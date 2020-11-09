By: Devvy

On Saturday morning the AP and others announced Biden is the next president of these united States of America. Joe Biden is NOT the president elect. By early afternoon, ABC and the rest of the vermin – including FAUX News- declared Biden the winner as if none of this was going on at the same time:

Recount Georgia (16 electoral college votes)

Recount AZ (11 electoral college votes)

Criminal investigation underway in Nevada (6 electoral college votes).

The massive fraud in PA is just being brushed off as nothing; 20 electoral college votes.

Michigan (16 electoral college votes) and Minnesota (10 electoral college votes) drowning in vote fraud.

Here’s a real news flash for all those media outlets: You people do not determine the outcome of this election. If the tables were turned, you’d all be screeching and demanding investigations and recounts.

Ballots are still being counted. Trump’s legal teams are getting kicked in the face by a few judges while a criminal investigation is underway in Nevada. AP and the others who defecated Biden has won the election are basing it upon the state with the biggest fraud I’ve ever seen during an election: Pennsylvania. DOJ/FBI Already Uncovering Democrat Voter Fraud in Pennsylvania

Why would the MSM in all forms blast Biden is president elect when, as President Trump put out in his message, Nov. 7th: “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

This is 2016 all over again. Career criminal, Hildebeast Clinton, was supposed to win. Her win would guarantee she and her co-conspirators in the FBI would not be caught for what they did spying on Trump’s campaign, the phony Russian dossier, Clinton Foundation’s pay to play and Uranium One. Or her emails or any of her other crimes.

2020: Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and others – their crimes, i.e. money laundering, pay to play and much more would be buried. That’s why the MSM cabal, Twitter and Facebook went into over drive to protect Biden and his crimes.Master of Cover-Ups, FBI Director Christopher Wray, would keep his job instead of getting fired by Trump. Wray would make damn sure nothing would happen to the guilty. Biden didn’t need to campaign. The fix was in big time.

Getting Biden into the WH – even on a stretcher – is to cover up corruption and crime by him, his son and other players. And, to protect the Chinese Communist Party and their dirty dealings with dirty players here in the U.S.

What we’ve been seeing since election night is nothing short of absolute chaos, vicious partisan precinct workers and their stupid visors breaking state laws in an effort to defeat President Trump.

And remember this: No Republican presidential candidate in American history has ever reached 270 electoral votes and the White House without winning Ohio. Trump has won Ohio; he also carried Ohio in 2016. No Republican has won the presidency in 96 years without winning Florida; the last was Cavin Coolidge in 1924. Trump won Florida – a state all the pollsters and media talking mouths said was a sure win for Biden.

I’ve been on the vote fraud issue since 1993 and was a victim of it when I ran for Congress in ’94. However, this nightmare we’re living is unprecedented. Our country has never seen anything like this during an election – key word being seen. This time it’s the ballots – tens and tens of millions of them as a result of the Democrats grand scheme of mail in ballots to pull of their fraud. I wrote about this back on August 3rd: Could Mail-in Ballots Help Trump Win?

We also knew this prior to the election: 353 counties in 29 states have more people registered to vote than possible voters – exceeding 100%– A damn sh*t show and gross incompetence on the part of those states for not cleaning up their voting rolls in violation of federal law. But that doesn’t bother Biden’s cult and the MSM. Just gives them more room to cheat.

If anyone thinks a shadow government isn’t calling the shots, they are either completely uninformed or so brainwashed they are incapable of independent, rational thinking. I know, the term ‘deep state’ is quite popular but I refer to the traitors behind the curtain as a shadow government.

Regular readers of my columns over the decades have read this, but I do want to drive home the point so I’m repeating what I wrote back in2004 because ‘the devil is in the details’ and back stories are important for analyzing. I’ll tell you something else: When I penned that column, I got nasty emails from Ollie North fans and one from a retired 3-star general PO’d at me! That’s rich. I’m not the one who did the deed, but as it goes, kill the messenger while ignoring the message.

Quoting from the newspaper article you see:

“1987: Then U.S. Attorney General William French Smith blew the whistle on a fairly low- ranking Marine officer by the name of Oliver North. According to Smith, Lt. Col. Oliver North directly helped draft a plan in 1984 to impose martial law in the United States in the event of an emergency. This secret plan would suspend the U.S. Constitution and turn over control of the government to the little-known agency at that time: FEMA.

