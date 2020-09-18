JB Williams



2020 is not just a critical election year, it’s the year of the global socialist “insurrection” intent on overthrowing the Constitutional form of Government in the United States. Nothing like this has ever been seen before, anywhere in the world…

18 U.S. Code § 2383. Rebellion or insurrection – “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

Elements of the 2020 Socialist Insurrection

A global bio-weapons attack (COVID19) funded by the Obama Administration since 2014 in Wuhan China

Total all-year shutdown of the best U.S. economy in over 50-years, forcing the nation and every citizen into bankruptcy

The rise of ANTIFA, BLM, NFAC under the direction of Obama’s Organizing For Action

Total socialist control of all mass-media and social media platforms under the guise of “fact-checking”

Mass riots, arson, looting, vandalism, assault and targeting of law enforcement in Democrat cities and states

24/7 “fake” accusations and character assaults on the duly elected Oval Office administration

Massive intentional false health information designed to frighten citizens into self-imposed voluntary house confinement

24/7 “false” utopian DNC promises of free everything for voters ignorant of the fact that they are being trained to vote themselves into tyranny

FAKE “fact-checkers” everywhere silencing all voices of dissent, including in your family

The total breakdown and destruction of “the people’s” most basic constitutionally protected Rights and Liberties

Wildfires set and fueled by leftists to cause additional destruction of property and create more chaos, falsely claiming the fires are the result of “climate change”

Blatant “false” health and medical information from the WHO and CDC used to cause more death, illness, and chaos ahead of the elections and force illegal mail-fraud balloting and ballot harvesting

Over 80 million “fraud” mail-in ballots for 2020, when only 6.3 million voted by absentee in 2016

Continued lockdowns, mask and social distancing orders, despite publicly released evidence of NO serious health threat from COVID19 that even rivals the flu

Massive numbers of “illegal” voters in numerous sanctuary cities and states under Democrat control

Obama appointed judges openly ruling against the Constitution and Bill of Rights, regularly

Obama Administration officials (deep state) planted in the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS and Military over Obama’s eight-year reign of terror, operating to undermine and falsely assassinate a duly elected President

The democrat led efforts to disarm and defund all law enforcement, while promising to take all “instruments of war” (guns) from all private citizens, except their “peaceful protesters”

Hundreds of illegal international money laundering funnels pouring billions into the DNC, DNC candidates and DNC initiatives from around the world

A stolen 2020 election via DNC mail-fraud

False accusations that “Trump will refuse to leave office” once democrats complete their stolen election mission

This is just a list of the highlights… the massive INSURRECTION underway in the United States is unprecedented in world history. And it’s all happening out in the open, right under everyone’s nose, and nobody is doing anything to stop it.

Yet, something like this was anticipated by our Founders and previous administrations. The Insurrection Act of 1807 and subsequent U.S. Criminal Codes under 18 U.S. Code § 2383. Rebellion or insurrection, exist for a reason.

“Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.” 10 U.S. Code § 252 – Use of militia and armed forces to enforce Federal authority

“he [the President] may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.”

The very first and most important job of any Oval Office occupant is to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.”

The U.S. Constitution and U.S. Laws exist for the sole purpose of assuring a President the full authority and power to keep this solemn Oath to the People of the United States, lawfully.

There is NO legitimate debate over the Presidential power and constitutional authority to lawfully use the power of that office to prevent INSURRECTION and the overthrow of our constitutional form of government.

There is NO legitimate debate over the President’s sworn duty to do exactly that, if and when, there is sufficient evidence of an organized effort to overthrow the U.S. Constitution via overt acts of insurrection, sedition, subversion and treason in our midst, and no other means available to quash such rebellion or uprising.

In fact, no less than twelve (12) previous occupants of the Oval Office, used these same laws to put down similar uprisings within the United States, all of which pale by comparison to everything we see happening in our country right now!

