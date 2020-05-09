By J.W. Bryan

According to an article in Wealth Daily on April 2nd, “Humanity’s Deadliest Virus: The Communist Party of China,” by Alex Koyfman, the onset of the Coronavirus crisis may well have been in the development stages a full four months prior to being reported by Chinese health officials.

Koyfman’s article states:

That earlier this week, four full months after coronavirus made the interspecies jump to infect patient zero, the truth about its effects on the Chinese Population has started to make headlines.

Officially, the numbers of infected and dead in China still stands firmly at 81,000 and 3,300, with single digits being added to both counts on a daily basis.

But news this big can’t stay suppressed – not forever, anyway…

As one resident of Wuhan, the city where the disease originated, stated, “The incinerators have been working around the clock, so how can so few people have died?”

Despite Wuhan’s population of over 11 million, city officials reported zero new cases between March 18 and March 22, a near impossibility when looking at what the sickness has done to population centers in other parts of the world within that same time frame.

For those who choose to side with China’s propaganda machine, which is now claiming (quite adamantly) that these revelations are nothing more than the Trump Administration’s attempts at deflecting attention away from the skyrocketing numbers within the U.S., it pays to look at the string of lies the Chinese government has rolled out since the crises started back in December.

The Classic Communist Tactic

The Chinese media is using a classic tactic in the communist’s arsenal to deal with being exposed by the opposition; they accuse the opposition of being guilty of the very thing they were doing, ever heard of Saul Alinsky? And, what was the Trump administration doing that the Chinese authorities objected to?

For one thing, there were elements of the media, not the fake media, but various elements of freelance media, as well as some that were possibly connected to the Trump Administration, who were exposing the lies that the Chinese government was resorting to in order to cover-up China’s progression of the virus.

This is a classic example of how the communists, and all those connected with them, apply and deploy the Leninist principle. The hypothesis is that the desired outcome is to change the public’s perception of favorable to unfavorable, of an organization that is exposing the communists and their connections.

Here’s how they do it…an article would be published in a so-called favorable, conservative, or possibly one with an anti-communist reputation which claims that this organization is a very sinister and dangerous entity in our republic. Events would be reported regarding those in leadership who were racist and anti-Semitic, even if it was completely false. One tactic that Lenin promoted was, in his words, “When the opposition becomes too obstructive, connect them with those who already have a bad smell.” (Like the neo-Nazis, or the Ku Klux Klan.)

The follow-up to the hypothetical issue is that the very next day the story would be picked-up and run by practically every mainstream newspaper in the country.

An example is the Boxer Rebellion that resulted in the loss of thousands of lives which was caused by a tactic similar to this. Four news reporters conspired to concoct a story that the Great Wall of China was to be destroyed. The report went into detail and was picked up by the media of that time and reported world-wide.

More than likely, the reason China covered up the progress of the virus was because of the Chinese obsession with saving face. They didn’t want it revealed to the world how devastating the progression of this virus was in China. (I believe China strategically planned the covered-up until America was well into the epidemic stage of the virus.)

For Asians, saving face is very important, but there’s much more to this than that. The existence of the virus wasn’t something that just inadvertently happened, it just didn’t pop up. The timing of it coincided with too many actions world-wide that collectively pursued the future of world government.

The Foretold Pandemic

Dr. Fauci stated in 2014 that at some point President Trump would contend with a deadly virus which would result in a crisis that would affect America medically and economically.

What we’re dealing with is a world-wide agenda, or conspiracy for world government, and understand that China is an integral component of that agenda. It was a part of it from the time Mao Tse Tung, with help from the United States, began his guerilla actions to take-over the Chinese mainland from the Chinese Nationalists forces of Chiang Kai-shek.

Since China is a member of the agenda for world government, then it follows that whatever it does to that end is going to mesh and coincide with what is being planned globally.

World Government and UN Agenda 2030

According to Patrick Wood, publisher of Technocracy News, The Imperial College in the U.K. is the origin of the global virus and the global warming panic.

In his article, he delves into the history and personal biases of the faculty of this institution. It is clear that both of these panic narratives were deliberately fabricated to create public acceptance for restructuring society to accept technocratic collectivism, a system in which all humans are ruled by tyrants, posing as scientists, supposedly for the greater good for the greater number. (a statement by G. Edward Griffin.) It is wise to study this full report to acquire a deeper understanding of the issue.

