By Pastor Roger Anghis

January 23, 2022

The title of this column was taken from a quote from a great patriot and Founding Father, Patrick Henry. In itself, it speaks volumes. When we look at the people that we have put into office over the last hundred years I am amazed that we still have a nation left. The full quote for Patrick Henry is this: Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it but downright force. Whenever you give up that force, you are inevitably ruined. Going back to Woodrow Wilson, the man who segregates our military because he was a racist, ruined our economic system by establishing the so-called Federal Reserve which is neither a reserve nor is it federal but is a collection of the power-hungry, greedy one-world government money controllers out of Europe. Leave it to a Democrat to turn our monetary system over to foreigners. He didn’t realize what he had done until it was too late. “I am a most unhappy man, I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of Credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all of our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world. No longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.”[1] The United States had a strong economy backed by gold but it was handed over to globalist who believe that they should control all the banks in the world. Who are these globalists? They are the Goldman Sachs, Rockefeller’s, Lehman’s and Kuhn Loeb’s of New York; the Rothschild’s of Paris and London; the Warburg’s of Hamburg; the Lazard’s of Paris; and the Israel Moses Seifs of Rome.[2] I’m sorry but I think America should control our economics, not a foreign group that only have their own interests in mind. I know there are a couple of American individuals and companies involved but they only have their own interests in mind as well, not the American people.

Even Wilson knew all the way back at the turn of the century in the early 1900s that there was a ‘Deep State’ that dared not be talked about: “Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” They are much more open today about what they want to do even though just a few years ago was when they began to open up about their intention. David Rockefeller in an address to the Trilateral Commission, another New World Order group of dirtbags, commented in 1991: “We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world-government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the National autodetermination practiced in past centuries”[3] This verifies that the media has been on the dark side for as long as the plot has been brewing to overthrow America. You’ll also find that most of the participants to assist this overthrow are from the Democrat Party. They are joined by a few Republicans like John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and many more.

We no longer seem to feel the need to vet those that run for office. Samuel Adams warned us “The public cannot be too curious concerning the characters of public men.” Looking at Wilson, FDR, Obama, and Biden that statement is so true. Adams also warned us that there may come a time when we may have to defend our nation against this type of a person if we fail to pay attention to who we elect: “If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.” Looking at our southern border, what Biden did in Afghanistan, what he is attempting to do with Iran, and his dealings with China, I would almost have to say, we are there.

I blame most of these problems on the church. It has failed to do what God has mandated it to do concerning its involvement in the political arena. The church is to raise up the people that are placed in offices of authority. It has failed to do that. The church is supposed to stand against the usurpation of the church’s rights by the government. It has failed to do that as well. Our churches are pastored by cowards and wimps who are afraid to speak the truth for fear of offending someone. Reverend Charles Finney once stated: “If there is a decay of conscience, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the public press lacks moral discernment, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the church is degenerate and worldly, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the world loses its interest in Christianity, the pulpit is responsible for it. If satan rules in our halls of legislation, the pulpit is responsible for it. If our politics become so corrupt that the very foundations of our government are ready to fall away, the pulpit is responsible for it.”

We have people that don’t bother to vet the candidate that they are voting for and we have people that don’t even bother to vote at all! They don’t vote then complain about who is in office. Dumb as a rock. They give the excuse that they’re not going to vote for the lesser of two evils. Sounds logical until you think about it. When have we EVER had anything but the lesser of two evils to vote for? Jesus has never run for office and never will so that is the only choice we have and God knows that and expects you to choose the lesser of the evils. Calvin Coolidge said this about voting: “If the people fail to vote, a government will be developed which is not their government… The whole system of American Government rests on the ballot box. Unless citizens perform their duties there, such a system of government is doomed to failure.”

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes