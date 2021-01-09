By Greg Holt

Congress certified the electoral vote giving Joe Biden the win.

Republican representative Adam Kinzinger, after regrettable events on Capitol Hill said Thursday morning that President Trump must be removed from office. According to Liberty Hub, Nancy Pelosi delivered an ultimatum to Vice President Mike Pence that if he does not invoke the 25th Amendment to immediately remove Trump, Congress will impeach and remove Trump from office.

From The National Pulse:

“Kinzinger said: ‘When pressed to move and denounce the violence he barely did so. While of course victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and nod to those doing it. All indications are that the president has become unmoored not just from his duty or even his oath but from reality itself. It is for this reason that I call the VP and members of the cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people and that we have a sane captain of the ship.’”

President Trump called on all protestors to be peaceful, to respect law enforcement. Trump also called in the National Guard to help deal with the violence. Apparently these actions fall short.

Trump in my opinion did fall short in his comments attacking Mike Pence for refusing to decertify the electoral vote. I personally do not like Pence (not because of this situation), but he did not at all deserve this kind of treatment from Trump. The Vice President does NOT have the power to unilaterally decide what electoral votes are authentic and count, and those votes that do not. Pence said as much, and I agree with him 100%. President Trump owes Mike Pence an apology for this one.

According to Rep. Kinzinger’s statement (below), Trump “stoked” the fire that leapt out of the pit. Trump also according to Mr. Kinzinger “abdicated his duty to protect the American people,” and he “invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection.”

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

Apparently if you are the president of the United States, or ran for election of said office, you are not allowed to express your opinion or your position on the election, unless your name is Al Gore of course. The fundamental problem with Rep. Kinzinger and his overly strong rhetoric is that it’s all complete B.S. – it’s also character assassination, mischaracterization, propaganda for the Left, and downright dangerous.

Trump spoke to the people at the Capitol Hill rally, he stated that the election was stolen by the Left, he stated the media is complicit in the election theft along with Big Tech. Trump also stated that “we will never give up, we will never concede,” “we will stop the steal.” Trump stated during his speech that the military, secret service, and law enforcement etc. did a great job. None of that sounds like incitement of the crowd to violence.

The Left and their supporters can say and do anything, and it is either normalized, celebrated, or ignored. The media and Big Tech glorified the violence, looting, and burning in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd. President Trump dares to stand up and defend himself and the country – and is immediately hammered for it. Whatever Trump says is wrong, and he is accused of inciting mob violence.

A U.S. News headline said: Trump Summoned Supporters to ‘Wild’ Protest, and Told Them to Fight. They Did. In the misleading article they quoted Trump as saying: “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” That was not at all the intent of that statement and I believe the writer knew it, but hey – it supports the Leftist viewpoint, Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Time’s article title said: Incited by the President, Trump Supporters Violently Storm the Capitol

The problem I have with this is that I personally don’t believe Trump supporters are the guilty parties here. More like ANTIFA infiltrators and other wild and violent Democrat supporters seeking to make Trump and his supporters look bad. Trump supporters (as a rule) do not act like this, they never have. All Trump did was provide encouragement and thanked them for their support. This is a way of keeping his options open as well, opening the possibility of a run in 2024.

Here is the truth of the matter, Trump can say what he likes, the actions of the Capitol Hill rioters is on them, not on Trump. These people chose their own actions, Trump wasn’t there holding a gun to their heads and telling them to trash the Capitol and endanger others.

Trump spoke to the people, and told them to be peaceful, told them to go home, he also told them to respect law enforcement. All the media got out of that statement was Trump’s comments about the election being stolen – pathetic.

