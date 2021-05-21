By: Devvy

The ubiquitous vomit from the Democrat Communist Party USA’s media, print, electronic or boob tube declaring Cheater China Joe Biden won the election has become more desperate as the American people are paying attention to election audits. The audit in AZ should be finished by the end of June.

I covered the incredible and obscene efforts by the Maricopa County Board of Stupidvisors in my May 3rd column as well as New Hampshire and other states. The long list of massive efforts by Maricopa County stupidvisors is in that column.

Surely the voters in Maricopa County are asking the question everyone is: If there’s nothing to hide, why the Herculean effort to stop the audit and now that the audit’s underway, why fight it with every dirty trick in the book?

The answer is simple: Biden did not win Arizona and just about everyone following this disgraceful behavior by those stupidvisors knows it. Those miscreants would rather cheat the voters of Maricopa County than admit the massive fraud; think jail time. Their statement on the election is enough to gag a maggot:

“Board members believe the 2020 General Election is over. The results have been certified. Maricopa County’s process throughout was transparent and the results produced were accurate. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will continue to provide secure elections and will not allow false allegations driven by conjecture to deviate the Board from that mission.”

Here’s more new attempts to keep the fraud from being exposed since my May 3rd column. Absolutely sickening. If I were a taxpayer in that county, I would be raising hell.

Arizona Judge Dan Martin Released the 2020 Election Audit Team’s Security Document to the Public Last Week – This is Not Good At All, May 3rd: Beyond tainted. He should never have been named to replace the first judge who recused himself. / Maricopa County Board of Supervisors At It Again – Won’t Provide Routers Requested by Auditors of County’s 2020 Election Results, May 5, 2021

Arizona Dems SETTLE with state Senate Republicans over forensic audit of 2020 election, May 5, 2021 – Yep. GOP settles for allowing the fraud to continue: “Experts Will Cease Signature Matching – Signature matching of mail in ballots to the voters’ signature will cease immediately, at the Democrats’ request”

Oh, good. Call in the same corrupt calvary who couldn’t find any evidence of vote fraud last Nov by the illegitimate “Biden Administration”: BREAKING: Biden DOJ to Interfere with State of Arizona Forensic Audit of Maricopa County Ballots …Update: With DOJ Letter, May 5, 2021 / BREAKING: ‘External Devices’ With Up-to-Date Vote Totals Were Taken Offsite Nightly During the Election by Maricopa County or Dominion Employees, May 6, 2021 / BREAKING: Maricopa County Did not Have ‘Admin’ Access to the 2020 Election – This Means They Ceded Ownership of Election to Their Outside System Provider, May 6, 2021

Nasty Partisan Professor Pamela Karlan, Who Shared Crude ‘Joke’ About Barron Trump Last Year, Is Behind Threatening Letter to AZ Senate This Week, May 6, 2021 – She’s a real piece of work. Blown up version of her BS letter is here. Naturally she now works for the corrupt DOJ. / Rep. Paul Gosar Admonishes DOJ Election Audit Interference — Says ‘Honest People Don’t Obstruct Audits’

Maricopa County Bombshell: Missing Passwords, Routers in Arizona Audit, Emergency Senate Session Called, May 7, 2021 / Flashback to Nov. 30 2020: STUNNING TESTIMONY: AZ Elections Witness Testifies that Private Company Was Scanning Ballots Offsite, NOT Election Workers, Then Delivering Them to Counting Center

Three Developments That Should Nullify Maricopa County 2020 Election and Put Supervisors in Legal Jeopardy — BEFORE THE FORENSIC AUDIT EVEN STARTED, May 7, 2021: “Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward tweeted out on Wednesday that devices that held data during the election in Maricopa County were sneaked offsite nightly. And it’s not clear who took them at this point! / AZ Audit Director Ken Bennett Drops a BOMB! – Says “It’s Very Concerning” that Dominion Has Passwords, Control of Maricopa County Voting Systems and Officials There Do Not, May 8, 2021

BREAKING: Maricopa County Elections Officials DELETED ENTIRE DATABASE DIRECTORY from Voting Machines – Including “All Election Information” from Main Database — With Copy of Senate Letter, May 12, 2021 / BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Data Drives Deleted in Maricopa County Included Adjudicated Files (Where Votes Were Changed), May 13, 2021 / Breaking: Maricopa County Supervisors Call Emergency Meeting Following Release of Explosive Letter Revealing DATABASES ERASED FROM VOTING MACHINES, May 13, 2021

