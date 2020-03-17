Kelleigh Nelson



The mainstream media has its own agenda. They do not want to print the facts. They have an agenda, they have a slant, they have a bias. It is outrageous to me. —Curt Weldon

In dictatorships the media is controlled by the State. In democracies the media is controlled by wealthy individuals with political affiliations. Objective media and journalists simply do not exist in the mainstream. —Robert Black

The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because the control the minds of the masses. —Malcolm X

“If it bleeds, it leads” appears to reflect the morbidity of the news conglomerations. This quote has been around for over thirty years. New York Magazine ran an article in 1989 titled “Grins, Gore, and Videotape – The Trouble with Local TV News” by journalist Eric Pooley. Pooley was angry about the quality of the stories being published locally and the sheer volume of stories whose subject matter was grim and menacing. Pooley said, “The thoughtful report is buried because sensational stories must launch the broadcast: If it bleeds, it leads.”

The media in and of itself is a physical manifestation of our primal desires and fears, and they take great joy in using it for their own political purposes. Most likely, the populace is the very cause of the demand. Ever notice the number of rubbernecking motorists who slowdown in order to see something on the other side of a road or highway, often the scene of a traffic accident. It’s the same thing with this Covid-19 outbreak. If it bleeds, it leads…and they are doing their best to panic America.

This virus is about making sure the Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media destroy Trump’s magnificent economy and the stock market (which has to do with the virus, and also with oil which the media is not reporting).

Photo – Pumpjacks in an oil field in Midland, Texas. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)

If people suffer and small businesses close, they don’t give a damn. Covid-19 is two-fold…decimating the economy and killing off the elderly who are considered “useless eaters” by globalist elitists and UN Agenda 2030.

Harvard and Wuhan

Dr. Charles Lieber, 60, Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University was arrested in late January. Lieber served as the Principal Investigator of the Lieber Research Group at Harvard University, which specialized in the area of nano science, and has received more than $15 million in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Department of Defense (DOD). These grants require the disclosure of significant foreign financial conflicts of interest, including financial support from foreign governments or foreign entities.

Unbeknownst to Harvard University beginning in 2011, Lieber became a “Strategic Scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China and was a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan (TTP) from in or about 2012 to 2017. It is once again about spying and intellectual property theft.

WUT paid Lieber $50,000 USD per month, living expenses of up to 1,000,000 Chinese Yuan (approximately $158,000 USD at the time) and awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at WUT. In return, Lieber was obligated to work for WUT “not less than nine months a year” by “declaring international cooperation projects, cultivating young teachers and PhD students, organizing international conference[s], applying for patents and publishing articles in the name of WUT.”

U.S. officials say TTP encourages economic espionage and theft of intellectual property, the issue at the heart of President Trump’s trade war with China. They also argue that China’s so-called military-civil fusion strategy—in which the government employs resources, technologies, and people to advance both sectors simultaneously, elevates the threat.

Lieber had to pay a $1 million cash bond within five days of walking out of federal court for not telling the feds he was working for and being paid by China.

It was the Clinton-Gore team who compromised national security for campaign cash from none other than Communist China. They sold our country’s security to Communist Red China for funds to remain in power.

World Health Organization

WHO Director declares Covid-19 a pandemic (a disease prevalent over a whole country or the world) and claims the death rate is higher than thought.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, former Obama administration health policy adviser who promoted Obamacare’s “death panels,” is the current special adviser to the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Emanuel says he found Trump’s statements on Covid-19 a little incoherent. Well excuse the daylights out of me, but Dr. Ezekiel, you are the one who is incoherent and deliberately obtrusive. Trump speaks plainly and clearly and tweets to his supporters daily.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is an Ethiopian politician and academic who has been Director-General of WHO since 2017. Tedros is another hardcore leftist and is credited by abortion advocates with liberalizing Ethiopia’s abortion laws. In early 2017, he attended the Dutch “She Decides” conference, organized in opposition to President Trump’s expanded Mexico City Policy blocking U.S. funds to international abortion groups. Link

Dr. Tedros seems to be inflating the number of deaths to fulfill the scare tactics of our democratic socialists rather than looking at the real numbers, and President Trump is disputing the inflated numbers. The mortality rates vary from country to country depending on the host country’s elderly population and their healthcare system. The virus is normally less deadly than Sars or Mers, but more highly contagious.

