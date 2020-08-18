By Servando Gonzalez

Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. —Benjamin Franklin

On April 22nd, I was listening to Rush Limbaugh while doing other things, so I didn’t pay attention and missed the name of the person he was interviewing. After listening for a few minutes I became sure it had to be Dr. Fauci, because he was repeating verbatim all the bull Fauci has been telling every day about how dangerous the Coronavirus is and how, to be on the cautious side, it would be necessary to prolong the stupid, counterproductive measures the government has imposed upon us allegedly to protect our health. He also repeated Fauci’s notion that, after a partial return to normality, the virus will return stronger and deadlier than ever by the beginning of fall.

Of course, by now most well-informed Americans are fully aware that Fauci is just a tool of the anti-American globalist eugenicists ensconced at the Council on Foreign Relations and that he is fully in favor of imposing upon us their New World Order. No wonder he is repeating over and over the mantra that we must get used to the current state of things because this will be America’s new reality forever.

Actually, Dr. Fauci knows that his prediction will materialize because the measures that have been adopted following his advice will be the main reason for it. As an immunologist, he learned in Immunology 101 that there is no way to kill a virus, and that the only way to fight a virus is by exposing yourself to it so your body’s autoimmune system will produce the antibodies to fight it.[1] So, he is perfectly aware that, far from protecting us, the measures adopted following his advice will increase our vulnerability to the virus. This explains why he is so sure that the Coronavirus will come back with a vengeance in the Fall.[2]

To my utter surprise, however, I discovered that the person interviewed was not Fauci, but Vice-President Mike Pence, head of President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Now, correct me if I am wrong, but I think that, before being inaugurated, Mr. Pence took an oath of office by which he swore with his hand on a Bible that he was going to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. There was nothing in that oath about protecting you and me from allegedly deadly viruses.

I understand that, if Vice-President Pence had a farm, he would take measures to protect his cows, goats and chickens from deadly viruses. After all, they are his private property and if they die it would cause him great economic damage. Actually, most slave masters took great care of their slaves’ health. But it was not out of compassion or altruism, but because they were just protecting their investments.

But I am not the property of vice-President Pence or the U.S. government. I didn’t ask him to protect my health, particularly when the price of it is trashing the Constitution he took and oath to protect and defend. And most measures taken by our political leaders allegedly to protect us from the supposedly lethal Corona virus are unconstitutional. No doubts about it.

When I managed to escape from Castro’s Cuba 35 years ago, I didn’t come to this country looking for protection from viruses or better healthcare,[3] but for freedom. So, I feel highly offended and betrayed by Vice-President Pence’s words.

Now I am as mad as hell.

About 25 years ago I began noticing with growing alarm that every passing day, America resembled more and more the country I had to escape from. Currently, thanks to the Coronavirus PsyOp,[4] it is pedal to the metal. In honor to truth, however, I have to confess that though I am angry, I am not surprised.

In February 2001, a delegation of Wall Street bankers, led by David Rockefeller and including William Rogers, Carla Hills, Mark Falcoff, James Jones and other CFR honchos, visited Cuba and had a long meeting with Fidel Castro. After the meeting, CFR director Peter Peterson made comments to the press praising Castro for the high levels of education and public health in Cuba.[5]

Just a few days later, in April, World Bank President James Wolfensohn (CFR), a Rockefeller stooge, expressed his conviction that Castro’s Cuba was an example to follow.[6] So, now you know where the idea of turning America into a hellhole came from.

So, sorry Mr. Vice-President. I don’t need you to protect my health. Thanks, but no thanks!

But wait! This weird thing is getting even better — or worse, depending on your point of view.

As you have noticed in earlier photos of President Trump surrounded by members of his Coronavirus Task Force, none of them was wearing a face mask, keeping the so-called “social distance,” much less wearing gloves or cleaning their hands with anti-bacterial sanitizer.[7] Moreover, they sport nice haircuts and their nails are perfectly manicured, their suits are clean and pressed, their teeth shine.[8] This evidences that none of them, and I’d bet that not their families, are quarantined in their homes. Have they declared the barbershops, dentist offices, dry cleaners and restaurants they patronize essential businesses? I would not doubt it. Moreover, I am sure none of them will let placing a family member on a respirator.

