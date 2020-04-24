Steven Neill

“It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words.” —George Orwell

It will pass. As the Black Death breakout of 1347 – 1353, Justinian’s Plague of 541 – 542, and the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, the coronavirus will be one for the record books. [1] But have you thought about what the world will look like post-Coronavirus? If you haven’t, you should, the progressives are, and their visions of the future should scare you into action.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, it has been virtually impossible to know the truth about its origin, how virulent it is, and how many casualties there have been. The statistics have changed to fit the particular spin [2] of those talking about it. But there are things about the virus that are not in the realm of speculation, and one of the most concrete is the destination the globalists have in mind for us once the “pandemic” is over.

We can learn the globalist plan for the United States if we are willing to listen to them speak. Political, religious, business leaders, and members of the news media frequently use the same terms and phrases to disguise the truth and create a new reality that appeals to the uninformed. Just like Satan used the serpent to lie to Eve [3] about the forbidden fruit, the globalists are exaggerating the danger of the coronavirus to present a one-world government as the only solution.

Nothing speaks more forcibly of the push towards a New World Order than the coordination and pre-planning of an upcoming “crisis” to be used to further the police state. Two significant events happened, one in 2010 and the other in the Fall of 2019, that predict the coronavirus “pandemic” and the reactions to it that stretch “coincidence” beyond the breaking point. The first was the 2010 “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development” [4] report, and the other was Event 201 [5] held on October 18, 2019.” “Scenarios” was produced by the Rockefeller Foundation and Futurist Peter Schwartz and contained several possible upcoming situations that could happen in the future. The name of one of those was “Lock Step,” and it involved a catastrophic pandemic that killed 20% of the population.

“The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.”

The report then records the governmental reaction to the pandemic as:

“During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. To protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems —from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty — leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.”

Then, last October, Event 201 was put on by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It simulated a hypothetical coronavirus pandemic that started in Brasil and spread around the world, ending in 18-months and killing over 65 million people.

The stated purpose of the simulation [6] was to initiate international discussion on methods to mitigate the virus and its global economic and societal effects. The conclusions drawn by the organizers are the need for global diplomacy leading to global governance (as stated by Timothy Evens, an event participant) under the United Nations and bodies like the World Health Organization. National governments need to provide international institutions more money for the rapid development and manufacturing of vaccines. Also, these same governments need to suppress “false information” and expand their “ability to flood media [7] with fast, accurate, and consistent information.”

Just as the coronavirus pandemic has closely followed the model set in “Scenarios” and Event 201, so has the words and actions of the leading globalists followed the policies and recommendations set in those events. From the beginning of the year, numerous top globalists have used a unified narrative to use this “pandemic” to move the United States into global governance, create a tax for the United Nations, require mandatory vaccines, and the suppressing of “fake news.” Here, in their own words, are just a few examples:

The Talking Heads and their Unified Narrative

John Hopkins University has a long history of sewer level ethics and questionable connections since it opened in 1916 with Rockefeller Foundation money. Hopkins University faculty were involved in both the Tuskegee [8] and the Terre Haute syphilis [9] experiments. On 1/27/20, John Hopkins University [10] released a press report on the coronavirus.

Professor Ho-Fung Hung conducted research and found that the “anti-globalist” response by many nations characterized the disease (coronavirus) as an “oriental plague” and attempted to contain the outbreak by “curbing the trans-border flow of travelers,” turned out to be “counter-productive.”

Whereas the “globalist response orchestrated by international and national institutions such as the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proved to be widely successful.”

Since “Turning back the clock and reversing the process [of globalization] is not realistic, the only viable way out, as suggested by our experience in the battle against SARS, is to minimize the risks of globalization through more global cooperation as well as through the empowerment of the global institutions that facilitate that cooperation.”

So obviously, the answer to foreigners bringing new diseases and viruses into one’s country is to open up the door and let in even more foreigners. Well, according to Hopkins University anyway.

