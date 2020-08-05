Bradlee Dean

Between the lesser “of two evils, choose neither.” —Charles Spurgeon

Have you ever noticed that when politicians, regardless of their office before serving the people, put their hands on the Bible and swear to uphold the enumerated laws found within the US Constitution (Deuteronomy 23:23)? And to that, they add, “So help me God…”

Have you also taken the time to take note of what a president (Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8) is required to do before God in serving the people?

How is he to serve the people if he does not obey God (1 John 5:2)?

In Deuteronomy 17:14-20, it tells us what the president’s obligations before God and the people are to be.

“When thou art come unto the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee, and shalt possess it, and shalt dwell therein, and shalt say, I will set a king over me, like as all the nations that are about me;

Thou shalt in any wise set him king over thee, whom the LORD thy God shall choose: one from among thy brethren shalt thou set king over thee: thou mayest not set a stranger over thee, which is not thy brother.

But he shall not multiply horses to himself, nor cause the people to return to Egypt, to the end that he should multiply horses: forasmuch as the LORD hath said unto you, Ye shall henceforth return no more that way.

Neither shall he multiply wives to himself, that his heart turn not away: neither shall he greatly multiply to himself silver and gold.

And it shall be, when he sitteth upon the throne of his kingdom, that he shall write him a copy of this law in a book out of that which is before the priests the Levites:

And it shall be with him, and he shall read therein all the days of his life: that he may learn to fear the LORD his God, to keep all the words of this law and these statutes, to do them:

That his heart be not lifted up above his brethren, and that he turn not aside from the commandment, to the right hand, or to the left: to the end that he may prolong his days in his kingdom, he, and his children, in the midst of Israel.”

Yet today, and in complete disregard of God’s Word in wickedly departing from Him, look at what has been set in its place: corrupt men, where the people are then told to vote between the two evil options in which the powers that have been tolerated have given them (Ephesians 4:14).

Did you know that there are 1,152 other candidates running for the presidency of the United States? Yet, you have been given only two candidates as options and are then told to vote for the “lesser of two evils” (2 Chronicles 19:2), only to find that both candidates are on the same team, and the agenda goes forward.

How many times does it need to be pointed out that the mainstream media cannot be trusted (Jeremiah 5:21)?

The mainstream media is set on promulgating, with the help of their useful idiots, a narrative of propaganda for which they are at the time advocating.

“Our job is to give people not what they want, but what we decide they ought to have.” -Richard Salant (1914-1933), former President of CBS News

“We are going to impose our agenda on the coverage by dealing with issues and subjects that we choose to deal with.” -Richard M. Cohen, Senior Producer of CBS Political News

“The entire mainstream media is totally fake!… Taught to lie, to betray the people and not to tell the truth to the public…. The CIA get’s control over all of the majority of journalists.” – Dr. Udo Ulfkotte German Editor, Journalist

In conclusion: If Americans are as sick and tired of the same rhetorical cycle of insanity, receiving the same broken promises from the same corrupt politicians that have been puffed up by the MSM, then simply take the time to know the real options that have been given where it is you will not have to choose from the lesser of two evils.

As of July 27, 2020, there are 1,156 candidates who filed to run for the White House.

Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media