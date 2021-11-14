By Rob Pue

I’m here to tell you the truth. Unlike the mainstream media, I have nothing to gain by pushing lies and propaganda and brainwashing people into stupefied submission. Our country, like so many others, is being systematically destroyed — purposely and intentionally by those who swore an oath to defend us from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. Unfortunately, most of those who swore that oath are, themselves, enemy combatants — and the righteous here in America have now officially become “Enemies of the State.”

It’s sad to see so many Americans — and especially church-goers — who have no clue about any of this. They don’t know and they don’t want to know. They just want to remain in their luxury and ease, distracted by every form of entertainment, and drunk on the propaganda spewed forth from the government and media.

Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but it seems that’s all that’s allowed in today’s society. Truth-tellers are persecuted and prosecuted, publicly ridiculed, their reputations maligned, their lives destroyed. But as I said, I’m here to tell you the truth, regardless of whether you want to listen or not. Thankfully, I’m still able to do that, but I have no doubt there will come a day soon when I, too, will be taken out…cancelled… like so many others before me. I know my Savior has promised to never leave or forsake me. But that doesn’t mean I won’t draw fire from the enemy. On the contrary, it means I wear a target on my back every day. This is to be expected. (1 Peter 4:12). Our suffering for Christ here in this earth is only temporary. We all need to remember that. No matter how great the temptation may be to give in and give up — just “go along to get along,” we must all stand strong in our faith and strong in the Lord, no matter what comes.

For some, that may mean losing your job or your home. I believe the day is quickly coming when we will not be allowed to buy, sell, travel freely or even be seen in public without our “vaccination passports.” We’ll be outcasts from society. We’ll lose relationships with friends and family. We may have to flee our homes to avoid being rounded up and placed in re-education camps, and we may very well be killed. If you think these things are pretty far-fetched, remember the Luciferians now in power in America — and the world — are playing for “keeps.” We, the people, mean nothing to them. They see us as commodities — slaves to be exploited, or vermin to be exterminated. Either way is fine with them. If you think this is far-fetched, think back to the “Before Times” — before they dropped the scam-demic on us. Would you have believed we could have fallen this far this quickly? This is God’s judgment on a wicked nation that has rejected Him.

I understand that most Americans don’t want to hear about any of this. But as Christians, should we not be the most informed and the most active in the spiritual battle that’s waging all around us — a spiritual battle like Earth hasn’t seen since the days of Noah and Lot? Where to start? How about the fact that we’re being purposely and systematically invaded by foreign enemies? In addition to the untold thousands being resettled here from Afghanistan — an Islamic people with values about as far removed from America’s as you can get — we have millions pouring in at our southern border.

The invaders at the southern border are not just innocent freedom seekers from Mexico and Latin America. Somehow, up to 35,000 Haitians managed to travel the 2,000 miles from their Caribbean island to Del Rio, Texas as well. Who paid for their flight from Haiti to Del Rio? They certainly didn’t swim — and virtually all of them were eventually welcomed here, transported to the US location of their choice, and like all the other invaders, given free food, shelter, clothing, education, healthcare and cash — things we don’t even provide for our military veterans or senior citizens, who subsist on social security payments well below the poverty line. Remember Deuteronomy 28: “The foreign resident among you will rise higher and higher above you, but you will sink lower and lower.”

We also have a serious energy crisis, now that we’re no longer allowed to access our own American energy, but instead buy it from our enemies. We’ve been warned that the cost to heat our homes with natural gas or propane this winter will be double what it was last year. Oil prices are now at $80 a barrel, but predicted to hit $200 a barrel in a few weeks. How will this affect your pocketbook at the pump? It won’t be good but that’s just the start. Lawmakers — or should I say law BREAKERS — are noodling around with the idea of a “carbon tax,” which means they’d like to see gasoline strictly rationed, and if you drive too much, you’ll have to buy more “carbon credits” in order to fill your tank. Welcome to the “new normal.” But don’t worry about the foreign invaders — they get their gas and utilities for free.

Our economy is crashing as hyper-inflation takes hold now. My wife and I went to the grocery store the other day to buy a few things. We left with four small plastic bags of food, and it was over $200. For four small plastic bags. Many items were limited to one per customer. Many food suppliers have warned that shortages will soon be getting much worse. A recent report that came across my desk showed empty store shelves covered with PICTURES of food items printed on cardboard… to provide the illusion that the shelves are full, but actually, they’re empty. What people see are just pictures of products covering empty shelves. And most Americans are not prepared for food shortages. It’s estimated most Americans are only nine meals away from starvation.

Our supply chain has been seriously (and purposely) disrupted as well, as truck drivers are not allowed to haul goods. Especially in California, where you’re not allowed to even drive a truck if it’s more than a couple years old. They’re pushing for all-electric trucks, even as hundreds of container ships wait off-shore to unload their goods. By the way, we wouldn’t be so dependent on the stuff from China on those container ships if we still made things here in America.

