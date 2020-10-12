By: Devvy

Two revelations were dropped last week that scream for two things: (1) A federal grand jury must be convened with the target being the CDC and, (2) State Attorney General’s do the same thing except the target is PCR manufacturers, promoters and specific individuals in the WHO.

First. My column last week, International Class Action Lawsuits Against Corona PCR Test Manufacturers , was/is an effort to make known proposed legal action against manufacturers of the PCR tests used around the world to detect COVID-19. If you missed that column it will be helpful to read it and watch the featured video.

The proposed action in the video above focuses on tort lawsuits and eventual classification as class-action lawsuits. A dear friend of mine who is a constitutional lawyer raised the issue of a grand jury. I believe that would be state Attorney General’s convening a grand jury to go after PCR manufacturers and other defendants for fraud. Or, individuals or groups of doctors, perhaps.

In the video above, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and three others (scientists and lawyers) make up the German Corona Investigative Committee. Dr. Fuellmich states in the video they will provide at no cost all of the evidence they have to lawyers around the world. Don’t know if they would have a problem working with state AG’s in the U.S.

Of course, that won’t happen unless there’s enough pressure put on state AG’s by citizens, state legislators, doctors and scientists who know the truth. So many blasting headlines that the U.S. is doing more testing than the world combined!!! If the testing is faulty or a particular test being used is known to NOT detect that virus, it’s nothing more than a big con job.

As I and many others have written repeatedly over the months, we have NO idea the actual number of cases of that virus because of faulty testing going on all across the country as well as shifty counting. By that I mean a person is tested, then retested and sometimes given a third test. One person, three tests now counted as three ‘new’ cases. What a scam. Not to mention manipulation of death certificates.

As one person remarked about this plandemic, when hospitals receive so much money for declaring patients COVID-19 – even ones not tested – it becomes a business plan.

This shocked even me which is hard to do – UNBELIEVABLE: How Much Each State Receives per Out-Break Patient

The figure of $38,000 for each patient hospitalized as COVID-19 has been floating around for months. Try $131,000 per patient in Delaware. The numbers by state are in the video at link above. Officials were all screaming they need money for their hospitals from the federal government while too many hospitals around the country were laying off doctors and nurses due to shutting down elective surgeries, cancer testing and other medical procedures.

There is a second video I feel everyone should watch because the massive propaganda machine is once again in full swing to get an influenza flu shot. I’ve never had a flu shot, never will. This December will mark 27 years since I had the flu; that particular one was the Bejiing Flu. Another city in Communist China. Think Wuhan.

Is There A Flu Shot / COVID Link? – The stats in this video are truly shocking so do, please, take the time to watch it. (24:12) and take the time to read in its entirety, this important analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola – another censored voice: Might Flu Shots Increase COVID-19 Pandemic Risk?

People who received the trivalent influenza vaccine during the 2008-2009 flu season were between 1.4 and 2.5 times more likely to get infected with pandemic H1N1 in the spring and summer of 2009 than those who did not get the seasonal flu vaccine

A double-blind, placebo-controlled study on ferrets confirmed the results, showing the seasonal influenza vaccine did worsen symptoms after subsequent exposure to the H1N1 virus

A 2011 study found the seasonal flu vaccine may weaken children’s immune systems and increase their chances of getting sick from influenza viruses not included in the vaccine

In a 2012 study, children receiving inactivated influenza vaccines had a 4.4 times higher relative risk of contracting noninfluenza respiratory virus infections in the nine months following their inoculation

A 2020 study found people were 36% more likely to get some form of coronavirus infection if they had been vaccinated against influenza

Second. In my column, Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Came From a Research Tool , I devoted a good amount to the inventor of PCR, Kary Mullis, so if you haven’t read that column, please do as it will provide the back story which is relevant as you will see in a moment.

Jon Rappaport who actually is a bona fide expert on viruses dropped a stunner a few days ago:

The Smoking Gun: Where is the coronavirus? The CDC says it isn’t available

“The CDC document is titled, “ CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel .” It is dated July 13, 2020.