Evidently, while the members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force have forced the rest of us to live in A.C. (After Coronavirus) America, and claim that this will be the new American normal forever, they are still living in B.C. (Before Coronavirus) America, and are seemingly enjoying it.

So, the jailers who have turned our homes into prison cells to protect us — or so they say— are the only ones currently enjoying freedom in America. That differs considerable from what the Founding Fathers of this country had in mind.

But, just a few days after the radio interview, Vice-President Pence paid a visit to the Mayo Clinic and he was the only person not wearing a face mask.[9] Unknown to him, somebody took a photo and posted it on the Internet. When asked about his unmasked photo, he gave a poppycock explanation for his strange behavior. According to him,

“As vice president of the United States I’m tested for the corona virus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the Coronavirus,” adding the approved mantra that, despite his violation of the CDC guidelines, which indicates that the mask is good for preventing the spread of the virus, he fully backs it … at least for the rest of us.

According to Pence’s office, he didn’t know that the Mayo Clinic required the use of a facemask to visit the clinic. Now, wait a minute. Am I supposed to believe that, in a country where you are forced to wear a facemask to get into a supermarket, the Chair of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force ignored that he had to wear it to visit a clinic? That is very difficult to believe. Also, the fact that he became very upset because somebody published the photos of his visit to the Mayo clinic, indicate a measure of disingenuousness.[10]

Well, I have a different explanation for his behavior. Pence was not following any of the CDC guidelines taken following Dr. Fauci’s suggestions, because he is fully aware that, far from protecting us from the virus, they make us more vulnerable to it. Just reading any immunology textbook you will find that the only way to protect yourself from a virus is by breathing fresh air, taking in the sun and exposing yourself to the virus so that your body can react by producing the antibodies to it, and the behavior of all members of the Corona Virus Task Force, including the Talented Dr. Fauci and Pence, show that they are fully aware of this.

They are also fully aware that the measures they have enforced on the rest of us will result in lowering our immunological defenses and make us more vulnerable to future epidemics. This explains why Fauci is so sure that the virus will reappear with a vengeance by the end of the year.

Since then, after they discovered the risks of not wearing a facemask, all of them began wearing them in public, particularly when there were photographers around. I am not talking about the health risks, but the political risks they were running if people discover that they are a bunch of shameless liars.

So, if the Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) epidemic was the result of risky sexual practices favored by some homosexuals, the Enforced Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (EIDS) epidemic, which according to Dr. Fauci will hit us by the end of the year, will be the direct result of the very measures Fauci himself and his co-conspirators on the Coronavirus Task Force have forced upon us for the sole purpose of killing the people who managed to survive the first attack of the Corona virus.

And I am absolutely convinced that, after the second wave, we will have a third and a fourth, and this will continue uninterrupted until the mad eugenicists reach the goal they have openly stated many times: killing no less than 85 percent of the people on this planet.

Therefore, I was wrong. Vice-President Pence was not trying to protect me from the virus. Actually he is trying to kill me. And seemingly he is trying to kill also you as well as your family and friends. But, as the saying goes, if somebody says he will kill you, you must take him seriously. You must take the person even more seriously if the actually is trying to kill you.

The bottom line is that all of this Coronavirus measures have nothing to do with protecting you and me from the so-called Coronavirus. This is actually a criminal plan for massive population reduction. It is nothing but eugenics in action.

But no. Actually it is much worse than criminal. This plan is evil. If this team of evil clowns is successful, they will beat Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot combined in their own game, and they seem fully committed to carry it out to the end.

What is really amazing is how fast America has changed from the land of the free and the home of the brave, to become the land of the sheeple and the home of the coward, and how most Americans have happily accepted all the measures designed to kill them. And this is just the beginning.

According to a well-known saying, the roads to hell are paved with good intentions. There is, however, a lesser-known saying, which I have just invented: the super highways to hell are paved with very bad intentions.