Yes, China’s actions coincide with Patrick Wood’s article with respect to a possible global agenda or conspiracy resulting in a world government.

The virus allegedly escaped or leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Whatever the case might have been, China covered it up for about four months which resulted in the entire world, including America, becoming infected with Covid-19 before we began to take action to defend against it.

Obviously, this could have been the purpose for the cover-up of the virus’s progression for the simple reason that as a result America’s economy has suffered mightily. But the only reason we have economically suffered is because of Fauci and Birx incorrect models of how many people would die. When one looks at Fauci and Birx’ connections to the global establishment, one can see the entire plan of America’s destruction.

China is a huge part of the global agenda, and has planned their global takeover to become the world’s top economy since 1949 and their objective is to secure it by 2049, along with the agenda for world government and communist control.

Regarding the role of Imperial College in the UK, as the originator of coronavirus panic and also the global warming panic, it appears that through the members of its faculty it serves as a sort of launching medium for whatever the agenda for world government is promoting.

Dr. Neil Ferguson PhD, world class technocrat, and professor at Imperial College in London which bills itself as a “global university,” began forming a computer model of how fast the virus would spread shortly after the “escape of Covid-19. He projected the possibility of a half million deaths in the UK and 1.1 million in the United States. Since this was picked-up and parroted worldwide – it produced the panic which soon followed, which was most likely the intent and purpose. Add to that the models by Fauci and Birx claiming that 2.2 million Americans would die, and fear and panic took hold.

Sustainable Development and the Virus

According to Patrick Wood, in the introduction of this article, “People want to know just how bad the COVID-19 virus is and is fighting it worth the destruction of America and the world’s economic and financial system while disrupting the lives of hundreds of millions of people? The story behind the story will make it clear that things are seldom as they seem.”

In short and when seen through the lens of sustainable development, aka technocracy, the whole world has just been duped and panicked into destroying itself over COVID-19. The culprit? Dr. Neil Ferguson, the professor at Imperial College in London. Imperial is thoroughly steeped in sustainable development and more dedicated to social causes than academic achievement. In fact, Imperial is very well-known for its alarming research reports on climate change, carbon reduction, environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, etc.”

Since it is so steeped in sustainable development, let’s take a look at what it’s all about.

In the twenty-first century, the United Nations plans to accomplish its goals through implementation of sustainable development, aka UN Agenda 21, now changed to Agenda 2030.

Agenda 21, The earth summit strategy to save our planet (Earth Press, 1993), states “Agenda 21proposes an array of actions that are intended to be implemented by every person on earth. It calls for specific changes in the activities of all people. Effective execution of agenda 21 will require a profound reorientation of all humans, unlike anything the world has ever experienced.”

So, at this point we can now begin to see how the activities at Imperial College mesh, or play into what China is doing with COVID-19. We can also see how the narrative connected to all this could have resulted in the panic that caused many government officials to conclude that this was going to be much worse than the seasonal flu, which it is not, and called for drastic measures to be taken to avoid the circumstances. We are now seeing this was all lies by globalists to destroy America’s economy and our president.

A recent article, Martial Law: The Trial Balloon Abolishing Civil Liberties, by Kelleigh Nelson is very revealing with what has happened and continues to happen in regard to the truth concerning what we are deal with. This article, in addition to another she follows up with, presents a good case for this coronavirus event to have been completely contrived, or at minimum, partially so.

Even if the escape of the virus was accidental, in view of what transpired later, it is very clear that a crisis was manufactured which was not allowed to be wasted.

Conclusion

It is apparent that since the goal of the agenda is to remove President Trump from office, that this virus could have been planned as the destruction not only of America’s economy, but of Trump’s reelection. It could be that since the conspiracy has him so surrounded with their people, who he doesn’t seem to have a clue of, they could have determined that it will not be necessary for an assassination to eliminate him. Even if he is reelected for four more years, and even though some of what he is putting into force, on the surface, is detrimental to the conspiracy’s agenda, they are secure in the knowledge that their agenda is safe and will continue to fruition.

Our goal is and must be to stop them!

© 2020 JW Bryan – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail J.W. Bryan: alliejwbryan@gmail.com