“This plan would appoint military commanders to run state and local governments. Implementation of this plan would have been triggered by violent and wide spread internal dissent, disagreement with government policy or national opposition to any U.S. military invasion abroad. Essentially, it amounted to a complete and total suspension of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

“Investigators who uncovered this plan believe that between 1983 – 1986, North’s office was the ‘central command center’ for this informal secret structure which involved more than the illegal sale of arms to Iran and illegal funding of the underground war in Nicaragua under President Ronald Reagan…Congressional investigators at the time were shocked by how far along this secret structure and planning had progressed. Arthur Liman, who was the chief counsel of the Senate’s Iran-Contra committee stated in a memo that Oliver North was at the center of what he called a “secret government within a government.”

“Prior to those hearings, Liman wrote that a policy decision made at the highest levels during the Iran Contra scandal “…reveals the whole secret government within a government, operated from the Executive Office Building by a lieutenant colonel with its own army, air force, diplomatic agents, intelligence operatives and appropriations capacity.” William French Smith was so incensed he quit.

A Lt. Colonel simply does not have that kind of power unless it’s done with the blessing of not just the president but operatives in the intelligence agencies and the real players behind the scenes.

At the bottom of this column is a small sample of the most up to date information for swing states. I include them here so if you missed any, you can bookmark this column and get to them later. I know this column is extra-long but here you have it all in one place. This is history we are living through right now. An overt attempt at a coup d’état to deny Donald Trump a second term.

Forget the drivel coming out of the mouths of the MSM pimps on the boob tube and the Internet that Biden has won. It’s horse manure: Trump is desperate, there’s no vote fraud and other unadulterated propaganda targeted at the dullard’s like the screeching Hollywood crowd and Trump haters out there.

That includes RINOs like Sen. Toomey who barfed up last Friday there is no substantiated incidence of voter fraud so Trump should tuck tail and concede. GOP Sen. Sasse unleashes scathing attack on Trump, ‘TV-obsessed’ narcissist – SHAME on them because they do not believe in honest and fair elections. And in case someone forgot to tell them, the law says:

3 U.S. Code § 1 – Time of appointing electors: The electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President. (June 25, 1948, ch. 644, 62 Stat. 672.)

It doesn’t say because states decided to allow counting of ballots after Nov. 3rd, that’s okay. States that provided a golden opportunity for fraud using mail in ballots that don’t get back in time are getting bit on the butt. A few judges said, no problem, go ahead and accept ballots for up to ten days after the polls close. I don’t think so. NO electors can be appointed until all LEGAL ballots are counted and that has not been done.

Let’s get down to specifics. Yes, voter turn-out was very high because of Donald Trump. Americans by the tens of thousands attended every Trump rally while dementia addled, Joe Biden, was lucky to draw two dozen. The most attendance at a Biden rally ALL year: 771. Trump’s rally in Butler, PA a little over a week ago: 58,000. Pennsylvania is oil and steel. No way did PA go for Biden.

The first number is # of votes counted as I write this. The second number is # of registered voters (Posting was 11.4.2020 at 4:36 pm.)

Wisconsin: 3,288,771 (98.2%) 3,129,000- 159,771 more votes than registered voters in the entire state.

North Carolina: 5,453,888 (97.6%) 5,160,000 – 293,888 more people voted than are registered to vote in the entire state.

Virginia: 4,295,866 (89.5%) 4,159,000 – 136,866 more people voted than are registered to vote in the entire state.– One of the first states the media called for Biden. Virginians: Fight back.

This is the big question I have regarding ballots rejected (ballots null and void) like in Nevada where you had thousands and thousands who no longer live in the state voted – a crime.

On the ballot is also your vote for the U.S. House and Senate. If nearly 10,000 of those ballots in Nevada are declared null and void for whatever reason, what happens to the votes counted for a House or Senate candidate? We’re not just talking about only Trump on the whole ballot but all the other offices, too.

Martha McSally [R] allegedly lost to Mark Kelly [D] who hates the Second Amendment (AZ is an open carry state with a whole hell of a lot of gun owners). What is the status of their race? How about all the other House and Senate seats on the ballots in GA, NV, WI, MI, PA, VA (which had more people vote than are registered voters in the entire state) and all the other states?

