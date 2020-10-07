By: Devvy

This is a follow up to my October 5, 2020 column, Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Came From a Research Tool which covered President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. At this time I am not convinced Trump has COVID-19. How can that be?

Because a PCR test was used, which in the case of COVID-19, is a defective product. It is a scientific research tool not for use in medical diagnostics. Please read my column above for a more thorough understanding.

The destruction of our economy (and other countries globally), the lives of tens and tens of millions of Americans destroyed over this alleged pandemic, on-going and unscientific mandates such as social distancing, forced wearing of masks and lockdowns are all based on fear mongering for profit and politics.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been a licensed attorney in both Germany and California for 26 years. He is no lightweight. He is a consumer protection lawyer who goes after big corporations, i.e., successfully against Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen and others.

A few days ago Dr. Fuellmich released a new, updated video covering all this emphasizing the draconian measures listed above are designed to “…make people panic so that they believe without asking questions that their lives are in danger so that in the end the pharmaceutical and tech industries can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprint.”

Dr. Fuellmich is one of four members who make up the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses in detail why they are pursuing tort lawsuits which should then be deemed class action lawsuits globally. All of their evidence will be made free of charge for attorneys around the world to pursue class action lawsuits. The manufacturers of the PCR Corona tests and those who promote it – my words – are guilty of fraud and in the words of Dr. Fuellmich – guilty of the greatest crime against humanity.

He explains how these tort cases will be the largest ones ever in history.

As you watch his 49:00 presentation he mentions T-Cells.From my August 24th column, COVID-19: We Must Stamp Out the Fear

Ron Paul: The Case For Lockdowns, Masks, School Closures, ‘Distancing’ Has Just Collapsed – “It turns out that people develop lasting T-cell immunities, that patients have been successfully treated with T-cells from asymptomatic test-positive cases, and that the virus rarely spreads outside the family setting. What are the authoritarians going to do when it is no longer possible to keep this information hidden?”

Please keep that in mind as you watch Dr. Fuellmich’s presentation.

One thing Dr. Fuellmich stresses regarding our legal system is the all-important discovery process. Very important in tort law.

The more hits Dr. Fuellmich’s presentation gets, the sooner You Tube will censor it. Uploaded four days ago: 684,425 views.

Crimes Against Humanity

We must do everything we can to get elected officials to understand all this testing they’re doing using PCR tests are meaningless and harmful. For the love of God, you’d think some of them might actually want to know since it directly affects them and their family if they have one.

Only by hitting corporations and where It’s possible, government officials and the dogs at WHO – in their wallets will they be held accountable and deterred from ever doing this again.