Meanwhile, the increase in violent crime has exploded. Homicides have increased by nearly 40 percent since this time last year. There have also been marked increases in assault, robbery, rape, arson, burglaries, larceny and vehicle theft and break-ins. Again, in California, it’s now official policy that police will not even respond to calls of shoplifting and looting if people take less than $950 worth of goods at a time. Multiple videos have gone viral on the internet showing people in California simply walking in to stores, taking whatever they want, and walking out. They know police won’t be called — as long as they take less than $950 worth of goods at a time, and store owners and employees are afraid to stop them for fear of being sued. Many retail stores there are simply closing up shop because of uncontrolled looting and shoplifting.

All this is coming at a time when our law enforcement officers are being fired or quitting their jobs — because of the unlawful jab mandates. Reports show that nearly 37% of police officers will have left their jobs by the end of this year, rather than be forced to get jabbed. Many cities have defunded their police departments to the point that now they’re forced to hire private security firms to patrol the streets…and private businesses are forced to do the same now, to protect their buildings and property. But the CDC has a plan. On October 25, Center for Disease Creation director Rochelle Walensky declared the Biden regime is planning to provide police and other government workers with “education and counseling” — in other words, “re-education” camps to help them get their minds right.

Our military is also being purposely decimated, as servicemen are being court-martialed or dishonorably discharged for refusing the kill shot. This is happening in every branch of the military, which is leaving us extremely vulnerable as a country. Where once we had the strongest, most well-equipped military in the world, we now have far fewer soldiers… but military service has become an especially attractive occupation for homosexuals now; not to mention “transgenders,” because now they can get their sex-change operations for free.

We’re also dealing with a serious healthcare crisis in America, as our hospitals have been taken over by Big Government and Big Pharma. Doctors and nurses are also losing their jobs if they refuse the jab — and most hospitals won’t even consider a religious or medical exemption. I recently learned that several hospitals have replaced their un-jabbed nurses with FEMA nurses. In at least one case I’m aware of, a nurse was fired from her job for refusing the shot. She then went to work for FEMA, and shortly returned to the same job at the same hospital — still unjabbed — but now she works for FEMA, so it’s OK. FEMA workers are not required to get the jab, just like White House staff, Congress, employees of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, CDC workers, FDA workers, and illegal immigrants…all exempt from the jab mandates, while hard-working Americans are forced to get the jabs or lose their jobs. As we speak, 8,000 employees of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota are set to be fired, for not taking the kill shot.

Meanwhile, Americans are finally furious with Fauci, after it was discovered that he did unethical medical experiments on puppies. PETA, and many others, are calling for his removal and even criminal charges. Apparently it’s ok to FORCE experiments on men, women and children — now as young as 5 years old — and we’ve seen the untold hundreds of thousands of people being maimed and killed from these shots. But don’t you dare mess with a puppy.

Need I mention the severe shortage of workers in America now? Nearly every single place I go, businesses are begging for workers, offering huge sign-on bonuses and additional benefits. But they’re also requiring the jab. Recently a Dollar Store in my area had to close it’s doors because every employee quit rather than be forced to get jabbed and wear masks. Nationwide, more than 30% of workers across all sectors of the economy have stated they will quit their jobs rather than be forced to take the shot.

And if your kids are in public schools, you better be aware of what’s happening in most of them. Communism is being taught under the radar. History is being re-written. American Civics classes have been removed. In their place, they’re now pushing Critical Race Theory, even if they call it something else. Not to mention homosexuality and transgenderism. In some public school districts, pornography is now required reading. But not heterosexual porn. It’s specifically homosexual and transgender porn. In some places, your kids can even be injected with the kill shot, without parental consent or notification.

Many parents are waking up to all this and are rightfully outraged when they discover what their public schools are pushing as they brainwash their kids. They’ve shown up to school board meetings to express their outrage — and so now parents who attend school board meetings are being targeted as “domestic terrorists” — along with Christians, patriots, those who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent, former military personnel, anti-abortion activists, those who believe sodomy is wrong, those who refuse to take the kill shots, and alternative media writers and reporters.

I would encourage you to read all of Revelation 18. I’m not saying America is the “Babylon” mentioned in this chapter, but there absolutely ARE some clear correlations. Let’s close with this: “Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit…For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies… her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities…Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her… And the kings of the earth, who have committed fornication and lived deliciously with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning… and the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; for no man buyeth their merchandise any more… The merchants of these things, which were made rich by her, shall stand afar off for the fear of her torment, weeping and wailing… For in one hour so great riches is come to nought. And every shipmaster, and all the company in ships, and sailors, and as many as trade by sea, stood afar off, and cried when they saw the smoke of her burning…and the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee…for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.”

You might note that there are shipmasters and ships and sailors who trade by sea standing afar off our shores right this very minute. And all nations have already been greatly deceived by the sorceries — the “Pharmakea” — of Gates, Fauci and America.