Infectious Disease Research

In late 2015, an infectious-disease researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, published a study on his team’s efforts to engineer a virus with the surface protein of the SHC014 coronavirus, found in horseshoe bats in China. It is a SARS like virus that affects the respiratory system. The research was done in order to help combat animal to human spread of viruses. The NIH defunded the UNC research although Obama had approved numerous grants for same.

Netflix produced a 2019 docuseries, “The Next Pandemic.” In the episode, Bill Gates warned that a pandemic was on the horizon and pushed for funding saying it takes years to find a cure for a new viral outbreak. Link

The biotech Moderna said it is working with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The effort is funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a group started by Norway and India, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, and announced in 2017 at the World Economic Forum.

There are 19 different Coronaviruses. Depending on your health and your age, the Covid-19 virus affects everyone differently. Some folks don’t even know they’ve had it or their cases are extremely mild, and others are desperately ill and struggle to breathe.

Fear, Hysteria and Panic

Was Covid-19 created in one of Wuhan’s biolabs? The anomalies of this virus, lead me to believe it is man made. Unlike flu viruses that often kill the young and elderly, this virus attacks the elderly and those with infirmities like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

The origin is Wuhan, but China is blaming America, and Iran is blaming Israel for Covid-19. And now China is hinting at withholding drugs that help with the virus. In 2000, under Bill Clinton’s administration, China was given entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) and granted “Most Favored Nation” status. We have suffered the consequences in many ways, and Covid-19 has exposed the danger of relying on China for our drugs.

Taking the same precautions as during the flu seasons will keep most people healthy. The media has created an environment of fear to where everything is being cancelled or shut down including conventions, schools, universities, travels, sporting events, concerts, medical facilities, churches, movies, and jobs. Mainstream media spreads fear 24/7. Even the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in my hometown of Chicago where the Chicago River is dyed green, has been postponed.

Photo – James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

And now, the governors of Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, California, Massachusetts and Washington have ordered all bars and restaurants closed. Idiocy reigns, and businesses are destroyed.

New York Governor Cuomo has actually announced the deployment of New York’s National Guard and the creation of a “Containment Zone” in a one square mile section of New Rochelle that is the epicenter of New York State’s outbreak. The National Guard has been called out in five more states, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Rhode Island, and Washington.

In Champaign, Illinois, home of the University of Illinois, an executive order has given the Mayor of that city the ability to suspend all firearm and ammunition sales, and allows her to restrict the sale and distribution of food and water as well as taking the title to private property. As of yet, there are no Covid-19 cases in Champaign, and this EO has not been used, but it’s on the books and dangerous to freedom.

In Cliff Kincaid’s recent article, he wrote, “The President has another option: put the military in charge of the coronavirus response and move quickly to a war footing with Communist China.”

These military ideas are extremely dangerous. The Posse Comitatus Act (1878) prohibited use of the U.S. Army to aid civil officials in enforcing the law or suppressing civil disorder unless expressly ordered to do so by the president.

Emergency Declaration

President Trump declared the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, a United States federal law designed to bring an orderly and systemic means of federal natural disaster assistance for state and local governments in carrying out their responsibilities to aid citizens during natural disasters. This emergency declaration frees up $50 billion for use during this virus. There have been 59 other declarations, including one for H1N1 influenza by President Obama.

The government/media now controls you and everything about your life. Mass shut downs have occurred for fear of contracting this new respiratory flu virus. Overnight our freedoms have been limited, all because mainstream media is selling panic. We now have mass hysteria over a virus whose survival rates are extremely high.