Well, the only logical answer is: Every vote cast on a ballot that has been determined rejected and therefore null and void also means all those votes for the House, Senate, state reps and senators and so forth are also null and void. At least that’s my opinion.

You can’t just say, oh, we won’t count a vote for Trump on a rejected ballot but it’s okay to count votes for other offices on a rejected, null and void ballot.

Georgia is going to have a run-off which could determine whether or not Republicans hold the Senate. But, wait! They’re going to do a recount so how do they know if a run-off is needed in January?

How about the U.S. House? Did Democrats really keep the majority? I don’t believe it for a number of reasons. The bottom line is illegal ballots that were counted in half a dozen swing states, those ballots had U.S. House seats and the Senate, are null and void and cannot be counted.

370K Pennsylvania mail-in ballot applications rejected – Those ballots are null and void and so are all the offices on the ballot people voted for – like US House and Senate.

The image you see is a mail in ballot for my disabled brother. I helped get his house sold in California and moved him out here in Sept. 2019. Richard has been a resident now of Big Spring for over a year and isn’t on the tax rolls for California and yes, he did put in a change of address.

Yet, despite having no legal right to vote for any candidate in the State of California, he gets a mail in ballot to fill out and mail back to California. Now, say my brother was dishonest, filled out the ballot and sent it back to California. On the ballot is the U.S House seat for Richard’s district when he lived in California.

Richard’s ballot, if caught, would be rejected as he hasn’t lived in California for over a year. If he had voted and his ballot not rejected, his vote for the U.S. House member would be counted. See what I mean?

I’ve written so many columns on vote fraud I can’t even remember all of them but one thing I do know and has been proven in capital letters: Voting machines can be programmed from 1,000 miles away. It takes less than two minutes to switch out a chip and proven by demonstration: X number of ballots counted by a tally machine that do not match the number of ballots inserted and it’s still happening.

Michigan County Clerk Discovers Total Votes Counted by “Election Software” DID NOT MATCH Printed Tabulator Tapes!

RED ALERT: Dems collude with CIA to launch intelligence operation that ALTERS voting machine results in Pennsylvania and other swing states: “This covert technology is called Operation Scorecard, and it was built by the CIA to surreptitiously steal elections in targeted countries.”

There is a 2-minute clip with dynamo attorney, Sidney Powell (who represents Gen Flynn) plus tech stuff you have to look at: Developing: Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Is Chief Executive and Feinstein’s Husband a Major Shareholder at Dominion Ballot Counting Systems – Think Trump’s tech teams aren’t the best out there? Think again.

Voting Machines in 16 States Tied to George Soros Ally

This is an interview with Dr. Steve Pieczenick; almost 4 million views. I’ve known of him but that’s about it. He apparently has a solid base of supporters; some who’ve emailed me stating Pieczenick is the ‘real deal’. In that interview he states emphatically that ballots were ‘water marked’ to expose the fraud. Legitimate ballots contain the water mark, illegal ones do not.Now, it’s all over the Internet that it’s true, period. It’s a sting operation! We don’t know that to be true. I had strong doubts. While it’s not impossible to do, there’s simply no evidence to support his claim at this time.

It appears this woman found what appears to be possibly a water mark on her ballot receipt.

Then I read this: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer

“President Trump has a great case and will win this election based on the Constitution per retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer. Tony Shaffer is a retired Intelligence Operative and current President of the London Center for Policy Research and a member of President Trump’s 2020 Advisory Board. He believes the President won the election and has a great case in the courts to prove it.

“Shaffer created a fire on Twitter yesterday when he questioned whether the President may have marked all the ballots in this year’s election which would indicate if a ballot counted was legitimate or not. Shaffer tweeted this:

“A hypothetical question for all the Democrat trolls following my feed…

What if DHS anticipated DNC counting fraud.

What if they “tagged” each legitimate ballot.

What would happen if DHS does an audit of all counted ballots and find ballots without the tag – what happens then?

(Tweet images embedded in article.)

“Next Shaffer made some comments and asked another question: “It’s done in known contracted sights…you do understand law enforcement asks for cooperation all the time from companies, right?”A third tweet from Shaffer indicated that there are numerous ways to mark documents without the markings clearly identifiable:

“Oh, there is more than that now…

People don’t understand how light works…and what they don’t see can be seen in infrared and ultraviolet…we had a whole block of instruction at “the Farm” on secret writing…it is amazing…

“This caused an uproar on Twitter and liberals freaked out thinking they might have gotten caught in their attempt to steal this year’s election. Shaffer has a credible record and one of the first to confirm that President Trump was being spied on back in March 2017.” Take the time to read the entire article as GP contacted Shaffer who provided answers to their questions.Shaffer’s bio.

