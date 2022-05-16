By: Devvy

May 16, 2022

As usual I must begin with this disclaimer lest the corrupt FDA send their dragoons to my front door. I’m not a doctor, I have no medical training. This column is for educational purposes and not meant to be medical advice. My right to free speech.

I doubt anyone in the U.S. isn’t aware of the horrific problem regarding the availability of baby formula. Desperate mothers across the country driving an hour or more to find at least a few cans or none. (South Carolina mother of six-month-old baby girl describes desperate plight of parents crying in Walmart after being faced with empty shelves while hunting for baby formula: ‘My heart broke into 100 pieces’) Paying exorbitant prices on line. There’s been the usual ignorance on the part of buffoons and dullards on the Internet– both male & female telling mothers to just breastfeed their baby.

There are legitimate reasons why some women cannot breast feed their baby. Other women who are forced to work because two paychecks are needed just to make ends meet use baby formula. That blathering is just more distraction. Stay focused on why here in these united States of America this is even happening.

I spend a lot of time researching on the Internet (and books) and when I saw the headlines start popping up about this, I thought why? I half expected to see it is because of the Russia/Ukraine disaster. But, it appears baby formula manufacturers is pretty much controlled – just like the parasites who call themselves “mainstream media” by a small number of manufacturers: Top 10 infant formula manufacturers in the world

Emily Griffin: This essential food source’s scarcity is a terrifying prospect for parents of young children

“The baby formula shortage became an issue for new parents back in November 2021, but this shortage is getting worse, not better. According to USA Today, “Nearly 40% of popular baby formula brands were sold out at retailers across the U.S. during the week starting April 24, according to an analysis by Datasembly, which assessed supplies at more than 11,000 stores.”

“In mid-February, Abbott Nutrition — a major manufacturer of infant formula — recalled several of its formulas that were made in Sturgis, Michigan. The factory, according to the Food and Drug Administration, had failed to maintain sanitary standards. For its part, Abbott Nutrition claims that the baby formulas were nowhere near contaminants found in the facility. It has recalled the products just the same.

“The shortages — plus inflation — are causing prices to soar on these much-needed products. Baby formula, an essential food source for babies with allergies or other medical needs, has risen several dollars per can. Parents who use formula for their children easily spend between $1,200-$1,500 per year. This price hike is overwhelming to families already struggling with other inflation-related financial gouges. Senator Tom Cotton recently “brought to light the plight of these worried parents: “The formula shortage is a national crisis, hitting poor moms and kids the hardest. The FDA needs to immediately step up, be transparent, explain how it will get production restarted, and give parents a timeline. And the Biden Administration needs to take this seriously.”

Ah, the ghouls at the rotten, corrupt Federal Death Administration (FDA) at it again. Abbott Laboratories said on May 11, 2022, it ‘could’ be 10 weeks before baby formula is restocked after the FDA gives their approval. That plant was closed in mid-February. It’s now half way through May, but they say it will take 6-8 weeks to replenish their supply.

What drew the corrupt FDA’s attention was four infants hospitalized; tragically two died but so far, there’s no evidence linking such tragedy to that plant or product. How Did We End Up Having a Baby Formula Shortage?, May 12, 2022

“Abbott is the largest supplier of infant formula in America. Approximately three months ago, four infants became ill, two of which, sadly, passed away. The FDA and the CDC stepped in, claiming that Abbott’s Michigan facility needed to shut down. Initially, the FDA said that they found unsanitary facility practices at the Abbott facility. Anybody who has ever talked with anyone who has tried to produce and process their own livestock for sale understands how asinine FDA rulings of “unsanitary” can be.

“Last month, the FDA and CDC stated that the bacterial strain that made the four babies sick didn’t match the strain of bacteria that was found at the Abbott facility. Despite this, the plant remained closed. There is currently no explanation as to how the contamination occurred.”

The “outraged” Congress is going to hold “a meeting” in two weeks to address the formula shortage. More political theater for the rash of upcoming primaries.Another one with dementia: Democrat Leader Pelosi Says We Must Find Out How and Why “We Have Babies Crying in the Country Because They’re Hungry and the Shelves Are Bare”

Flashback: Pharmacy Says They Deliver ALZHEIMER’S Medications To Members Of Congress, Oct. 11, 2017. “A Washington D.C. pharmacy revealed on Wednesday that they deliver medications that treat “serious health problems” to members of Congress, including medications to treat Alzheimer’s disease…Kim expressed concern over some of the serious health problems that members of Congress have because the diseases could severely limit their ability to serve in their elected positions.

“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’”

I wrote a column about it as did others but the media went berserk, the pharmacist who did not name any names did his mea culpa’s and it went away.

On May 11, 2022, the FDA (and CDC) who are ignoring more than 400,000 deaths from those COVID experimental injections (which legally are not vaccines) made an announcement: FDA to Allow Closed Abbott Plant to Release Baby Formula Supply Amid Shortage–“After ordering Abbott’s Michigan plant to close due to contamination concerns following a nationwide recall of baby formula, the FDA said the company can release some specialty formulas “on a case-by-case basis” – More at link.

