rejected by the Supreme Court. Cruz is known for being a skilled debater and was itching to get in front of SCOTUS and the world and show his stuff.

How could he present the case to SCOTUS if he didn’t believe the State of Texas’ case had merit on facts of law? Cruz knows damn well it did yet he’s still sitting on the fence? The staffer told me the same scripted line four times, each time showing a bit testier tone of voice.

Next was Sen. Cornyn’s offices – all recordings; I left my message anyway and will continue hound those two until Jan. 5th– until they understand we are NOT going to back down and their war chests will dry up like the Arizona desert. Seeing is believing: Some Republican Senators Are on Board With Electoral College Challenge: Rep. Taylor Greene

I hope you will stay committed to making these calls and spreading the word. We know Trump had a strategy meeting on Dec. 21st: Georgia GOP Rep. Hice Reports on White House Meeting With Pres. Trump and V.P. Pence: Vows to Object on Jan. 6 to State’s Electors

Several House members have now committed to putting their objection to the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6th but it should be EVERY GOP House member. Shame on any of them who haven’t stood up yet. Why haven’t they announced: Louis Gohmert and Congressman Hice? Jim Jordan (OH), Rep. Scott Perry (PA), and Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor-Greene (GA) – you were all at that meeting cited above. Where is your announcement?

But we need one senator, so far there isn’t one. Where are you senator-elect Tuberville (AL)? – You owe your win to Trump.Keep the heat on by calling the district offices of every GOP Senator except Mittens Romney and Ben Sasse as they vehemently hate Trump.

It appears there is one option left if we can’t get a single U.S. Senator to stand for the Constitution and reject the massive vote fraud and his name is Mike Pence, pro-amnesty, globalist du jour. Quite frankly I doubt Pence has the courage to do what this constitutional attorney explains: Law Prohibits Pence From Accepting Electoral Votes From Fraudulently Certified States

“Beyond the allegations and evidence of widespread fraud presented by both President Donald Trump’s legal team and independent lawyers and witnesses across the United States, several states have now sent competing slates of delegates to Washington, D.C.

“Additionally, Republicans in Pennsylvania and Arizona have asked the U.S. Congress not to accept the votes assigned by the state’s Secretary of State, suggesting they represent fraudulent election results.

“Should Pence take this action, he is then instructed by the law to request these states immediately send accurate Electoral College Certificates before January 6. Raiklin told National File that Pence will essentially force states to reclaim their Constitutional power to appoint Electoral College votes.

“That forces State Legislatures’ hand,” said Raiklin. “Pence can force the legislatures to reclaim their Constitutional power, hold a session, and appoint the Electoral College votes themselves as the Supreme Court did not address this issue.”

If you do the Twitter thing, send the link above to Trump. Since Pence’s name is in the title, he will likely read it at 3:00 in the morning.

As I said in my last column, it’s up to us to burn down their phone lines and keep the pressure on from now until Jan. 5th. President Trump released a second address to the nation a couple of days ago. Not live. However, he does a very good job though I don’t know why he didn’t include AZ and NV as the fraud there was so easily proven. Watch here; little over 13 minutes.

Tomorrow, Christians around the world celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. I do wish you and your families across America a safe and blessed Christmas. And, as I do every Christmas, take a few minutes to watch and listen to this most beautiful Silent Night presentation, my very favorite. Be sure to click full screen.