When I used to own a TV, I would see Tony Shaffer quite frequently on FOX. Doubt he’s much of a guest these days.Anyway, he was always level headed, sharp and I would say, quite knowledgeable about current events at the time. Which is why I find that article real interesting.

Something’s going on we don’t know about, yet. Obviously, what he’s talking about are those water marks alleged to have been put onto ballots. Shaffer refers to them as tags. All ballots with a tag are legitimate, ones with no tag are ones manufactured by the shadow government to cheat Trump from winning his second term.

Shaffer never struck me as a fool. He’s on Trump’s advisory board and he’s tweeting this sort of tease about tagging ballots, maybe there is something to it after all. If it was ‘gas lighting’ as they call it, I doubt Trump would condone Shaffer putting out that string of tweets.

When the announcement was made on Saturday that Biden won, Trump was at the golf course. Why wasn’t Trump at a ‘war room’ uptight and worried? No, instead he’s relaxed playing golf. I believe he knows something we don’t.

This alleged ‘sting’ is supposedly going to take place during the recounts. Mr. President: If this is true, for the love of God – expose it now and don’t wait another day.

Identity confirmed: Confessions of a voter fraud: I was a master at fixing mail-in ballots, August 29, 2020, NY Post

For those who don’t know, a brave man who works for the USPS in Michigan came forward to blow the whistle on his boss who ordered employees to back date ballots to Nov. 3rdso they could be counted. A crime. He is willing to testify under oath.

Got that Chris Wallace over at fake news FOX network: Fox News’ Chris Wallace debunks voter fraud conspiracy theories shared on network an hour earlier

Project Veritas – Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors to Back-Date Late Mail-in Ballots as Received Nov 3rd So They Are Accepted (VIDEO)

Attorney General Barr dispatches the troops

Below is just a sampling of the horror show in key states; I have more but you get the ugly picture.

LISTEN TO THIS – It’s less than nine minutes and You Tube could pull it anytime. A late breaking update, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:30 EST. This is a lawyer who said she just got off the phone with Trump’s lawyers; this was a conference call with Trump’s team as she is working with them:

NV still has 58,000 uncounted mail-in votes and 68,000 provisional votes also not counted but ones counted are going for Trump. Mess in NV is covered below. Also, overseas and military ballots not yet counted fully, thousands of them. Talks about the STATISTICAL IMPOSSIBILITY of voter turnout which is true. All these swing states getting 90% or more votes cast simply is a lie.

Figure one is votes case; figure two is number of registered voters in the state.

Michigan: 5,223,163 (94.8%) 5,453,000

Pennsylvania: 5,581,522 (79.9%) 6,469,000

Arizona: 2,765,872 (84.6%) 3,262,000

Georgia: 4,720,270 (94.2%) 4,840,000

Announcing Biden as president-elect by the MSM – and let’s just add FOX in that group and quit kidding yourselves about that network – was irresponsible, reckless and dangerous. Partying all over the country last night, celebrations galore!

(‘We did it!’ Wife of Fox News heir goes public after Fox declares Biden winner – Kathryn Murdoch lets public know where she stands politically)

What happens when – and I pray it will – Trump is declared the winner? After as many legal votes as possible are counted and the fraud exposed? It won’t matter to Trump haters who care NOTHING about a fair election unless it’s for their choice. They don’t give a damn if your vote was counted or not. It won’t matter to the Hollywood screechers and special interest groups by the hundreds. The law simply does not matter to them. They’ve hated Trump since day one and do not care if Biden is declared the winner by fraud.

What will happen? Headlines like this on Yahoo are just stoking the fire: Trump’s dilemma: Concede graciously or get evicted. Remember what that old hag, Hillary, told Biden last week: Do not concede, period. Okay for her candidate but not for President Trump.

I believe there’s a strong possibility this country could explode into violence in major cities and perhaps spill into the suburbs. That is my prediction and I pray I’m wrong about it because it’s exactly what the evil doers want to happen. Many do not remember or weren’t even born at the time, but the contested race between Gore and Bush in 2000 took 37 days to resolve. (I forgot it took so long until Kelleigh Nelson reminded me.)