H1N1 Flu Pandemic – 2010

Never before with all the deadly viruses that have killed far more Americans has the entire country shut down. And why has this virus depleted grocery store resources including meats, canned goods, toilet paper, soaps, disinfectants, etc. My local meat market was nearly sold out, and Sam’s shelves were emptied of all paper products and now police are guarding the place. How easily the media has molded the minds of Americans into a frenzied hysteria.

Remember the H1N1 swine flu pandemic of 2010? Probably not…because there was no media panic.Why? Because Obama was in charge and the media exalted and lauded him. They praised the handling of a virus far more virulent and deadly than Covid-19. H1N1 infected 61 million Americans, 300,000 were hospitalized and the flu killed 17,000 Americans, including 1,800 children. It affected young adults and children. Yet the weaponization and politization of the Wuhan virushas received 10,000 times the media coverage H1N1 received. Yes folks, it’s all politics.

Covid-19 affects the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, but we don’t have 17,000 people dead in America from Covid-19. According to Johns Hopkins, 70,000 people have recovered from the virus. Yet, everyone now thinks they have the virus if they catch a common cold or this year’s flu. There are differences!

Covid-19 v. Truth

Don’t panic! The media is selling lies for one reason only…to destroy the economy and President Trump. The real mortality rate is under one percent, and the true case fatality rate of this virus is likely to be far lower than current reports suggest. Even some lower estimates, such as the one percent death rate recently mentioned by the directors of the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, likely substantially overstate the case. The arithmetic of Covid-19 death rates is totally misleading.

A recent Gateway Pundit article states, “The US has reported 68 deaths to date.” Sharyl Attkisson writes, “Almost all of the reported coronavirus deaths in the U.S. happened in long-term care facilities in Washington State. And almost all of those occurred at the same facility.”

No young or middle-aged people have died of Covid-19 in the U.S and most people around the world diagnosed from January-March 1, have already recovered. Attkisson notes that the average age of deaths from the coronavirus in the US is 80 years old, (and that’s with immune system deficiencies).

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, according to CDC numbers, in the 2019-2020 flu season in the US, there were 222,000 confirmed cases of the flu from testing and an estimated 36 million flu cases in the United States. There were 22,000 confirmed deaths from the flu.

There are so many lies by mainstream media regarding this virus, that have been debunked by solid medical authorities. The two articles by Chris Centeno, MD, entitled Why I Am Not Concerned About the Coronavirus – Episode 1 and Coronavirus Myths Debunked – Episode 2 are well worth your time to read.

Jim O’Neill’s latest article links to what Dr. Drew Pinsky has been saying about the media and panic…it too is well worth the read. In two separate interviews, Dr. Drew Pinsky, M.D., said the liberal media are “over-reacting” to coronavirus and selling out America; they do not know how to report on it, and have created a “hysteria.” The “press needs to shut up,” he said, adding that the measures taken by President Trump, the CDC, and Dr. Anthony Fauci are “appropriate” and should be heeded.

The numbers make the current responses by government officials, communities and companies appear highly exaggerated.

Conclusion

Every year we lose approximately 30,000 people to flu, but we go on with our lives. We didn’t bring everything to a screeching halt with swine flu, and the deaths from Covid-19 are miniscule compared to a normal flu season. Stop the panic…go back to your lives, wash your hands, don’t be in crowds, and this too shall pass when warm weather arrives.

The democrat socialists don’t care about deaths of our elderly, or the murders of our unborn innocent young…but if there is one politician in America today who actually does care about the American people, it’s Donald Trump.

And you can see it every day simply from the policies that he tries to implement, the policies that he supports, the agenda that he has implemented. He’s all about making America great, not about making Trump great. And the left doesn’t get that he loves all Americans so dearly and completely that he wants to enrich their lives. They are blinded in their hatred of a great leader.

The biothreat of China is accomplishing all the goals of Trump’s enemies. You think America’s commie left and Red Chinese didn’t get together to do this? It came from China and who do you think has been warning us about the Chicoms? Donald J. Trump!