“Buried deep in the document, on page 39, in a section titled, “Performance Characteristics,” we have this: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

“The key phrase there is: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”

“Every object that exists can be quantified, which is to say, measured. The use of the term “quantified” in that phrase means: the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus, because it is unavailable. THE CDC HAS NO VIRUS.

“A further tip-off is the use of the word ‘isolates.” This means NO ISOLATED VIRUS IS AVAILABLE.

“Another way to put it: NO ONE HAS AN ISOLATED SPECIMEN OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS.

“NO ONE HAS ISOLATED THE COVID-19 VIRUS. “THEREFORE, NO ONE HAS PROVED THAT IT EXISTS.

“As if this were not enough of a revelation to shock the world, the CDC goes on to say they are presenting a diagnostic PCR test to detect the virus-that-hasn’t-been-isolated…and the test is looking for RNA which is PRESUMED to come from the virus that hasn’t been proved to exist.

“And using this test, the CDC and every other public health agency in the world are counting COVID cases and deaths…and governments have instituted lockdowns and economic devastation using those case and death numbers as justification.

“If people believe “you have the virus but it is not available,” and you have the virus except it is buried within other material and hasn’t been extracted and purified and isolated, these people believe the moon is made of green cheese.” Rest at link. Jon has a remarkable number of investigative pieces in his archives on COVID-19 that shame these phony gasbags in the MSM yapping on about that virus.

Question: If the CDC hasn’t isolated a COVID-19 specimen, then what the hell has been going on since early February regarding testing, cases, deaths and the financial and human destruction around the world? I thought CDC scientists were the Rolls Royce of infectious diseases experts. Why don’t they have “quantified virus isolates” after all this time? None of this makes any sense.

Since Jon provided the link, I went over to that CDC document and started at the beginning where it says this which is confusing to me, pg 2: “An outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China was initially reported to WHO on December 31, 2019.

“Chinese authorities identified a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which has resulted in millions of confirmed human infections globally. Cases of asymptomatic infection, mild illness, severe illness, and deaths have been reported.”

So, there’s an outbreak of pneumonia and from that the lying communists detect a new ‘novel’ coronavirus? We know according to the CDC’s ‘estimates’ of death from COVID-19 a lot of those deaths are attached to pneumonia.

No, according to Chinese scientist and whistleblower, Dr. Li-Meng Yan , COVID-19 was created in their lab as an ‘unrestricted bioweapon’.

Dr. Li Meng Yan’s interview with Tucker Carlson – I guess I’m not the only one who has some doubts regarding Dr. Yan but I suppose we’ll see down the line if her claims are truthful and accurate. One thing’s for certain, one of her sources has zero credibility:

Chinese virologist posts report claiming COVID-19 was made in Wuhan lab

“The first thing is the [meat] market in Wuhan … is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature,” Yan claimed, explaining that she got “her intelligence from the CDC in China, from the local doctors.” That would be the Chinese CDC we know are all liars because that’s what communists do.

Going back to the CDC document. So how do the communists “identify” something they created as if it’s some mystery? That document is titled CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel. That would be Real Time PCR diagnostic.

Now we go back to Ceilia Farber’s column I cited in my last couple of columns regarding PCR being used as a diagnostic tool for this virus: Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus? I’ve now read it three times but I want you to scroll down (or use a word search) to where it begins: “I conducted a two-hour interview with David Crowe– Canadian researcher, with a degree in biology and mathematics…

“He broke down the problems with the PCR based Corona test in great detail, revealing a world of unimaginable complexity, as well as trickery. “The first thing to know is that the test is not binary,” he said. “In fact, I don’t think there are any tests for infectious disease that are positive or negative.”

“The next part of his explanation is lengthy and detailed, but let’s push through:

“What they do is they take some kind of a continuum and they arbitrarily say this point is the difference between positive and negative.”

“Wow,” I said. “That’s so important. I think people envision it as one of two things: Positive or negative, like a pregnancy test. You “have it” or you don’t.”