On 3/31/20, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a report [11] on the socio-economic impact of coronavirus: His document falls right in line with the recommendations of the Event 201 panel:

According to Guterres, “the world is facing an unprecedented test.” Further, “the magnitude of the response must match the scale of the crisis — large-scale, coordinated, and comprehensive, with the country and international responses being guided by the World Health Organization.” “The message of the report we are issuing today is clear: shared responsibility and a global solidarity call to action in response to the impacts of COVID-19.”

“First, for an immediate coordinated health response, a response that delivers universal access to treatment and vaccines, when they are ready. What is needed is a large-scale, coordinated, and comprehensive multilateral response amounting to at least 10 percent of global GDP. Finally, when we get past this crisis — which we will — we will face a choice.”

“We can go back to the world as it was before or deal decisively with those issues that make us all unnecessarily vulnerable to crises.Our roadmap is the 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The recovery from the COVID-19 crisis must lead to a different economy”.

From a Guterres speech on 3/23/2020: “Open precious windows for diplomacy to bring hope to the most vulnerable,calls for double-digit GDP support from the developed world to create financial systems in the developing world to sustain themselves in the crisis.” [12]

Pope Francis, [13] the most openly globalist Pope, supported the globalist cause in his 3/29/20 speech from the Vatican:

“It is time to put the armed conflict on lock-down and focus together on the true fight of our lives. The common effort against the pandemic may bring everyone to recognize our need to strengthen the fraternal bonds as members of the one human family.”

He expressed the hope that this “global emergency may inspire the leaders of nations and armed groups to overcome rivalries.”

He called on leaders to “facilitate the creation of humanitarian corridors for aid, to open avenues of diplomacy, and to attend to those who find themselves in situations of great vulnerability.”

On 3/26/20, the globalist mouthpiece, Council on Foreign Relations, released an article called “The Multilateral System Still Cannot Get Its Act Together on COVID-19,” [14] that followed in the same pattern:

“The assembled governments proclaimed their desire to bolster the mandate and capabilities of the WHO, assess gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response, accelerate research and development on vaccines and the production of essential medical equipment, and to strengthen global safety nets. Beyond these generalities, the document was devoid of specific commitments. The leaders did not address the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) request that G20 nations double their resources to $2 trillion.”

“To address their plight, on Wednesday morning United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched a $2 billion appeal to member states to support a coordinated Global Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19. The scheme’s purpose is to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable populations are not abandoned to face the pandemic alone.”

“It is now time for wealthy donor nations, including the United States, which is poised to approve a $2.2 trillion domestic rescue package, to step up their global game. Though its performance to date has failed to match previous U.S. crisis stewardship, there is still time for it to lead an effective response to this multi-pronged threat.”

Bilderberg Group, Tri-Lateral Commission, and Council on Foreign Relations member Henry Kissinger possess more credentials and influence in international politics than anyone living today. In his April 03, 2020, Op-Ed article “The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order,” [15] in the Wall Street Journal, he stated that to meet the challenge of coronavirus, we need to replace our national government with a global one.

“Now, in a divided country, efficient and farsighted government is necessary to overcome obstacles unprecedented in magnitude and global scope. Sustaining public trust is crucial to social solidarity, to the relation of societies with each other,and international peace and stability.”

“We need to develop new techniques and technologies for infection control and commensurate vaccines across large populations.”

“The coronavirus has struck with unprecedented scale and ferocity.”

“The crisis effort, however vast and necessary, must not crowd out the urgent task of launching a parallel enterprise for the transition to the post-coronavirus order.”

“Leaders are dealing with the crisis on a largely national basis, but the virus’s society-dissolving effects do not recognize borders. While the assault on human health will — hopefully — be temporary, the political and economic upheaval it has unleashed could last for generations. No country, not even the U.S., can, in a purely national effort,overcome the virus. Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.”

“Programs should also seek to ameliorate the effects of impending chaos on the world’s most vulnerable populations.”

“Safeguard the principles of the liberal world order.”

“Yet this millennial issue of legitimacy and power cannot be settled simultaneously with the effort to overcome the COVID-19plague. Restraint is necessary on all sides — in both domestic politics and international diplomacy. Priorities must be established.”