Not surprising as most of them are gutless cowards. OUTRAGEOUS! National GOP SILENT on Historic AZ Audit Where They Already Discovered Deleted Voting Machine Files, Missing Passwords and Routers, and Ballot Miscounts, May 14, 2021

Reeks of desperation: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Soros-Backed Sheriff Beg AZ Senate to End Election Audit “For the Good of the Country”, May 18, 2021 / HUGE! Maricopa County Audit Team Admit Files Were Deleted but THEY WERE ABLE TO RECOVER THOSE FILES (VIDEO), May 18,2021 / Soros-Linked Arizona Sec. of State Sends Letter to Maricopa Audit Team In Another Attempt to Shut Down the Audit – What Are Democrats Scared Of?

Maricopa County Board Refuses to Discuss Election Concerns, Calls for Audit to End, May 18, 2021. “This board is done explaining anything to these people who are playing investigator with our constituents’ ballots and equipment, paid for with real people’s tax dollars,” Sellers said. “It’s time to be done with this craziness and get on with our county’s critical business.”

Jack Sellers is the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Stupidvisors and is a Republican. He was one of the four targeted for recall which failed due to lack of enough signatures. The other three: Bill Gates (R), Clint Hickman (R), Steve Gallardo (D)

Almost 7 months after the fix (election) and they’re still fighting like junkyard dogs to keep the fraud covered up. Never have the guilty so proven themselves guilty.

It’s not just the stealing of Trump’s votes which I covered in my Nov. 9, 2020 column, Illegal Ballots Counted: What About Those House and Senate Seats? Because of the audit in AZ, it’s now a new nightmare for the criminals involved at all levels:

Democrats and Their Accomplices Are Worried About the Presidential Election in Arizona, But the Senate Is On the Line As Well, May 20, 2021 – “However, these laws do not seem to be the case in Arizona because the winner most likely will be the winner of the valid count of votes, not the number currently in the books.

“This is a big deal because if McSally replaces Kelly in the Senate, the US Senate immediately has a Republican majority and the members and the bills discussed will be designated by the Republicans.”

I still cannot understand why Senators Loeffler and Purdue out in Georgia simply skulked away after the special election for those two senate seats on Jan. 5, 2021. The fraud was open and in-your-face, yet neither seemed particularly interested.

WATCH: GA Election Scam Caught On Live TV — 32,400 Votes Mysteriously Disappear From David Perdue’s Total In Real Time

Recall is a powerful tool when used. The organization out there in AZ that’s been doing a phenomenal job since last year is We the People Alliance. The effort to collect enough signatures to recall four other stupdivisors failed and that’s a shame.

It’s a shame because all it takes is dedicated volunteers willing to give their time to pound the pavement and get those signatures. Millions of Americans scream and yell about what’s happening, but when given the opportunity to be part of the solution, they’re “I’m too busy”. Yeah, let someone else do the work. Talk is cheap, action brings results.

However, one effort is still underway and they need your help if you live in Maricopa County or know someone who does, pass this on. This recall is against Steve Chicro (R), District 2, which began in February. They have to submit enough signatures by June 12, 2021 to get this recall on the ballot. Contact Information for how to get involved in that recall, click here.

Computer Programmer Clinton Eugene Curtis Testifies Before US House Judiciary Committee (2004) He Was Paid To Rig Elections (VIDEO) Ohio – Technology is far more advanced now than in 2004.

Mike Lindell: Trump Won Maricopa County By 80K Votes, “Lindell said Arizona must get access to the routers the Board of Supervisors is currently hiding from the Senate. “They injected votes in Arizona before the election even started,” Lindell said. “This is going to prove that.”

“Lindell said there is a very simple reason Maricopa county is refusing to turn over the routers. “The routers are going to show exactly — it will confirm that the attack where it came from,” he said. “It gets specific, right down to the IP addresses. “That’s why they’re trying to stop us from getting the routers,” Lindell said. “They know where the information is hidden.”

Amnesty lover, Bruce Jenner: “Caitlyn Jenner: 2020 Was Not Not Stolen — ‘We Are in a Post-Trump Era’