“PCR is really a manufacturing technique,” Crowe explained.”

“Further down: “Our conversation went in many different directions and I plan to publish the entire audio interview. I asked David what he thought was happening here, at the most core level.

“I don’t think they understand what they’re doing,” he said. “I think it’s out of control. They don’t know how to end this. This is what I think what happened: They have built a pandemic machine over many years and, and as you know, there was a pandemic exercise not long before this whole thing started.”

“I just want to identify who sponsored that simulation conference, 6 weeks before the first news broke out of Wuhan,” I interjected. “It was the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security, and the World Economic Forum. Incidentally, all the stats, projections and modeling you see in the media are coming out of Johns Hopkins.”

Yikes: New York Times Estimates 90% of ‘Positive’ COVID Test Results Really Are Negative!

“Let me break this down for you, because it’s a lot worse than the Times admits. The rabbit hole goes much deeper—and I’ve been reporting on the deeper facts for months.

“The issue appears to be the ballooning sensitivity of the PCR test. It’s so sensitive that it picks up inconsequential tiny, tiny amounts of virus that couldn’t harm a flea—and it calls these amounts “positive.”

“Therefore, millions of people are labeled “positive/infected” who carry so little virus that no harm would come to them or anyone they come in contact with.

“That would be bad enough. But the truth is, the PCR test is not able to produce ANY reliable number that reflects how much virus a person is carrying. A lot, a little, it doesn’t matter.

“The test has never been validated, in a large-scale study, for the ability to quantify the amount of virus a person is carrying. I’ve proposed how that study should be done IN THE REAL WORLD, NOT IN THE LAB.”

So. The CDC is using PCR tests as the gold standard to identify whether a person has this new ‘novel’ coronavirus which should not be used to diagnose this new ‘novel’ coronavirus. And everyone has jumped on – not the bandwagon – but the garbage truck.

This is why Dr. Reiner Fuellmich are going after the PCR manufacturers, individuals at the WHO and others. How could these scientists not know their PCR tests were nothing more than fraud because their product could not perform as advertised?

Tens of millions of lives shattered just here in the U.S. Thousands and thousands of small businesses will never re-open. Evictions are sky-rocketing along with suicides and the list of human suffering goes on.

It’s unlikely any state Attorney General who is a Democrat will want anything to do with this for political reasons. Not to mention what is going to happen when enough Americans find out this NEVER- ENDING NIGHTMARE SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED.

I don’t see why counties across the country who purchased PCR tests and relied on them to determine the number of infected can’t convene a grand jury. Here in Texas, Tyler County just did that over kiddie porn: Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for promotion of ‘Cuties’

If I were a county commissioner and became aware of this, I would contact Dr. Fuellmich and then proceed with a grand jury if allowed under Texas law. One thing is for certain: Nothing will get done with state Attorney General’s and a grand jury unless millions in all the states demand it get done.

As for a federal grand jury regarding the CDC: They have flip-flopped more times than Mitt Romney on all their so-called guidelines. But it is their reliance and promotion of using PCR testing that has caused so much destruction.

Like I said earlier, how could their ‘best of the best’ scientists not know what virologists and epidemiologists around the world have known from the beginning but censored by tech ‘gods’? Dr. Atlas Breaks Down the REAL COVID-19 Numbers on The Ingraham Angle — Rebukes CDC Director Dr. Redfield on Scare Tactics – “Dr. Redfield continues to mislead the American public.” (Video)

Junk science brought America to her knees: Former Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says “Second Wave” Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, “Pandemic is Over” – October 1, 2020. (He was with Pfizer for 16 years)

In an interview last week Dr. Yeadon was asked:

“…we are basing a government policy, an economic policy, a civil liberties policy, in terms of limiting people to six people in a meeting…all based on, what may well be, completely fake data on this coronavirus?”

“Dr. Yeadon answered with a simple “yes.”

“Even more significantly, even if all positives were to be correct, Dr. Yeadon said that given the “shape” of all important indicators in a worldwide pandemic, such as hospitalizations , ICU utilization, and deaths, “the pandemic is fundamentally over.”

