By Wylie Marshall

March 12, 2022

I Have been reading NewsWithView’s articles for a long time. I think NWV’s got my attention back in 2008 ~ 2009 when I began to think we were at the end of this age. I still think we may be at the end of this age, but I have come to believe that it may depend more on us, the people, than I had originally thought.

I had a history teacher in high school that piqued my interest in history, so when I got to college, I decided to minor in history. Everything was fine all the way from the early Egyptians right up to American history. When we got to American history, I noticed that it seemed to be very bias and the things that were important to study were not, and the things that were not important were drilled into our heads, like the date of a certain battle, etc. It was not an overall study of American history like we had been given of other time periods and peoples. It was a microscopic drilling of unimportant events that we were sure to forget! At least, that was my take on American history.

Even in the ancient history I studied, there was a lot missing that I learned later. For instance, we did learn the myth of how Rome was founded by Romulus and Remus. But long before the founding of Rome, there were other nations already in the making. Nation’s that would someday far overshadow the Roman Empire! The sad thing is that not much is known about how these nations came to be or the significance of how that happened.

The history of these nations is found in the book of Genesis, which takes place long before Rome.Gen 12:1 And the LORD said to Abram, “Get out of your country, and from your kindred, and from your father’s house into a land that I will show you. Abram obeyed God and with his wife Sarai and his nephew Lot, they left and went to the land of Canaan.While in Canaan, God made a Covenant with Abram about his seed. Gen 15:13 And He said to Abram, “You must surely know that your seed shall be sojourners in a land that is not theirs, (and shall serve them and they shall afflict them) four hundred years. Abraham’s seed became slaves in Egypt, sojourners for four hundred years!

God appeared to Abram when he was 98 years old, he told Abram to walk before Him and be perfect.Gen 17:5 Neither shall your name any more be called Abram, but your name shall be Abraham; for I have made you a father of many nations. Gen 17:15 And God said to Abraham, “As for Sarai your wife, you shall not call her name Sarai, but her name shall be Sarah.

Gen 17:16 And I will bless her and give you a son also of her. Yes, I will bless her, and she shall be a mother of nations—kings of people shall be from her.”

These are some of the birthright promises God made to Abraham and Sarah because Abraham obeyed the voice of God. These birthright promises were passed from Abraham to Isaac, to Jacob, to Josephs two son’s Ephraim and Manasseh, and that is where we find the beginning of the great nations that will overshadow the Roman Empire!

Jacob (Israel) passed the birthright promises on to Joseph’s two sons Ephraim and Manasseh. Gen 48:5 And now your two sons, Ephraim and Manasseh, who are born to you in the land of Egypt before I came to you in Egypt, are mine. Like Reuben and Simeon, they shall be mine. Gen 48:8 And Israel beheld Joseph’s sons, and said, “Who are these?”

Gen 48:9 And Joseph said to his father, “They are my sons, whom God has given me in this place.” And he said, “Please bring them to me, and I will bless them.”

If you read the story, you will remember that Jacob had been renamed “Israel”. Gen 32:28 And He said, “Your name shall no longer be called Jacob, but Israel; for you have striven with God and with men and have prevailed.” So now Israel has asked Joseph to bring his two sons to him so that they can receive the birthright promises. Here is where the story of two great nations began and it is very clear in the scriptures, so I will let the scripture explain.

Gen 48:14 And Israel stretched out his right hand and laid it upon Ephraim’s head, who was the younger, and his left upon Manasseh’s head, crossing his hands, for Manasseh was the firstborn.

Gen 48:15 And he blessed Joseph and said, “May God, before Whom my father’s Abraham and Isaac walked, the God Who fed me all my life to this day,

Gen 48:16 The Angel Who has redeemed me from all evil, bless the lads. And let my name be perpetuated in them, and the name of my father’s Abraham and Isaac, and let them grow into a multitude in the midst of the earth.”

Gen 48:17 And Joseph saw that his father laid his right hand upon the head of Ephraim, and it displeased him. And he held up his father’s hand to remove it from Ephraim’s head to Manasseh’s head.

Gen 48:18 And Joseph said to his father, “Not so, my father, for this is the firstborn. Put your right hand upon his head.”

