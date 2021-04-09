By Ron Edwards

Long before the Pilgrims journey to what they considered “The New World”, great leaders sought the mighty wisdom of God. When God asked Solomon, “what do you desire? The wisest man who ever lived replied, saying “I desire to be filled with your wisdom.” God was well pleased and promised Solomon that because he first sought His wisdom, that his kingdom would be blessed and prosperous. The Lord also promised Solomon that his enemies would be at peace him and no wars would mar Israel during his reign. The Lord gave Solomon so much wisdom, he was constantly sought out by kings and queens throughout the world for his wise council.

The founding Fathers and numerous other great Americans prayed for and received the wisdom of God. As a result, even with the often pointed out faults by leftists seeking to destroy our republic today, the United States became the overall greatest nation in history. It has been said that what is taught to one generation dictates what direction the nation takes via the following generation. Daniel Webster understood that and often stressed the need to remember that God is the center of true knowledge. Considered one of the greatest orators in United States history, Daniel Webster (1782-1852) served as a U.S. congressman and senator as well as secretary of state for three different presidents. The following is from a speech given before the Historical Society of New York on February 23, 1852:

If we and our posterity shall be true to the Christian religion, if we and they shall live always in the fear of God, and shall respect His commandments, if we and they shall maintain just moral sentiments and such conscientious convictions of duty shall control the heart and life, we may have the highest hopes of the future fortunes of our country…

But if we and our posterity reject religious institutions and authority, violate the rules eternal justice, trifle with the injunctions of morality, and recklessly destroy the political constitution which holds us together, no man can tell how sudden a catastrophe may overwhelm us.

To do righteousness and justice is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice: Proverbs 21:3.

On January 25th 1974, Ronald Reagan gave his famous “Shining City Upon a Hill” speech and concluded by saying this:

We cannot escape our destiny, nor should we try to do so. The leadership of the free world was thrust upon us in that little hall in Philadelphia. In the days following World War II, when the economic strength and power of America was all that stood between the world and the return to the dark ages, Pope Pius said, “The American people have a great genius for splendid and unselfish actions. Into the hands of America God has placed the destinies of an afflicted mankind.” We were indeed and we are today, the last best hope of mankind. The Gipper’s words rang as true as any words of destiny ever conceived and spoken by any man. Sometimes during quiet evening moments, I fondly remember the wonder years of my childhood in Cleveland. Not because my family was wealthy or privileged, because we certainly were not. But Dad had a way of telling stories about this wonderful nation.

His words often painted a verbal picture of a great land of opportunity. He would also point out that despite some societal problems his generation encountered. Dad would look on the bright side and would remind me to give God thanks for our solid family, our good health, a nice home and good neighborhood to live in. He understood that if “We the People” exercise our faith, partake of God’s wisdom, guidance and seek to live righteously, we would overcome trials and tribulations as victors and avoid being weak victims and dregs of society. Dad would also tell me that our unique republic, including the government is a reflection of all of us. In other words, if we seek to live according to God’s standards, we would enjoy positive developments and opportunities. But if Godly principles, good education and our national documents are no longer taught and adhered to, then our present national condition is what occurs.

Can we recover from our current national dilemma? Heck Yeah! But it begins with us. We must say no to the evil being thrust upon us and tell those trying to turn the United States into a permanent Godless dictatorship that our rights come from God not them. Let us seek HIS wisdom and maintain a righteous moral standard and fight against the tyranny, we to shall be great American victors. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God.