Thomas Jefferson (1808), Andrew Jackson (1831-1834), Ulysses S. Grant (1871-1874), Rutherford B. Hayes (1878), Grover Cleveland (1894), Woodrow Wilson (1914), Herbert Hoover (1932), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1943), Dwight D. Eisenhower (1957), John F. Kennedy (1962-1963), Lyndon B. Johnson (1965-1968), George H. W. Bush (1989-1992).

If you think this is a “partisan” matter, you’re wrong. Most of the presidents who used this power during their administrations were Democrats.

The only issue where there can be any debate at all is whether or not what’s going on in the United States today, rises to the level of “insurrection, sedition, and/or subversion.”

Clearly, there is a massive globally funded effort to not only remove President Donald J. Trump from the Oval Office, but to destroy our constitutional form of government, replacing all Charters of Freedom with a utopian Democratic Socialist form of government, in direct violation of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and every State Constitution in this country.

Clearly, the globalist LEFT is willing to do anything — make false claims, false accusations, false investigations, a bio attack, false health information, rioting, looting, vandalizing, arson and even threats to life and private property, burning cities and thousands of acres across the country, to achieve their goal of overthrowing the United States. They are willing to go so far as to openly steal an election via massive mail-fraud and illegal ballot harvesting.

If what we see happening in America today isn’t insurrection, sedition, subversion and an overthrow of our government, our Constitution, and the American way of life, then these things simply do not exist.

Throughout history, the most dangerous enemy on earth is the enemy within… The enemy intent on destroying from within.

At no time in 240-years of American history, has our nation and way of life faced such a massive threat and although this threat is funded from all over the world, the enemy is operating from within the halls of our own government, the college lecture halls, mass and social media giants, and countless left-wing 501 and 527 groups.

With over 80 million illegal and unverifiable mail-fraud ballots flooded into the election process for 2020, it is totally impossible to arrive at any legitimate outcome to this November’s elections. Totally impossible!

What many American’s do not know is that the Democrats do NOT have to be declared a clear winner of the 2020 elections. They only had to make it impossible to declare Trump the clear winner. Lawyers will be fighting for and against illegal ballots for years to come!

Meanwhile, Section 3 of Amendment 20 to the U.S. Constitution says this…

“If a President shall not have been chosen before the time fixed for the beginning of his term, or if the President elect shall have failed to qualify, then the Vice President elect shall act as President until a President shall have qualified; and the Congress may by law provide for the case wherein neither a President elect nor a Vice President elect shall have qualified, declaring who shall then act as President, or the manner in which one who is to act shall be selected, and such person shall act accordingly until a President or Vice President shall have qualified.”

The current Presidential term ends at noon Eastern Time on January 20, 2021, no matter whether or not we are able to declare a “clear winner” of the 2020 presidential election.

If it’s not possible to declare a clear winner, “Congress may by law provide for the case wherein neither a President elect nor a Vice President elect shall have qualified, declaring who shall then act as President, or the manner in which one who is to act shall be selected, and such person shall act accordingly until a President or Vice President shall have qualified.” …at noon on January 20, 2021…

The newly elected Congress is to be seated 17-days earlier, on January 3, 2021. It is the newly seated Congress that will have the power to simply appoint a President and Vice President at noon on January 20, 2021… when a “clear winner” of the November elections cannot be certified.

At that moment, all of the efforts itemized above and more, will have culminated in the successful removal of President Donald J. Trump from office, resulting in the successful overthrow of our country by global socialists.

If something is not done to prevent it before it happens, there will be no way back to freedom and liberty from there!

This is why the only lawful option is to declare these many acts of treason an open “insurrection” and shut it all down long before November 3rd. After that date, there will be nothing left but putting this overt overthrow of our country down in the streets!

If there was ever a time in U.S. history to enforce these laws, it’s now. If we’re not going to do it now, we’re not going to do it ever!

© 2020 JB Williams, TNALC.org – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail JB Williams: JB_Williams@comcast.net