On 3/26/20, a group of 160 current and former world leaders released an open letter to the governments of the G-20 nations. [16] Among the signers were previous British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and globalist extraordinaire George Soros. It had this to say about the Coronavirus crisis:

“$1 billion this year urgently needed by the WHO: This would enable the WHO to carry out its critically important mandate in full. While it has launched a public appeal – 200,000 individuals and organizations have generously donated more than $100 million – it cannot be expected to depend on charitable donations.”

“$3 billion for vaccines: The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is coordinating the global research effort to develop and scale-up effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

“A further $35 billion will be required, as highlighted by the WHO, to support countries with weaker health systems and especially vulnerable populations.”

“We agree with African and developing country leaders that given the existential threat to their economies, that at least $150 billion of overall support will be needed for health, social safety nets, and other urgent help.”

“The longer-term solution is a radical rethink of global public health and a refashioning – together with proper resourcing – of the global health and financial architecture. The United Nations, the governments of the G20 nations, and interested partners should work together to coordinate further action.”

The Guardian, [17] a British news outlet also cited Gordon Brown as saying:

“Gordon Brown has urged world leaders to create a temporary form of global government to tackle the twin medical and economic crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The former Labour prime minister said there was a need for a task force involving world leaders, health experts, and the heads of the international organizations that would have executive powers to coordinate the response.”

“This is not something that can be dealt with in one country,” he said. “There has to be a coordinated global response.”

Brown said his proposed global task-force would fight the crisis on two fronts. There would need to be a coordinated effort to find a vaccine, and to organize production, purchasing and prevent profiteering.

“We need some sort of working executive,” Brown said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau [18] said the following at a press conference on 4/09/20. “We are going to continue to lose people across this country in the coming weeks, and we will not be coming back to our former normal situation; we can’t do that until we have developed a vaccine, and that could take 12 to 18 months.”

Governor Democrat Gavin Newsome [19] was asked in a news conference on 4/1/20 by reporter Jeff Taylor if he sees the coronavirus pandemic crisis as “potential” for a “new progressive era?”

Newsom answered, “And so yes, forgive me for being long-winded, but absolutely we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern. And that shouldn’t put shivers up the spines of one party or the other. I think it’s an opportunity, a new for both parties, to come together and meet this moment and really start to think more systemically, not situation ally, not just about getting out of this moment, but more sustainably and systemically to consider where we can go together this historic moment if we meet it at a national level and a state and sub national level. So, the answer is yes.”

The quotes listed above are from some of the most influential people in the world and only reflect a few of the times they have promoted a globalist agenda. In my upcoming article, I will present Bill Gates, along with a few others, as those going full-on Borg and are determined to use the coronavirus as a cover for pushing us into being assimilated into the globalist collective.

© 2020 Steven Neill – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Steven Neill: scneill@msn.com

Footnotes:

[1] Outbreak: 10 of the Worst Pandemics in History

[2] China Pushes Viral Messages to Shape Coronavirus Narrative

[3] How Do We Understand the Serpent in the Garden of Eden?

[4] Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development

[5] The COVID-19 ‘Conspiracy Theory’

[6] Event 201 About

[7] Event 201 Conclusions

[8] United States Government Study in Guatemala

[9] Johns Hopkins, Bristol-Myers must face $1 billion syphilis infections suit

[10] ADVISORY: Expert Available to Discuss How China’s Politics Affect Coronavirus Response

[11] “The recovery from the COVID-19 crisis must lead to a different economy.”

[12] Transcript of the Secretary-General’s virtual press encounter on the appeal for a global ceasefire

[13] Pope Francis calls for a global ceasefire, attention to overcrowded prisons in response to coronavirus

[14] The Multilateral System Still Cannot Get Its Act Together on COVID-19

[15] The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order

[16] A letter to G-20 Nations

[17] Gordon Brown Calls for Global Government to Tackle Coronavirus

[18] Canada’s Jobless Rate Surges to 40%

[19] California Governor Gavin Newsom COVID-19 Briefing Transcript April 1: Will Not Reopen Schools This Academic Year