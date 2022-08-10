By Frosty Wooldridge

August 11, 2022

In 2012, I wrote a 22-part series on “Islam in America” published by News With Views that foretold of honor killings and female genital mutilation in America. All of it occurring from Muslim immigrants that left their 6th century Middle Eastern countries only to land in America.

Over 300,000 of them landed in Dearborn, Michigan. More landed in Minneapolis, Minnesota as well as Miami, Florida. Today, in excess of 4,000,000 of them penetrate every sector of American society where welfare offices feed, clothe and house them.

Today, according to Assistant District Attorney Ed O’Callaghan of the Department of Homeland Security at a White House press conference in October 2018, reported that there are, “…an average of 23 to 27 honor killings in the USA annually and over 500,000 cases of female genital mutilation.”

In other words, they migrated to America for a life of freedom, but continue to practice their 6th century female killing rituals. For the record, they practice FGM on girls younger than nine years old. It’s assault and battery on a child.

Last week, a Muslim man in Texas went on trial for killing his two daughters over 10 years ago. His two sons hid him from police. He took his two daughters out in his taxi and shot them with nine bullet holes in their bodies because they were dating young boys who weren’t Muslims.

The Daughters Call 911 As They Are Being Shot By Their Father

“In a 911 call presented to a Dallas courtroom this week in the trial against Yaser Abdel Said, who is accused of killing his two daughters in 2008, one of his daughters can be heard frantically telling police, “I’m dying.”

“Help. My dad shot me. I’m dying, I’m dying,” his youngest daughter, Sarah, says in the 911 call. “I’m dying, that’s what’s up.

“She can also be heard repeating, “Stop it, stop it, stop it,” toward the beginning of the call.

“Said, 65, is on trial for capital murder after spending 12 years on the run after allegedly murdering his 17-year-old and 18-year-old daughters in what prosecutors have described as “honor killings” because he did not like that they had boyfriends. He faces an automatic life sentence if convicted because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.” (Source: Audrey Conklin, Fox News, August 4, 2022)

If you read my 2009 series, I predicted endless honor killings and female genital mutilation. Those deadly numbers continue to climb as more Muslims migrate to the USA. We’ve got a mosque in my tiny town of Golden, CO.

What’s really disturbing stems from the fact that my series totally and completely reported the facts, the actions by Muslims and the deadly consequences. For my reporting, the Southern Poverty Law Center made me a poster boy by character assassinating me, defamation and outright lies as to my character. In other words, they wanted to drive me into a corner with fear with their name-calling. In fact, I lost a paying job with www.CapsWeb.org in California, and the SPLC’s abuse has caused me much distress. But there is no way to fight back against them. My only defense remains my integrity.

Ironically, the mainstream media will not report on honor killings or FGM here in America in 2022. You won’t hear it on 60 Minutes, NPR or PBS. Terry Gross won’t touch it or Scott Simon. It will never be reported on CNN, ABC, NBC or CBS. Amazingly, you won’t ever hear about it from women’s rights groups.

Mark Twain called it “Silent Assertion” or the “mainstream lie” that everyone knows about, but no one will speak about.

Twain called it ‘the lie of silent assertion that there wasn’t anything going on in which humane and intelligent people were interested. Why should we help the nation lie the whole day long and then object to telling one little individual private lie in our own interest to go to bed on? Just for the refreshment of it, I mean. And to take the rancid taste out of our mouth.'”

Twain called it back in 1865, and I’m calling it in 2022. It’s all a lie by the mainstream media. They won’t touch it while it’s killing young girls at an average of 25 annually, and over 500,000 cases of FGM—here in the USA. Even Muslim mothers travel to Detroit to get the procedure done on their daughters. It’s pretty sickening, but it’s SO covered-up by Muslim families in Muslim-dominated areas like Detroit and Minneapolis.

If you don’t know what FGM entails, I can personally share with you that it is ugly, brutal, bloody, painful, razor blades, life-threatening, sepsis, and the child can never recover her cut-away genital parts. The procedure destroys any chance for a normal intimate life. As for honor killings, brothers, fathers and uncles kill their women without an ounce of regret. In fact, the United Nations reported that 20,000 honor killings occur annually in Muslim lands.

Muslims call it “Sharia Law” and for them, it supersedes America’s Constitutional Law. They have no intention of ever becoming citizens of America, but in fact, expect to continue their conquest until we submit to their Sharia Law. It’s creeping across America with every Muslim immigrant added.

So, what does that show for America? Anyone in favor of more immigrants from such backward cultures? What happens when it’s your daughter? Why do I ask? Well, that Muslim Said guy in Texas married an American woman…so it was her two daughters that the Islamic maniac killed.