Gen 48:19 And his father refused and said, “I know it, my son, I know it. He also shall become a people, and he also shall be great, but truly his younger brother shall be greater than he, and his seed shall become a multitude of nations.”

Gen 48:20 And he blessed them that day, saying, “In you shall Israel bless, saying, ‘God make you as Ephraim and as Manasseh.’ ” And he put Ephraim before Manasseh.

There were other birthright promises that God made to Abraham that will distinguish these two nations. Gen 22:17 That in blessing I will bless you, and in multiplying I will multiply your seed like the stars of the heavens, and as the sand which is upon the seashore. And your seed shall possess the gate of his enemies.

Gen 22:18And in your seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed,because you have obeyed My voice.’

So, let’s look at the nations that can fill these prophesies. What nation became a multitude of nations? I can only come up with one answer for that one. The British Commonwealth. That nation spread out over the entire world so much so that the sun never set on her possessions!!! Her major holdings were South Africa, India, Hong Kong, Australia, and so many others that it is impossible to name or number. One nation that controlled every major sea gate in the world, the Suez Canal, the Strait of Gibraltar, etc., Ephraim became the British Empire!Can you think of any other nation that has fulfilled that blessing?

So, what about that great nation that Manasseh was prophesied to become? Where is that nation today? Could that nation that fits that promise be the one nation that became the most powerful nation in the world, the one nation that has blessed all the other nations of the world with her wealth and the ability to feed the rest of the world?In my opinion, that nation would have to be The United States of America!

So, what do we have here? We have two nations, one a multitude of nations and one a great nation, that were promised by our Awesome God. He spells out in Deuteronomy 28 exactly what can happen to those nations. They can be examples to the rest of the world,spelled out in the first 15 verses of Deuteronomy 28, of what a nation should be, with all of God’s blessings, or they can be destroyed, spelled out in the remainder of the verses of Deuteronomy 28, and that destruction is not a destruction to be desired! You should read Deuteronomy 28 just to get an idea of where we are right now in our journey. In my opinion, we are somewhere around verse 44, 45. That is way down the road folks,and the world is getting darker each and every day!!!

But I said earlier that I thought it depended more on us, the people, than I had originally thought, and that made me think about the other stories in the Bible. Why did God cause those stories to be saved for us today? Why is the story of Jonah preserved for us today? Jonah was an Israelite that God told to go to the city of Nineveh and preach to them and inform them that if they did not repent of their sins, that God would destroy them in 40 days!! Now Jonah did not want to do God’s bidding because he did not like the Assyrians even a little bit. Jonah wanted God to destroy them, they were a bitter enemy of Israel! So Jonah hopped a boat for parts unknown, thinking he could avoid preaching to the Assyrians, but God knew where he was all the time and after causing Jonah to spend 3 days and 3 nights in the belly of a great fish, Jonah was ready to preach. And you know,they all repented from the King to the very least!

Jon 3:3 And Jonah arose and went to Nineveh, according to the Word of the LORD. And Nineveh was a very great city of three days’ journey across.

Jon 3:4 And Jonah began to enter into the city a day’s journey, and he cried and said, “Yet forty days and Nineveh shall be overthrown!”

Jon 3:5 And the people of Nineveh believed God. And they proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest of them even to the least of them, Jon 3:6 For word came to the king of Nineveh, and he arose from his throne. And he laid aside his robe from him, and covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in ashes.

Jon 3:7 And he caused it to be proclaimed and published through Nineveh by the decree of the king and his great ones, saying, “Do not let man or beast, herd or flock taste anything; do not let them feed, nor drink water.

Jon 3:8 But let man and animal be covered with sackcloth, and cry mightily to God. And let them each one turn from his evil way, and from the violence that is in their hands.

Jon 3:9 Who knows? God may repent, and He may have pity and turn away from His fierce anger, so that we do not perish.”

Jon 3:10And God saw their works, that they turned from their evil way. And God repented of the evil that He had said He would do to them, and He did not do it.

Jonah was very angry that God did not destroy Nineveh, but God showed Jonah that his anger was misplaced. God caused a plant to grow and shade Jonah while he watched what would happen to Nineveh and God also caused the plant to wither and die in one night. Then Jonah was angry that the plant died, Jon 4:9 And God said to Jonah, “Is it right for your anger to be kindled over the plant?” And he said, “My anger is rightly kindled, even to death.”