There’s also going to be big problems over ‘faithless electors’. Many states have entered into a “compact” that electoral college delegates will cast their vote based on the popular vote. Coloradans vote to bypass Electoral College, Nov. 5, 2020 – Off to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tips – whistle blowers, voters: President Trump’s team has set up a hot line, 888-630-1776 or use the web site: djt45.co/stop fraud. (Cool how they got 1776 as the digits!)

We did not have riots, looting, killing over the Bush/Gore debacle. This is going to take time so, please try to keep the faith and keep reinforcing the media does not determine the outcome of an election and violence doesn’t solve anything.

Now, would the anuses out there in the MSM & FOX like to tell the American people there’s no vote fraud going on?

Pennsylvania

UPDATE: PA-based USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Comes Forward & Agrees to Testify; Whistleblower Testifies Late Ballots Back-Dated for Nov. 3, Election Day; Whistleblower: Other Employees Feel the Same…Contacted Me

Trump Campaign to the Media: Here’s Actual Proof of Voter Fraud, Just as You Asked – “I draw you to the attention of an obituary listed for Denise [inaudible] of Allegheny County. Born 9/10/1946, deceased 10/22/2020. Her application to vote was received on 10/23, the day after she died. It was then mailed by the county back to her on 10/24/2022, two days after she had legally passed away and then the ballot was received back at the county office on November 2nd, 2020 and when you go to the Secretary of State’s website today, it says that she voted in this election, effective November 2nd 2020, a full nine days after … passed away.”

World Champion Boxer Joe Frazier Voted this Year in Pennsylvania — But He Skipped Campaigning for Joe Biden Because He’s Been Dead Since 2011

You gotta admire these voters in Philly. “So committed that they requested ballots on the day they were born, 98 years ago. And kudos to Philly government for getting them a ballot on the same day!”

WATCH: Trump’s Director of Election Day Operations Tweets Video of Philly ‘Volunteers’ Busted Handling Absentee Ballots in Counting Center Basement

Watch Pennsylvania Democrat poll-watcher reveal ‘coup’ against president – ‘There is corruption at the highest levels in the city of Philadelphia’ – “They will not allow us within 30 to 100 feet to supervise the ballots being counted,” Brian Mchafferty said. “This is a coup against the president of the United States of America and I want to call out the mayor of Philadelphia, James Kenny … the Attorney General Josh Shapiro who tweeted that there was no way that Donald Trump would win president of the United States of America.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing right before my eyes. This has nothing to do with Joe Biden or Donald Trump. This has to do with our democracy and I will tell you, there is corruption at the highest levels in the city of Philadelphia.”

Trump Camp Notches Win in PA State Court: Election Boards Must Set Aside Mail-In Ballots Lacking Identifying Info for Voter and Not Count Those Votes Until Court Rules Further

BREAKING: Justice Alito Orders Any Ballots Received After 8pm on Election Day in Pennsylvania be Segregated and Secured – Counted Separately (Justice on the Supreme Court)

Trump Campaign to Challenge Mail-In Ballots Counted in Absence of GOP Observers in Battleground States, Nov. 7, 2020, lawsuit to be filed today.

100,000 Provisional Ballots May Swing Pennsylvania Election Back to Trump Despite MASSIVE FRAUD by the Left, Nov. 7, 2020: “The ballots are going three to one to President Trump.”

Pathetic: Joe Biden at Sham Victory Parking Lot Party: “230 Million Thousand Americans” Have Lost a Loved One to the Coronavirus (Video)

Greg Kelly from NewsMax: “Everything You’re Seeing Tonight is an Illusion – Even the Term “President-Elect” Is an Illusion” (Video): “Kelly then added, “Everything you’re seeing tonight is an illusion. There is no president-elect. Even the term “president-elect” is a media fabrication. We don’t have a president-elect until the electors come and they nominate a president-elect and that happens sometime next month. This is still in dispute… Constitutionally though nothing significant has happened.”

Biden said yesterday he’s the winner in a clear and convincing win. Really? USPS worker allegedly had undelivered mail in his trunk, including ballots, at US-Canada border– “Border agents in New York allegedly found 800 pieces of undelivered mail in the trunk of a letter carrier’s car.” I don’t know why they say allegedly because they arrested the guy when they found the mail in his trunk.

