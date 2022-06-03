by Servando Gonzalez

June 3, 2022

There is a saying in the military, “Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times enemy action.” But intelligence, and particularly counterintelligence officers, leave no room for happenstance or coincidences. To them just once is enemy action, and all coincidences are potentially deceptive.

So, for a counterintelligence officer, it would be highly suspicious that on May 17, just ten days before the National Rifle Association Convention was to take place on May 27-29, in Houston, Texas, there was a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. He would be even more suspicious that again, on May 24, just three days before the opening of the NRA Convention, there was a similar mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.[1]

As if on cue, our President, who after several decades of silence surprisingly recalled God during his visit to Catholic Poland, mentioned God again:

“Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened see their friends die as if they’re on a battlefield, for God’s sake. … As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? … What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? … Deer aren’t running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick. …For God’s sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry. … Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbies? … May God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day. And may the Lord be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit, because they’re going to need a lot of help and a lot of our prayers.”[2]

It its highly revealing that Joe Biden, who has not mentioned the word God in more than 20 years of political activity, now, surprisingly, is mentioning him over and over in a speech. Did he become overnight a religious convert? Is he now a devote Christian? Most likely not. Actually, I think his speech writer just overdid it to a point that the words he put in Biden’s mouth totally lost credibility.

Moreover, I have the feeling that the God Joe Biden is mentioning is not the same God Christians worship. Forgive me if I am wrong.

Nevertheless, proving again that even the darkest cloud has a silver lining, the shooting at the Uvalde school has evidenced several things we never imagined. The first is that the current militarized policemen will never risk their precious lives to save your life or your children’s lives.

Soon after the shootings, Texas police officer Chris Olivares publicly admitted it on a CNN interview. According to him, the policemen didn’t act because “They could’ve been shot. They could’ve been killed.”[3] Obviously, the members of the Uvalde police department, who are supposed to protect the citizens. are not willing to risk their lives doing so. Moreover, the fact that a true police officer (Olivares is a Lieutenant) shamelessly recognized it without realizing the enormity of what he was saying indicates that something is very wrong in the current militarized police culture.[4]

Apparently most members of the Uvalde Police Department either forgot or never read the State’s curriculum which specifically says: “First responders to the active shooter scene will usually be required to place themselves in harm’s way and display uncommon acts of courage to save the innocent.”[5]

Seemingly, they were also unaware of what Chris Grollnek, a retired police officer and active shooter prevention expert, tells:

“The first responding officer … goes in and stops the shooter. That’s just part of the job.” … “You’ve got a ballistic vest. You know what the kids have? Crayons. You are duty-bound to do something. If someone is telling you to stay outside, you disobey that order.”[6]

The second thing the Uvalde shooting has shown is that the police see the children’s parents, not the shooters, as their true enemy. Instead of neutralizing the shooter, the police used their full strength and military weaponry to brutalize parents during the mass shooting.

The case of the heavily armed policeman threatening one of the children’s mother with his taser is highly revealing of this mentality. Bu that was no an isolated case. Videos posted on social media, recorded outside the school during the shooting, show that policemen drew weapons on parents, hand cuffed some of them and even pinned parents to the ground to prevent them from entering the building in a desperate effort to try to save their children.

An interesting fact that surfaced later was that some members of the police ran early to school to protect their children. Seemingly, by another coincidence, none of their children was in the classroom threatened by the killer.

The police calmly stood around while the ⁣shooter was still in the school. They later confirmed that they had eighty cops outside of the school for at least 43 minutes before they actually entered the school. ⁣Remarkably, 40% of the City of Uvalde’s, (population: 16,122 —2020), is spent in paying the salaries of 39 policemen, which includes a 9-men Swat Team, 2 animal control policemen, and 11 civilian employees of its Police Department.

Now, the main question that comes to mind is: Why in violation of all their training the police didn’t act? Who told them to stand down? Who told them not to shoot at all? Who told them not to storm the classroom? Why did they violate Uvalde’s police active shooter training materials that clearly specifies actions totally opposed to what actually occurred during this massacre?[7]

Did some of them fear that doing their job may eventually jeopardize their careers? If you think this is a farfetched idea I will show you it is not.

Soon after the 9/11 events, it was known that none of the people supposed to protect the American people from such occurrence did their job. Not the CIA, not the NSA, not the FBI, not the Army, not the Air Force, not the Navy. None of them. Surprisingly, none of the people who failed to do their job was reprimanded, penalized, much less fired … with a single exception.

Jose Melendez-Perez, an immigration inspector and Vietnam veteran at Orlando International Airport is credited for saving White House or the U.S. Capitol, because the man he stopped, Mohamed al-Qahtani, would have been the fifth hijacker on Flight 93 which allegedly crashed in Pennsylvania. What happened to him afterwards? Was he praised because he did a good job? No. He was harassed and eventually fired from his job. So, in this new Amerika, you have to be very careful if you try do do your job too well.

Acording to Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, “From the benefit of hindsight, where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” McCraw said. “It was the wrong decision, period. There’s no excuse for that.” “When it comes to an active shooter, you don’t have to wait on tactical gear, plain and simple,” he added.[8]

A few days later it was known that the person who allegedly made the wrong decision was Uvalde’s chief of police Pedro “Pete” Arredondo. But this is very difficult to understand because in March, Arredondo posted on Facebook that his department was hosting an “Active Shooter Training” at the Uvalde High School in an effort to prepare local law enforcement to respond to “any situation that may arise.” A flyer for the event he posted stated topics covered would include priorities for school-based law enforcement and how to “Stop the Killing.”[9]

According to some analysts, what helped the 9/11 terrorists to carry out their plans was that the attacks coincided with some simulation exercises about terrorists crashing hijacked planes against buildings taking place that same day. A few months before 9/11, there was a simulation exercise at the Pentagon about terrorists crashing a hijacked plane against the building. Did some fo the Uvalde’s swat team believe the events were nothing more than another simulation exercise? Apparently nobody has thought about this possibility.

As some angry citizen later expressed it very clearly: “This is probably the worse police action we have seen in modern American history. They quickly took their own kids out of the school and then threatened to arrest the parents who wanted to do as they did. The whole force should be held accountable sued, prosecuted and in prison for this. There is no other way.”

He is absolutely right. The whole Uvalde Police Department, beginning with its Swat Team, must be fired and the members of the Police Department who acted dishonorably must be penalized.

As expected, soon after the Uvalde events, the anti-gun maniacs began yelling for gun control. According to them, the sure way to avoid the repetition of such mass shooting is taking the guns from the hands of the American citizens. Obviously they don’t know, or rather don’t want to know, the dictum: “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”

Nevertheless, the outcome of what happened at the Uvalde school is a typical example of the Law of Intended Consequences in action. The globalist conspirators are using their Frankensteinian agents in the public schools to mess with the student’s minds to change them into the monsters they need for the implementation of the New World Order. Sometimes, they use the very monsters they have created as Manchurian Candidates[10] to advance their agendas, in this case, creating an excuse to justify depriving the citizens of the tools they need to protect themselves, their families and their country: guns.

But the outcome of the Uvalde massacre is not what they had in mind, because the anti-gun agenda backfired.

After these tragic events, most of Uvalde’s residents got the message very clear that nobody will risk their lives to protect them and their loved ones. They realized that they are the last line of defense of their children and their families. So, they did the right thing the American way: went to the gun stores and armed themselves to the teeth.