Jon 4:10 And the LORD said, “You have had pity on the plant, for which you had not labored, nor made it grow, which came up overnight, and also perished in a night.

Jon 4:11And should I not spare Nineveh, that great city, in which are more than a hundred and twenty thousand men who do not know between their right and their left hand, besides much livestock?”

Those Ninevites did not know God. They are like this nation now. We have been removed from God for so long that we do not know Him anymore! We no longer know what sin is. The people have no clue that they are sinning every day against God. They threw away God’s law with the Old Testament. And what does the New Testament tell us sin is? 1Jn 3:4 Everyone who practices sin is also practicing lawlessness, for sin is lawlessness. Yes, sin is breaking God’s law! God is not happy with those who practice lawlessness. Mat 7:23 And then I will confess to them, ‘I never knew you. Depart from Me, you who work lawlessness.’

The first five books of the Old Testament contains God’s Law. And if we do not have that as a guide, we go stumbling around as a person trying to find their way in the dark. Our leaders have lost their way.

Job 12:23 He gives greatness to the nations, and destroys them. He enlarges the nations, and leads them away.

Job 12:24 He takes away the heart of the chief of the people of the earth, and causes them to wander in a wilderness where there is no path.

Job 12:25 They grope in the dark without light, and He makes them to stagger like a drunken man.”

Why does God do this? Because our churches have preached smooth things to us because we have itching ears.2Ti 4:3 For there shall come a time when they will not tolerate sound doctrine; but according to their own lusts they shall accumulate to themselves a great number of teachers, having ears itching to hear what satisfies their cravings; 2Ti 4:4 And they shall turn away their own ears from the truth; and they shall be turned aside unto myths. Why do you think there is so much confusion today? Do you really think all those churches could be the true church of God? Jesus asked His Father to keep in His name all those who He gives to Him. Joh 17:11And I am no longer in the world, but these are in the world, and I am coming to You. Holy Father, keep them in Your name, those whom You have given Me, so that they may be one, even as We are one. Look in your bible and find out what the name of the church that Jesus built, is called! It is not hard to find. If you sincerely seek God, He will show you how to repent. He will show you how to study His Word. The Bible is not studied as a regular textbook. God tells us…Isa 28:10 For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, there a little;” Scriptures are searched out and put together to build truth!

In Conclusion:

Where is this nation today? We have turned away from God and lost our way. Do you think that God would repent to do to us, what He lays out in Deuteronomy 28, if we all repent? He did it for Nineveh, and if I had to guess, they knew less about God and His ways than this nation does now, but then I am guessing!

We have so much information telling us all about our problems. Most of the solutions I see on social media are secular. Our problems are spiritual and the only way that I can see to solve them is by spiritual means. We have tried to solve our problems by secular means over and over and over! How is that working out for us? We just keep sliding down that slippery slope with no hope in sight. What we need is a Jonah or a bunch of Jonah’s telling the people that we need to repent of our sins!Are there any Jonah’s in Great Britain? Are these nations committing sins? Well to answer that question, all you must do is pull up the 10 commandments, God’s law.We must turn back to God and ask His forgiveness and ask Him to heal us. We must learn what constitutes sin and stop sinning! We must not be ashamed of our Awesome God any longer!!! WE MUST OBEY HIS VOICE! HE IS THIS NATIONS ONLY HOPE!

Luke9:26 For whoever shall be ashamed of Me and My words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed when He comes in His own glory, and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels.

[Bio: W. Marshall has been retired for the past 15 years. Worked as a project estimator for a large chemical co. for 30 years, Batchelor degree from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in 72. Love playing music with my sons, love history and do a lot of research on various topics. For the past 37 years I have had a love for the study of God’s word. I have learned that God’s love for all of mankind is without prejudice and as Jesus told Satan, man must live by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God. We must Obey His voice! The Old and the New Testament’s are God’s holy word. God did not put man on this earth to see how many toys he could accumulate for himself, we were put here to learn of God and His ways, so that one day we could have eternal life in the family of God, as spirit beings!]