BREAKING: Another One! Erie, Pa. USPS Insider Exposes ‘Nov. 3’ Postmark Voter Fraud Scheme: ‘All These Ballots That Were Coming In–Today, Tomorrow, Yesterday—Are All Supposed To Be Postmarked the Third’

‘Do you think we are fools?’ Trump sends in Rudy Giuliani and son Eric to Pennsylvania who claim there are ‘fraudulent’ mail-in ballots that are part of the ‘concerted effort of the crooks that run the Democrat Party’ – This from the guy who took on Mafia dons and their henchmen and threw their asses in prison. Think Giuliani is afraid of some piss-ants at county precincts, county clerks or local DA’s?

BREAKING: GOP Observers Barred From Entering Philadelphia Vote Counting Center After Receiving Court Order – Philly Sheriff Not Enforcing Appellate Court Order (VIDEO) –A Sheriff refusing to enforce a court order.

VIDEO: Pam Bondi & Corey Lewandowski – regarding court refusal to grant access to voting process (What are they hiding?)

Allegheny County, PA still has 35,413 uncounted mail-in ballots, but elections staff is taking today off for “administrative work” and will not resume count until Friday. “I can’t get an answer as to why,” says @bethanyhallam, a member of county elections board .”

Nevada – – Federal investigation underway. Former Senator and one of the biggest crooks, Dirty Harry Reid’s machine is running things there, make no mistake about that.

Nevada Whistleblower Says He Witnessed Processing of Illegitimate Votes – Sworn affidavit

What the Hell? Clark County, NV Election Official: We Have Reports of Voter Fraud But Won’t Investigate... UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION! That county is one of the reasons the feds are there now investigating.

What? With Election Too Close to Call — Nevada Officials Announce They Will Pause Releasing New Totals for 24 Hours – Unheard of in the middle of counting for an election.

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit in Nevada to Stop Counting Improper Votes

‘Dead voters’: Trump to file vote-fraud suit in Nevada

As Many as 6,000 Illegal Votes Identified in Nevada – Thousands of People Referred to DOJ For Potential Criminal Violation of Election Laws

Fmr NV AG Laxalt: ‘No Question’ Trump Would Have Won Nevada ‘Convincingly’ Without Mail-in Voting

Georgia– Recount

BREAKING: Georgia Secretary of State Announces Recount (VIDEO)

Get ready for this one because I have NEVER heard this happening – EVER:

Georgia Democrats Going Door-to-Door to Fix Flawed Ballots, Told to ‘Minimize’ Helping Republicans – AFTER the election is over!

HERE WE GO: State Officials Find 25,000-35,000 More Ballots in Georgia from 6 AM to 8:30 AM (That would be the suit cases rolled in during the night caught on video)

Democrat, Big Tech and Media Actions to Steal the Election – Here’s What’s Going on in Georgia and North Carolina–“Last night President Trump was ahead in both Georgia and North Carolina and the election officials there decided to stop counting and go home. This was strange. To our knowledge, never before in US history has a state just decided to go home and stop counting.”

Minnesota

Democratic Minnesota mayor voting for Trump speaks out on Fox News – 1,583,442 views

Democrat Voter Fraud in Minnesota

Michigan

Legislature in a Battleground State Calls an Emergency Session Over Voting Irregularities (Saturday) “Every single legal vote needs to be counted, regardless of who cast it or who they voted for. And then the candidate who wins the most of those votes will win Michigan’s electoral votes, just like it always has been. Nothing about that process will change in 2020,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) said in a statement.”

Another ‘Computer Glitch’ Identified and Corrected in Oakland County, Michigan, Led to Republican Winning His Race

Federal investigators arrive in Michigan after viral video seems to reveal alleged fraud – “Now, after a bombshell investigative video out of Michigan may have exposed alleged organized voter fraud, it appears the cavalry has finally arrived.”

Watch: State Employees Train Poll Workers to Lie to Voters, Destroy Ballots, Stop Challenger – Audio recordings that will enrage you. Damn those people who actually train poll workers to destroy ballots – and the workers are happy! Listen. They all need to go to jail.

Cross checking ballots against USPS National Change of Address Data Base and death records.

MORE Dead Voters Caught Voting in Michigan — Many Are Older than the Oldest Human Alive Today

Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

GOP: Dozens of Michigan Counties Used Software That Wrongfully Gave Votes to Democrats – We also now know that same software was used in 47 other counties there and in dozens of states.

HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — PA, GA, NV, MI, WI, AZ, MN!

There is NOTHING fair about this farce.

From Michigan Poll Watcher on the Scene: Republicans Allegedly Witnessed Suspicious Vehicles Dropping Off Ballots

USPS has a real problem – more than just one state. Their crime task force is now on it.

Michigan USPS ‘Insider’ Delivers Testimony Of ‘Shady’ Postmark Scheme– To Hand stamp ‘Nov. 3’ On Late Ballots … Calls On Other Post Office Workers: ‘If They See Anything Shady To Report It’ … Michigan Law Forbids Votes Past 8 P.M. Election Day

Statistically, out of 300,000 votes not a single one for the other candidate? When pig’s fly.

CHEATERS: President Trump Warns Against 4am Ballot Drops and an Hour Later Wisconsin and Michigan Drop 300,000 Ballots For Democrats and ZERO for Trump

Michigan tabulation software gives Trump votes to Biden: “Antrim County, Michigan just provided evidence that irregularities are suppressing the vote for Trump and giving votes to Biden. An Antrim county election clerk brought to the attention of election officials a tabulation software error that switched 6,000 votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.

Michigan County Investigating Unofficial Election Results After Local Republicans Raise Alarms

“There may be a problem with Antrim County’s ballots. According to unofficial results posted by the county clerk, democrats in several races got the majority of votes there.

“As of 9:30 this morning, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden had more than 7,700 votes in the county, 3,000 more than President Donald Trump. Democratic candidates Gary Peters and Dana Ferguson also outperformed their Republican opponents in the county.

“That has Triston Cole (R-Mancelona), who lives and represents Antrim County in the Michigan State House, confused. “There is no way that we flipped from 62 percent Trump in 2016 to upside-down this time around,” he said.Cole specifically cited the results at his polling place: Chestonia Township. Antrim County’s election results show Representative Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) only got 2 votes.

“I can guarantee that there were 6 [Bergman votes] in my immediate family alone,” he said.Cole says GOP officials have been talking all morning about the county’s results. He says legal action may be taken, but much is still uncertain.As of 10 a.m., the election results page on the county has since been taken down.”

Impressive credentials, voting computers on the Internet; they lied. Former Michigan Senator Sounds the Alarm on Voting Scandal in Detroit

North Carolina

Democrat, Big Tech and Media Actions to Steal the Election – Here’s What’s Going on in Georgia and North Carolina

Arizona – Recount

UPDATE: Secretary of State Urges Caution; It Appears There Was a Major Vote Counting Error in Arizona

Trump gains ground in Arizona, hundreds of thousands of ballots yet to be counted, Nov. 7, 2020

Sheriff called: See in this 1 minute video how they invalidated votes in Arizona ON PURPOSE

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit Over Rejected Votes in Arizona, Nov. 7, 2020

SEE HOW THEY LIE

Fact check: Arizona election departments confirm Sharpies can be used on ballots

BUSTED: Arizona Voters Get Election Official To Admit Sharpies Will Impact The Vote – Video

2nd Confirmation their official bald-faced lied.

Arizona Ballot Instructions Specify: “DO NOT USE A SHARPIE,” “May Not Be Read By Tabulator”

BREAKING: 73,976 Ballots Released By Maricopa County — 56.1% FOR DONALD TRUMP

BREAKING: Arizona’s Liberal Stronghold Pima County Posts 28,344 More Ballots — TRUMP TAKES THEM BY 5.1% MARGIN

Arizona Republican Governor and GOP Leadership Says It is Too Early to Call State After FOX News Calls It for Biden – Update: Fox debating retraction

Trump CAN WIN ARIZONA! Data Analysts FAVOR Trump To WIN As The State Counts 600k+ Left Over Ballots! –

“Governor of Arizona told Trump today that Arizona will give him a win by 25-30K votes – that means Trump will win this with PA, NC and GA! And with the Ballot Scam now discovered in Wisconsin, a recount will expose the Left”

Wisconsin

Supreme Court: Wisconsin Can’t Count Absentee Ballots Received After Election Day

National Guard brought in to help with Wisconsin ballot counting issue – At least 13,500 misprinted absentee ballots in two counties will have their votes transcribed by poll workers, possibly delaying results