And, of course, let’s not leave out the once again timeliness by world genius on just about everything: Bill Gates now owns more farmland in this country than anyone. Gates wants you to eat manufactured fake meat, poultry and anything else his evil mind can conjure up.

Bill Gates Is Now Pushing Artificial Baby Milk, Just As A Baby Formula Crisis Hits America, “The supply chain and food supply has been slipping into dire straits since the covid pandemic and now there is a very real shortage in baby milk formula.

“Across the country, store shelves are empty as parents struggle to find the food they need for their babies. Suddenly out of nowhere, enter ex-CEO of Microsoft, owner of Moderna and investor in Pfizer, both of which gave us the dangerous mRNA vaccines – with the solution – lab made baby milk.

“If you know anything about Bill Gates, you will know that he is a huge supporter of depopulation and abortion. Bill Gates likes to pretend he is a humanitarian, but his history would suggest otherwise. Now he is offering his Frankenstein baby formula – isn’t that convenient.

“Bill Gates invests in vaccines – suddenly there is a pandemic. Bill Gates buys up all the farmland – suddenly there is a food crisis. Bill Gates invests in artificial milk – suddenly there is a milk formula shortage.”

Biden Baby Formula Crisis Ensnares The Biden Regime And Leads To Scrutiny of Gates-Bezos-Zuckerberg Artificial Breast Milk, May 12, 2022 – “BIOMILQ is aiming to create human milk-producing cells in much the same way that some companies are producing lab-grown meat…The North Carolina-based startup received a $3.5 million investment from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund started by Bill Gates, The Times reported in June 2020. Breakthrough Energy’s board members include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Virgin founder Richard Branson. BIOMILQ’s team is working on producing artificial human milk by using human breast tissue and milk donated by local women. These donors then get a gift card for the department store Target in return.”

There is something very wrong with this nightmare. Yes, we have a huge shortage of long haul truckers and with the cost of diesel, inflation is eating every dollar for tens of millions of Americans.One plant – yes, the largest – was closed down, but what about the others who produce baby formula on U.S. soil?

Well come to find out, a great deal of baby formula YOU paid for has been shipped to illegal aliens at the border. Instead of turning them right around with orders to go back across the river before putting one foot on U.S. soil or the long line just walking across the border (see this 4 minute clip of the hordes smiling as they enter this country), the border is open. The good news:

Title 42 border policy for expelling immigrants upheld by federal court in DC, May 5, 2022 -“Circuit court says U.S. can continue expelling migrants at border under policy tied to Covid-19, denying them chance to request asylum”

The 170,000+ waiting to storm the border on May 23rd just got the stop sign. Will they stop? We will see soon because that federal judge in Louisiana is due to make a final decision any day.

Do I want babies to starve? Of course not, but those illegal aliens (NOT migrants) and their babies have no right to be on U.S. soil, period. For the evil doers under the illegitimate Biden collection of imbeciles, racists, sexual deviants, globalists, communists and incompetent fools, er, administration, to send truckloads of baby formula for them while parents here in America are frantic they can’t find any is almost beyond words, even for me.At least acceptable language.

Pallets and pallets of baby formula for illegals, nothing on the shelves for Americans, May 12, 2022 (video proof)

Suggestions

Do you remember the long lines in 2020 for food banks? 7-miles long line of cars in Florida; endless miles in Dallas, Houston and other mega cities?

TEXAS: About 10,000 families lined up in their cars for hours at a food bank in San Antonio, Texas last week

Hundreds of photos and many videos and one thing I noticed: What kind of vehicles were lined up? A whole hell of a lot of $40,000-$60,000 pick-ups, SUVs, Lexus and some other pricer automobiles. Yet you have no back up food reserves in case of an emergency?

Americans need to re-think their priorities. Yes, some might need those big, monster pick-ups for work and yes, you’d rather have a nice big SUV with a $400 – $600 a month payment rather than a medium sized automobile with a $199 a month payment, but look what happened at the beginning of the plandemic when the media and politicians scared the hell out of people and caused massive panic buying?

During my research I found many web sites on how to make your own baby formula. Not as quick and simple as a run to the grocery store. But, the LIARS at the FDA and hack “doctors” on the Internet say it’s too dangerous. Don’t do it!!! Sure, that can be the case IF one doesn’t do the research and find out who is credible with making homemade formula.

Let me ask you a question: Long before baby formula first began production in 1907, what have mothers done to feed their infants throughout the history of mankind if they couldn’t breast feed them for medical reasons? Long before baby food formula became a monster industry, how did new mothers feed their babies if they couldn’t breast feed?

Here are some sources for you to consider and make your own decision as to what’s best for your baby:

Homemade Baby Formula, December 31, 2001 By Weston A Price Foundation: “Our homemade baby formulas were created by Mary Enig, PhD and first published in the book Nourishing Traditions. To help you with any questions you may have about the recipes below, please refer to our:” Rest at link. Here is a site by a doctor whose wife used receipts from the Weston A Price Foundation. They have used it on their children who are healthy and thriving.