“Yeadon said in the interview: “Were it not for the test data that you get from the TV all the time, you would rightly conclude that the pandemic was over, as nothing much has happened. Of course people go to the hospital, moving into the autumn flu season…but there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.”

President Trump was tested using PCR. I covered that in my last column. In less than six days he’s out of the hospital and off medications. What bug did Trump really come down with that he’s cleared by his doctor in a week to resume his activities? The constant screeching and fear mongering across this country since early March is cases = hospital = death. Yet, here’s Trump less than a week after being hospitalized pretty much back to normal.

What did the Chinese Communist Party ship to the world? A manufactured bio-weapon? What did the first person in Wuhan considered patient zero really have? We’ll never know because the vile communist Chinese lie even when they don’t have to lie.

As for witnesses at grand juries, it has to be real experts like Dr. Fuellmich and his team as well as so many epidemiologists and virologists from around the world who have tried to get the truth out. I could make a list now but won’t do so until after the election is settled because state Attorney General’s and county commissioners/county board of stupidvisers are up for re-election in a few weeks.

Not to mention the laws of each state as it applies to consumer protection and remedies. What is a Grand Jury and How Does it Work in Texas? And, You have rights as a consumer in Texas. Understanding them will ensure that you are better equipped to avoid scams and get a fair shake. The Deceptive Trade Practices Act . In this case did a PCR manufacturer sell a county or hospital tests they knew would not detect COVID-19?

COVID-19 HAS BEEN NOTHING BUT A BIG, FAT CASH COW AND A TOOL OF TYRANTS.

And now, EIGHT months down the road to hell, what does the corrupt WHO come out with on October 11, 2020? What so many of us said back in March: Locking down our states will only prolong the misery and keep the virus within communities.

Backflip: W.H.O. Condemns Coronavirus Lockdowns, Just ‘Doubling’ Global Poverty : “I want to say it again: We in the World Health Organisation do not advocate lockdowns as a primary means of controlling this virus,” Dr. Nabarro said.”

Really? Tell that to the 42 governors who panicked and destroyed the lives and livelihoods for more than 30 MILLION Americans.

WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Vovid is No More Dangerous Than Flu : “That’s an infection fatality rate of roughly or 0.14%. Right in line with seasonal flu and the predictions of many experts from all around the world.

“0.14% is over 24 times LOWER than the WHO’s “provisional figure” of 3.4% back in March. This figure was used in the models which were used to justify lockdowns and other draconian policies.

“In fact, given the over-reporting of alleged Covid death s, the IFR is likely even lower than 0.14%, and could show Covid to be much less dangerous than flu.”

If Basement Biden by some miracle allegedly wins this election and it would be by massive vote fraud, this will all be swept under the rug. Just the same as dirty players in the Russiagate collusion attempt to keep Trump from winning in 2016 and then remove Trump from office were counting on Hildebeast Clinton winning so their crimes would never be exposed.

We cannot let that happen over this COVID-19 scare-demic. No one is trying in any way to diminish the loss of life, those who have suffered and their families but We the People and citizens in all countries on this earth must get the truth. The only way we’re going to get it is from the Internet and demanding grand jury investigations of the CDC and PCR testing kit manufacturers. Discovery. This reminds me of the big tobacco corporations lawsuits.

Forget Congress and their never-ending committee hearings where the truth is not allowed and no one is ever held accountable. Benghazi and Extortion-17 are two examples of ABSOLUTE AND COMPLETE FAILURE by both parties in Congress to get the truth and punish the guilty.

Even if there’s a criminal referral, DOJ is STILL bringing nothing in my opinion towards jailing the guilty re Russiagate. Now, the Durham criminal investigation won’t be released until after the election. How obscene. The American people have a right to know before the election as Basement Biden is neck deep in the conspiracy.

