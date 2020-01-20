By: Devvy Kidd

Greta Thunberg burst on to the world scene last year at age 16 similar to the unleashing of the most ignorant, stupid buffoon to ever serve in the U.S. Congress, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC). Thunberg is a Swedish citizen and referred to as a climate change activist. Her job is to spread fear in humans around the world while pushing one of the biggest hoaxes ever shoved upon the world.

It’s also the job of little Miss “How dare you!” to pound the message of doom and death to kids her own age. Hey – this is ‘one of our own’ telling us the truth, not some old, stuffy white guy politician. Greta we can relate to and that’s exactly what the big money behind her has been banking on.

In this era of instant messaging through social media, Twitter, Instagram and others, that prop for the destroyers has succeeded. A huge backlash against climate change ‘deniers’ was almost immediate around the world. Children and kids (high school age) suddenly were given permission to skip classes to participate in climate change rally’s and protests. It was nauseating to watch.

Her propaganda is manna from Heaven for the zealots in Congress, state legislatures and local governments who promote the cow patty New Green Deal. How the international communists love it because the ultimate goal of all this environmental hysteria is to kill capitalism. Just ask Bernie Sanders and the Communist Party USA.

“Mikhail Gorbachev is the former President of the Soviet Union and former General Secretary of the Communist Party. He is the current President of Green Cross International, the environmental organization which is advancing the Communists’ 1928 global environmental program.

“America is becoming a full-blown communitarian society. In the name of saving the environment, Communist environmentalists are attacking property rights. In the name of group rights, communitarian masters are destroying individual rights. In the name of saving “the Children,” they are breaking down ties of family, country, and religion.

“Masters of Seduction shows that our adversaries are not only fulfilling their vision of human reconstruction, but are using every plan and policy, every program and course of action, every law and institution—in short, every means to create a world police state. Communists are striving to achieve, among other things, the following ends: banish the traditional nuclear family, composed of a father, mother, and children; transfer the care and rearing of children to the community and to Communist-led youth organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; gain control of the educational system, communize textbooks, and indoctrinate teachers with the Communist communitarian ideology;infiltrate and subvert all other cultural and social institutions, including the churches; achieve government control over the health care industry; gain control of the newspapers, publishing houses, motion picture industry, radio, television, and the Internet; use the environmental movement to gain control or ownership of private land and production and to wipe out industrial civilization.”

Remember Gus Hall? He was leader and Chairman of the Communist Party USA and perennial presidential candidate. He was a committed communist who wrote a tell all book titled Ecology: Can We Survive Under Capitalism?

Old Gus used his book to promote socialism (and easing into communism) by using the environment as justification for abolishing all private property ownership and steering America to ruin. America would be doomed if capitalism isn’t crushed!

His battle cry is Greta Thunberg’s and AOC and the hundreds of NGO’s operating in this country with the main goal of destroying our way of life, civilization as we know it. After all, if we don’t fight cow farts the plant is going to explode!

Al Gore(bechev) revved up this crap science about global warming after he left the White House and has been raking in megabux ever since. All the deadlines predicted where the planet would be dead along with all of us, all have come and gone just like wind in the mountains.

Glacier National Park removes signs predicting glaciers will be gone by 2020, Jan. 9, 2020: “They’re not melted — yet. Signs added to Montana’s Glacier National Park over a decade ago forecasting that the park’s signature dense ice formations would be gone by 2020 have been removed.”

Many fine individuals and organizations have been on the front lines for decades battling these evil doers while the American people continue to reelect the same incumbents working to destroy their lives and making us pay for it.

One of those organizations is the American Policy Center headed up by a true warrior named Tom DeWeese: Only Dramatic, Direct Action Will Save the American Beef Industry

“For the past year I have been working to sound the alarm that the American beef industry is under massive assault from the radical environmental and animal rights movements that seek its ultimate destruction. Throughout the year I have been addressing cattlemen’s groups to educate them on the facts I have learned over nearly thirty years of exposing these groups and their plans to transform our entire culture and economy though the enforcement of the policy called sustainable development.

“In the rural areas, the Greens’ selected tactic is to control the land, water, energy, and population of the Earth. To achieve these ends requires, among other things, the destruction of private property rights and elimination of every individual’s ability to make personal life-style choices, including personal diet. That’s why the American Beef Industry is such a necessary target.

“First they had to create a false crisis so everyone would feel the need to take immediate action. Their tactic was to declare that beef was not sustainable – not as a product to grow — and not as a healthy food for people to consume. This put the cattlemen in the middle of a pincer move between the radical environmental movement seeking control of land use, and the Animal Rights movement which demanded the end of the consumption of animals.” I urge you to read the rest at link.

Demand Congress Stop Funding This Manufactured Hoax: “We’ve got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.” – Tim Wirth, former member of Congress, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs. That column is also critically important – especially the sections about Dixie Lee Ray and the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, June 3-14, 1992.

And, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Betrayal of Its Own Industry

“Climate change is the tool of choice to scare us all into voluntarily surrendering our liberties to this BLUEPRINT to change human society. And that’s why they will not give up on this scam – no matter how much true science debunks it.

“If you doubt that then let me share this quote from Christina Stewart, the former Canadian Minister of the Environment: “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony … climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.” That “justice and equality” she speaks of is redistribution of wealth – which means socialism. Sustainable Development is not just a conservation policy to assure we are good stewards of the land: rather, it affects every corner of our lives….

“And the sad fact is, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), the organization many have been trusting to represent your interests, has betrayed you by allowing itself to be used as the Judas Goat to lead the industry to sustainable slaughter.

“To bring the cattle industry into line with this world view the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has accepted the imposition of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, which is heavily influenced, if not controlled, by the World Wildlife Fund, one of the top three most powerful environmental organizations in the world and a leader of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP), which basically sets the rules for global environmental policy.”

That one is also a very important read. I know, everyone is busy but if we don’t get the truth out there to our fellow Americans, they cannot effectively fight these zealots.

Another organization is the National Association of Rural Landowners (NARLO) (www.narlo.org), a non-profit corporation headquartered in Washington State, acting as an advocate and consultant for urban and rural landowners. Ron Ewart is president. This is his latest column, also terribly important: The Vicious Domestic Enemy of Rural America

After global warming lost its glow a few years ago, the new moniker became climate change. What a joke. The climate changes every day. If you read those items I have linked above, you will have the ammunition you need to counter the nonsense being spewed by all these environmental puppets like Greta Thunberg.

For those who might not know, that teen has Asperger’s Syndrome which she claims gives her ‘superpowers’. I read that her father writes her material. Whether he does or not, it’s her face out there making ridiculous demands about carbon emissions, fossil fuels and other scientific data which she knows nothing about. Right now Greta’s about to throw her weight around yet again: Greta Warns World Leaders at Climate Protest Before Davos, Jan 19, 2020

But, then again, when one does a little research on Asperger’s Syndrome in children, her behavior is not out of line: “Asperger’s syndrome (AS) is one of a group of neurological disorders known as autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). AS is considered to be on the mild end of the spectrum.” This web site deals with AS in children and symptoms: “Speech that sounds unusual, such as flat, high-pitched, quiet, loud, or robotic; An intense obsession with one or two specific, narrow subjects; Memorizing preferred information and facts easily; Difficulty managing emotions, sometimes leading to verbal or behavioral outbursts, self-injurious behaviors or tantrums”

Greta looking in all the wrong places

Readers of my columns know I was the one to start the fight here in the State of Texas over those dangerous ‘smart’ meters being rolled out. My mountains of research led me to a must-read book titled, Dirty Electricity – Electrification and The Diseases of Civilization by Samuel Milham, MD, MPH. Read this for a thorough overview of his book.

Now, you have all this dirty electricity and electromagnetic fields clogging up the atmosphere. Wi-fi, smart phones, IPhones, towers and now being rolled out, even deadlier air with 5G President Trump has championed. Trump Must Reverse His Support Of Dangerous 5G (That column also has all the links to my columns on those deadly ‘smart’ meters) 5G Wireless Technology Is War against Humanity

But, oh, boy, AOC and a hundred million others in America can hardly wait for this new 5G technology even though it’s going to continue killing them. Silently. Why 5G Cell Towers Are More Dangerous – Get The Facts! And another must read: World’s Largest Animal Study on Cell Tower Radiation Confirms Cancer Link

Then we have aerosol spraying of our skies. Barium and aluminum raining down on us, reservoirs, crops and livestock. Oh, that’s just a conspiracy theory, Devvy! Like hell it is. I don’t just read a column or article here and there while doing research. I buy books, I watch videos by sane people who are qualified to speak on an issue. I’m telling you straight out that all the heavy spraying going on, not just in this country, is having an effect on our weather and crops.

Rosalind Peterson, may that dear lady rest in peace, first introduced me to her research on aerosol spraying of our skies. A ton of it. Long story short, my late husband’s tomato plants in Sacramento grew to enormous heights. Sweet tasting. For two years. The third year when spraying started and believe me, I knew nothing about it except noticing the sky and white criss-crossings – John’s tomatoes fried. We didn’t get even one that was edible.

Next year he planted and the same thing happened. That’s when I met Rosalind who was a “a certified California United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Farm Service Agency Agriculture Crop Loss Adjuster. She worked in more than ten counties throughout California. Many crop losses throughout the State can be attributed to weather related causes. She worked for five years for the Mendocino County Department of Agriculture as an Agriculture Technologist before being hired by the USDA Farm Service Agency in Mendocino County, California.” We then had our answer as to why the tomatoes were being fried.Read (short)

Have you seen pictures of mutated animals raised near or in close proximity to cell towers? I have and it’s not pleasant. Why has cancer in dogs skyrocketed over the past two decades and getting worse? I don’t have any numbers and this is speculation on my part, but with 96,000,000 dogs in this country, if only 50% spend most of their time outdoors, I wonder what a study would show regarding cancer rates.