How to Make Homemade Baby Formula You Feel Safe With

Homemade Infant Formula. “UPDATE – MAY 10, 2022: This post was written in 2011. To say it needs an update is an understatement. Due to the current baby formula shortage, we are working on simplifying these recipes, providing much more in-depth safety information, and providing thoughtful critique so you can make informed decisions for your family. Thus, we thank you for your patience and please check back over the next few days for more up-to-date help. In the meantime, if you’re needing a quick, effective formula for your baby, check out this emergency baby formula recipe formulated from the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

I know mothers who work are dead tired when they get home, but you can make this work. Hopefully with your husband, friends and family support.

There are milk banks all across the country. This is donated baby milk if that’s your choice. Source site.

In 2020 at the beginning of the hysteria over COVID, stores were short everything. But, farmers and ranchers in many states said – hey! Come to our farms! We have milk, eggs, chickens. Dairy and food farmers were dying because schools nationwide (with a few exceptions) were shut down so no more lunch time meals. I remember several articles with pictures of cars lined up for miles from big cities to smaller ones who went out on the weekend and got their dairy, meat and veggies from farmers desperate for sales. God bless them. Patronize local farmer’s markets.

Americans need to become preppers. I’ve been one since 1989 when my late husband and I moved to Colorado Springs, CO. John was a Colonel in the Army stationed at Ft. Carson. The next February we had the grand daddy of blizzards. That’s when I began learning about food storage and how to survive. The Organic Prepper is a top web site IMHO. There are many more, just do some research.

I have food storage good until 2034, altho’ I’ll be long dead by then. I bought zero toilet paper in 2020 as I stock by schedule. I’m a widow with my two doggies so it doesn’t take as much money but I’m going to get a bit cranky here: Priorities vs importance. Stop depending on any government to rescue you for food and other vital products.

Yes, it does take time and planning but that $700 fancy phone isn’t worth much when you’re hungry or an avoidable disaster like this baby formula happens. Help friends and families by sharing this information. Use your email lists and social media. We are a nation rich in natural resources, people with big hearts. Those who forged across this country and built a nation were tough. Are we less than they were?

If you live in an apt that has a small yard, tear out the plants and plant a small garden. Do you know what aquaponics is? You can grow the healthiest food in the world in a very small (or larger) area. It can mean the difference between life and starving. Here are some resources:

The Aquaponics Source – Growing Fish & Plants together.

Nelson and Pade, Inc.® provides aquaponic systems, training, and support to individuals, entrepreneurs, governments and schools who want food security, food quality, and a positive return on their investment.

13 DIY Aquaponics Systems to Suit Any Budget

7 Different Aquaponics Systems for the Home Grower

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD. Big pharma and the government don’t want you healthy. Deadly serious. ACTION ALERT: Tell Congress to STOP Sen. Dick Durbin from criminalizing supplements

Satan’s Pimps have been trying to get this done for years. Toilet scum, lifer senator Dick Durbin [D-IL] has been heading the push for years. And he keeps allegedly getting reelected. In U.S. House in 2005 and then to senator in 2015.

We need to burn their district offices phones (or faxes) – your U.S. senator and U.S. House member. We’ve defeated this before and can do it again but it will take everyone to make that call. If we do nothing, we will continue to lose.house.gov and senate.gov

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net (I simply have to say while I really do appreciate emails, I receive several hundred a day except Christmas and New Year’s Day. I simply cannot answer all of them asking for advice, please help me with my case and other requests because it’s just me. I try to work some of the requests and answer questions into my columns but I can only do so much. I thank you for understanding.)

(Just one clarification from my column last week. I used a link to Kelleigh Nelson’s column without the title and her name but instead used a sentence which linked to her column. I should have used the name of her column with her as author and the link. Sorry if it was a bit confusing.)

Related:

Mothers are being blamed for hoarding baby formula by Biden’s parasite mouthpieces when they found out months ago there is a shortage. This is a Tucker Carlson video. You really should watch this: Tucker: They are hoarding baby formula

THIS is the real FDA:

The FDA Has Blood on Its Hands by Bill Sardi, who sadly passed away last month. Read.Sardi was really top of the top on health issues and solutions.

Mine: How Many More Will Die Before FDA Ghouls Are Held Accountable? They’re NEVER held accountable and you can thank YOUR member of Congress.

Treachery and Tragedy. Mine. More blood on the FDA’s hands and they don’t give a damn.

Death to Democracy in America Top Goal

More vomit from a woman who apparently hasn’t enough brain cells left over the past couple of years to do anything other than show her rank stupidity: Bette Midler slammed for ‘obtuse’ tweet on baby formula shortage telling mothers, ‘TRY BREASTFEEDING’

Thankfully, this other top ranking paid, professional liar is now gone, but her brain is, too. Keep wearing those face diapers that cause irreversible neurological brain damage: ‘Call a Doctor or Pediatrician’ – Psaki When Asked What Parents Should Do if They Can’t Find Baby Formula (VIDEO)