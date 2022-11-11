By Investigative Reporter Gregory Ciola

Millions of Americans suffer with gout; a common inflammatory arthritis triggered by the crystallization of uric acid within the joints. In a PubMed article they reported the following results.

“In 2015-16, the overall prevalence of gout among US adults was 3.9%, corresponding to a total affected population of 9.2 million. Hyperuricaemia (>0.40 mmol/l or 6.8 mg/dl) was seen in 14.6% of the US population (estimated 32.5 million individuals.” [i]

The biggest problem with the modern medical world is that virtually nothing is ever done to investigate mineral deficiencies that are linked to a wide range of health problems. It’s easier to sell prescriptions to relieve symptoms, but don’t fix underlying problems. Gout is a very serious condition. Many people who suffer with it can be in extremely bad pain. Some can’t even stand up or work.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is one of the most important and beneficial minerals in the world. MSM used in our Sulfur Defense supplement that we have sold since 2010 has a well-documented record of safety and has been studied in a wide variety of investigations.

MSM Proven To Support Joint Health

In studies, the MSM in Sulfur Defense has been shown to encourage a significant reduction in pain and deterioration of cartilage matrix in joints. Also revealed was the ability of our MSM to improve mobility and modify the immune response.

MSM Proven To Alleviate Inflammation

Researchers have observed that MSM may modify pro-inflammatory mechanisms to alleviate exercise-induced soreness and support antioxidant levels in the body. Properties found in our MSM can help deter the accumulation of oxidative damage that develops through aging and stress on the body.

There is no known evidence of interactions between the Sulfur Defense MSM and pharmaceuticals, herbs, vitamins, or minerals.

Marty Martinson is a customer of ours who experienced a horrific case of gout for over 23 years. Someone he knew told him to try our Sulfur Defense MSM product and he has been gout free using it now for several years. He was so excited about the results that he wants to tell everyone he knows what he went through. Here is the interview I conducted with Marty about his before and after experience.

Q: How old were you when you were first diagnosed with gout?

I was 30 years old.

Q: What were the symptoms you had?

My big toe felt like it was broken. It was swollen and I couldn’t put any pressure on it, so walking was impossible.

Q: Did it come and go or was this something that hit you and never went away?

In the beginning I was getting a flare up a couple of times a year, and over time it began to happen more and more frequently. Before I started taking MSM it had gotten so bad that I was in a constant state of flare up in one joint or another.

Q: Did the gout cause any issues with walking or being able to work?

I was a standout high school athlete and went on to play football and rugby in college. I was also very active in the martial arts. Once I was diagnosed and as the gout progressed it absolutely ended my athletic endeavors. Every time I attempted to start any kind of training the gout would rear its ugly head and I would be sidelined for a couple of weeks. This was also true if I attempted to change my diet. All of this resulted in an incremental weight gain over time, which accelerated my flare ups.

Work was a whole other issue. My career has primarily been in sales, so I was in constant motion. In and out of my car doing presentations, etc. I would come up with fake injuries to cover for my constant limping or inability to walk during flare ups. I also used my sick days and most of my vacation days for flare ups. I didn’t want to appear weak, so I disguised my affliction.

Q: What did the doctors tell you to do?

I have yet to meet a doctor that truly understands gout. Every doctor I have ever spoken to about it refers to the standards from the 1950’s. No red meat, cut back on fatty foods, stay away from seafood, no beer or wine, etc. They also prescribed the same archaic prescriptions. Indomethacin, colchicine, and eventually allopurinol. None of which did anything but deal with the symptoms.

Q: Tell our audience more about the medicines you were taking, and did they help at all?

Indomethacin – It was to be used during flare ups to reduce the swelling. I later discovered this was a form of Naproxen, and just switched over to Aleve to save a few bucks. It reduced the swelling, and helped with the pain, but it did nothing for a major flare up.

Colchicine – It was to be used to reduce Uric acid during a flare up. Every time I went to the doctor they would do my blood work, (which was usually because I was having a major flare up), the colchicine would make my liver counts go through the roof.

Allopurinol – It was to be taken daily for the rest of my life. Initially, it worked, but as my body became accustomed to it, the doctor would continually increase the dosage as my symptoms returned.

Q: How many years did you suffer with this problem?

I am 56 years old, and I was diagnosed when I was 30. I discovered the Sulfur Defense MSM when I was 53.

Q: How did you find out about our product?

I was getting a massage, and as the masseuse got to my feet I flinched. She asked me why, and I told her, “I have gout”. She recommended I try sulfur crystals and the rest is history.

Q: How much did you take and how long after using it did you see results?

I started with 1 spoonful in the morning, and 16 ounces of water. I started to notice a difference within about a month, and after about six months, I was talking with my wife, and said, “You know, I haven’t had a flare up in like six months, and my joints feel great”. So, I would recommend to anybody interested to commit to six months and see if it helps.

Q: Tell our readers how you are now.

It’s been a little over 2 years since my last flare up. I feel great, I have started playing golf weekly, I am walking 10,000 steps per day, and starting to chip away at the weight gain I suffered from my lack of mobility. I truly look forward to regaining some of my athletic prowess and shape from my youth. I had reserved myself to the fact that as I aged, I would be miserable and in constant pain, but MSM has given me hope. That is not to say that I don’t have some long term affects from gout with some joint damage due to years of suffering, but now I can exercise again. If I can cut my weight back to a healthy number my hope is that it will further alleviate some of the long-term issues.

Q: Have you changed anything with your diet, or do you just use the Sulfur Defense?

I have changed my diet. My current regime is a low carb program to help my body cut weight. When I tried this before MSM within 2 or 3 days I would be in the midst of a major flare up. I am eating the very things that every doctor I ever spoke with about gout warned me to stop. Red meat, seafood, wine, beer, etc. No flare ups!

Q: Do you know anyone else who has the same problem, and have you been able to get them to follow what you did?

I have made several posts on Facebook gout groups, and several people have identified with my condition and are now trying it themselves. They have all committed to keep me posted and share the message if they have positive results.

Q: Is there any concluding information you would like to share with readers that would be very important to know?

Give it a try. If it works for you, you can avoid all those years of agony, sleepless nights, and permanent joint damage. It has changed my life and given me hope that I can live the rest of my life with dignity and mobility.

Sulfur Defense is available on our website or Amazon

†These statements have not been evaluated by The Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes:

