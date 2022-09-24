by Karen Schoen

September 24, 2022

New add for police? NO! for the IRS!

Until we recognize that the Globalists are our enemy, that they are in both parties, and call them our enemy, we lose. These people are NOT American. They want the destruction of America and for the past 60 years they have been teaching our kids that Americans and America is the enemy. Slowly these globalists have turned America’s bureaucratic agencies into the private military Obama wanted. Who will IRS agents, Agricultural agents, Educational agents etc. shoot? Why Americans of course. After all Americans, MAGA, are the enemy.

What do they think of us? “The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.” – Club of Rome, premier environmental think-tank, consultants to the United Nations. Where are these kids today? In government, media and Wall St. Who is their enemy? Americans

What do Globalists believe: “Global Sustainability requires the deliberate quest of poverty, reduced resource consumption and set levels of mortality control.” – Professor Maurice King, Agenda 21

Americans are the enemy. They are too rich, have to many luxuries and must be cut down to the rest of the world. They want us controlled, impoverished, enslaved or dead. They will stop at nothing to maintain power. So they merged agencies and armed them while taking away Americans means of protection. When I say that I am constantly asked, “what American will fire on another American to collect delinquent taxes? Do you think any illegal with Obiden papers, who has no allegiance to America and Americans, working for the government will just follow directions and shoot? What if these illegals become police or soldiers or the private army Obama kept calling for.

All policies in the Green Broke Deal can be found in UN Agenda 21.

This document is over 300 pages, 40 chapters of total control over the means of production and distribution of all means of human activity. Today this document goes by many names i.e: Great Reset, Green New Deal, Build Back Better, Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development, Resilient Cities. But remember a name change is not a content change. They all lead to one place, the destruction of America and the western freedom.

Who are these Globalists? Where did they get their ideas? Remember as I said before, these people are not Americans. They want the destruction of America and will make it happen. Globalists follow their leaders. The original elite were educated in the Frankfort School, today the Aspen Institute, UN, and WEF are carrying the agenda. Sadly Globalists take the worst from each ideology, merge them together into an illogical, incoherent overly expensive policy designed to destroy American values and culture. Here are a few of their leaders and what they promote:

John Maynard Keynes – Keynesian economics 1883-1946. Keynes stated that if Investment exceeds Saving, there will be inflation. If Saving exceeds Investment there will be recession. “For the engine which drives Enterprise is not Thrift, but Profit.” businesses and people tighten their belts and spend less money. Lower spending results in demand falling further and a vicious circle ensues of job losses and further falls in spending. Keynes’s solution to the problem was that governments should borrow money and boost demand by pushing the money into the economy. Once the economy recovered, and was expanding again, governments should pay back the loans. Keynes’s view that governments should play a major role in economic management marked

Karl Marx – 1883 Communism, Das Kapital. While many equate Karl Marx with socialism, his work on understanding capitalism as a social and economic system remains a valid critique in the modern era. In Das Kapital (Capital in English), Marx argues that society is composed of two main classes: Capitalists are the business owners who organize the process of production and who own the means of production such as factories, tools, and raw material, and who are also entitled to any and all profits.

The other, much larger class is composed of labor (which Marx termed the “proletariat”). Laborers do not own or have any claim to the means of production, the finished products they work on, or any of the profits generated from sales of those products. Rather, labor works only in return for a money wage. Marx argued that because of this uneven arrangement, capitalists exploit workers.

Fabian – 1884 Fabianism became prominent in British socialist theory in the 1880s. The early Fabians rejected the revolutionary doctrines of Marxism, recommending instead a gradual transition to a socialist society. When Fabianism emerged in the United Kingdom during the 1880s, collectivism was widely considered necessary for human flourishing. believed that substantial state intervention would be necessary if ordinary individuals were to prosper. That dominant position also involved collective responsibility for children’s education and nutrition, housing, and employment, along with support for care of the sick and aged.

Thomas Robert Malthues – 1766-1834 best known for his theory that population growth will always tend to outrun the food supply and that betterment of humankind is impossible without stern limits on reproduction. This thinking is commonly referred to as Malthusianism. Population will always expand to the limit of subsistence. Only “vice” (including “the commission of war”), “misery” (including famine or want of food and ill health), and “moral restraint” (i.e., abstinence) could check this excessive growth.

Machiavellianism: named after the political philosophy of Niccolò Machiavelli, In the field of personality psychology, Machiavellianism is a personality trait centered on manipulativeness, callousness, and indifference to morality. The political philosophy that, “the ends justify the means.” Those who follow this political concept are more likely to have a high level of deceitfulness and an unempathetic temperament.

Hegelian Dialectic: The ruling elite create the crisis. They let the crisis fester until it become normalized. Something other than the real cause is blamed. Once the crisis escalates, the people demand a solution. The solution is offered by the same elite who created the problem. This process is repeated over and over and simultaneously until the desired elite agenda is achieved. [Link]

World Economic Forum WEF – Klaus Schwab “You will own nothing and be happy.” The first thing to go is your private car.

WEF Dr Harari: Just give the humans drugs and video games and they will be happy.

FBI terror list: [Link]

‘Extremist’ symbols on the leaked FBI list include the so-called ‘Betsy Ross’ flag from 1777, The ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ Gadsden flag, the ‘2A’ abbreviation for the Second Amendment, and the ‘Tree of Liberty.’

Globalist believe that humans are nothing more than animals and should be corralled into cities where they will be easier to control. Electricity, energy, food, healthcare mobility, housing, employment, education will be controlled by the government. They do not care about the damage they do to the people, because the people are the enemy. After they have destroyed MAGA, they will find another group to vilify. As the late, great George Carlin said, “They have a club and we ain’t in it.” As long as the Globalists are living la vida loca they do not care. We can rot. You can see their indifference and distain for the illegals sent to Martha’s Vinyard. Thanks to Obama’s parting gift of Exec order 12333, Expanding Surveillance Powers to spy on Americans all agencies are merging information and are now armed to fight who, Americans?

How do they want us to live?

Sustainable Development: Sustainable Development means control. Humans will be forced off rural lands and forced into cities so rural land can go back to the animals and humans can be controlled. They can’t get me you say. Have a smart meter? The globalists control the power in your house.

The Globalists know:

Everything in America today is connected. There are no coincidences or random acts Everything has a plan All plans are based on lies.

Money Power, Control is their mantra.

Is America worth saving?

© 2022 Karen Schoen – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Karen Schoen: kbschoen@bellsouth.net

Website: http://www.karenschoen.com