I believe these are important for you to read or watch:

Watch short video: Peggy Hall on Life in Prison for Biological Hoaxes – She is a good tornado activist. (California)

She speaks about state of emergency which was the basis for the lawsuit in Michigan slapping down their governor Witless Whitmer. Michigan Supreme Court rules against Gretchen Whitmer’s executive powers – Court filing here – Order here .

Michigan health worker: Governor’s lockdown caused death and suffering for my patients

Pennsylvania: Judge Rules Wolf, Levine’s Shutdown Orders Unconstitutional – Court Order here.

As of October 6, 2020: COVID Pushback: Courts Partially Cancel Executive Overreach in Several US States :

Ohio: COVID Lawsuit with the Biggest Implications

“Hands down the most comprehensive and interesting lawsuit currently filed in the US relating to COVID pushback is this one from Ohio. It was filed on Sept. 2nd 2020 by attorney Thomas Renz on behalf on citizen rights group Ohio Stands Up! It is yet to be heard, however it will go into discovery. The suit goes for the throat so to speak when it comes to challenging the government’s illegal lockdown and unfounded proclamations of emergency. “Here are some quotes from Renz and Robert Gargasz (another attorney also involved), who have promised they will release the extensive evidence that chronicles the case to the public to offer transparency and insight:” Rest at link.

Constitutional Attorney Asks Court to Guard Against Future COVID-19 Restrictions That Discriminate Against Churches but Favor Bars, Big Box Stores, Restaurants, et al.

The American people should not have to be bled dry filing lawsuits to stop tyrannical governors and mayors from crushing their God-given rights. But each success ensures it won’t happen again.

I know things were really bad in severe hot spots regarding hospitalization for the flu and alleged cases of COVID-19 so I’m not beating down on them but perhaps they should all read this column and get the truth before slamming those asking for the truth: ‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle virus skeptics

The Science of Lockdown, Masks and Vaccines Crumbles – Emerging Science Is Slowly Talking Modern Medicine Out Of Lockdowns, Mask Wearing And A Vaccine

Over 6000 Scientists, Doctors Sign Anti lockdown Petition, Oct 7, 2020 – Calls for only ‘focused protection’ of vulnerable people from COVID so everyone else can build herd immunity

COVID-19 lockdowns are a failed experiment — didn’t contain spread of disease – Imposing shutdowns appears to have been a large policy error, Sept 2nd: “The results are in. Counterintuitive though it may be, statistical analysis shows that locking down the economy didn’t contain the disease’s spread and reopening it didn’t unleash a second wave of infections.” (Exactly what thousands of us as well as scientists, virologists and epidemiologists have said since early March – lockdowns just prolong getting a virus out and through the population.

Epidemiologist Dr Knut Wittkowski: ‘Lockdown Has No Benefit, Only Negative Effects’

Video: Reaching Immunity | A Private Summit of Epidemiologists Against Lockdowns

7 dire consequences and collateral damages from lockdowns

COVID numbers games from Nashville mayor’s office reveal true agenda and endgame of lockdown – In other words, the people of Nashville were lied to by their elected officials. How about your city or town? Use Open Records Acts or whatever they’re called in your state.

Thousands of cases but ZERO hospitalizations in colleges: This is GOOD news. But states and colleges force draconian lockdowns (If they’re cases at all.)

Lockdowns Wipe out Nearly 50% of Black Small Businesses

Prager: The Lockdown Has Gone from a Mistake to a Crime

Companies Start to Think Remote Work Isn’t So Great After All – Projects take longer. Collaboration is harder. And training new workers is a struggle. ‘This is not going to be sustainable.’

PCR Inventor: “It doesn’t tell you that you are sick” – The MSM have been going all out trying to pretend this never happened, turns out it did

I could fill ten more pages but The End is this:

NEVER AGAIN

[I hope you can listen to my Devvy’s Commentary audio recordings; here on front page of NWVs . My short 10.2.2020 commentary is on Trump contracting COVID-19 and the debate last week. I do them on a regular basis so if you’re signed up for free email alerts from NWVs, you’ll get notification.]

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “ Taking Politics Out of Solutions “. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net