I believe the fouling of our atmosphere and environment is not from cow flatulence or all the other alleged culprits but rather a combination of the massive amounts of non-ionizing radiation from ‘smart’ meters installed all around the globe, electromagnetic waves, deliberate weather modification over the past couple of decades all over this country along with cell towers and all the dirty electricity so carefully explained in Dr. Milham’s book.

Finally, here is how Greta Thunberg’s propaganda is hurting children in this country. I live in a small town, about 28,000 residents in W. Texas. I am a part-time substitute teacher. A week before Christmas break, I had four afternoon art classes.

The second class came in, I took attendance and read the teacher’s assignment for them. I then looked to my right and two girls (all 11th graders) had a laptop on the table doing something. I walked over and quietly ask what they were doing?

Response: Oh, I have to finish my project on climate change. Her friend sitting next to her said yes, the project was due, it was important because we’re all going to be dead in ten years. You could have knocked me over with a feather.

I quietly told the girl to log off, close the laptop and get to work on her art assignment. I then walked to the other side of the room. I won’t say classroom because this room was huge and had side rooms; lots of art supplies, materials, etc.

I stopped to look at another girl’s work. She had drawn a beautiful Monarch butterfly. Truly, almost every single student was so gifted in drawing and coloring. Anyway, I told her it was just fabulous and ask if she might make this her career?

Her response stunned me. She shrugged and said why bother, we’re all going to be dead in ten years anyway. I said, what? What are you talking about? She said climate change was going to kill all of us and the planet in ten years. It was all I could do to stop the steam pouring out of my ears.

I know because of the distance between the other two girls and the fact that I had spoken softly that this girl could not have heard my exchange. I told her that wasn’t going to happen. I told her for the sake of argument, if it doesn’t happen, she should plan for her future. Whatever she wants to do upon graduation she should pursue her dreams for a fulfilling life.

Greta has come to my small town leaving her destruction behind and three students who feel they have no future because you and I, grandma & grandpa are killing the planet. Is your child’s school next? California Teachers Could Be Required To Teach About Climate Change

I then went to the teacher’s desk, sat down and fumed some more. This is child abuse and I’m not the only one who thinks so.DOUGLAS MURRAY: Terrifying children with climate propaganda is abuse –

“Have your children got eco-anxiety? How would you know if they had? According to a variety of psychologists and psychiatrists, talk of a ‘climate crisis’ has led to an upsurge in young people reporting feelings of anxiety, helplessness and guilt.

“In recent weeks alone, a number of friends have told me of children feeling depressed or listless because they are falling for the lies of these abusers who claim that young people have no chance of ever growing up [File photo]

“The children were shown watching as the BBC parroted untrue claims by Extinction Rebellion (XR) that ‘scientists say we have only 11 years to act’. And their response was all too understandable.

“One child looked especially pained as she counted on her fingers how many years she had left to live and worked out that, according to the BBC, the world could end when she was just 19.Later, a little boy reacted to the fanatical claims of XR by saying to the viewers: ‘That’s sad. Why did we have to be born at this time?’”

Aren’t pre-teens and teens killing themselves over things like bullying or can’t figure out which letter of the alphabet they want to “identify” with enough, now we have to add this propaganda to further drive them into depression and helplessness? I’m sorry Greta Thunberg’s parents are using and abusing her. We must stop the promotion of this BIG LIE.

I’m sending a hard copy of this column to the district offices of my U.S House rep, both senators, and several reps in our state legislature. Might take me half an hour and a couple bux in postage. It’s something tangible to sit on their desk.

In my cover letter I’m politely going to tell each one you had better start standing up and exposing this BIG LIE or I guarantee you I will support and help elect your next challenger. The fight to stop Common Core aka communist education in America was huge. And we won in almost all the states. But it took being a warrior instead of a watcher. America’s children are worth it.

Parents also need to find out if this climate change pseudo-science is being taught at schools in your district. If so, they must for the mental health of their children (and grandparents – help out on this) get in the face of your school superintendent and school board.

Silence and doing nothing will not win a war.

Below this column are sources for you to use to fight back. There is a push back going on around America to stop raping We the People to fund this manufactured hoax for a sinister agenda.

What do you tell your child about climate change? I think this picture sums it up perfectly and they will run as fast as they can away from Greta and her dangerous propaganda.

No plane trips to Disneyland. Forget that new car, Janie. Now, Katie. You do have to walk to school from now on. I know it’s 19 degrees outside and snowing but you will have to walk the three miles to school as there’s no longer a school bus and I can’t use a car anymore.

Watch their attitude change.

[On a personal note, I need help from someone who lives in Canada. I know we have lots of readers from up north. I want to file a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act request) but checking the requirements, one must be a Canadian citizen. If you can help out, contact me: devvyk@npn.net]

