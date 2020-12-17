By Cliff Kincaid

I thought President Trump was throwing in the towel when I got a (mass-produced) email from his son Don asking not for money for a Legal Defense Fund to keep his father in office but to put my name on a Christmas card to his father and the First Lady. It seemed that the last popularly-elected president of the United States is moving back to Mar-a-Lago.

On the other hand, Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn gave a speech at last Saturday’s MAGA rally, saying, “I’ve been asked—on a scale of one to ten, who will be the next president of the United States, and I say Donald Trump. Ten.”

Some conservative observers say big bombshells are needed to turn things around, in the sense of capturing media attention and giving Republicans the fortitude to take up the battle and keep Trump in the White House. But they already exist, such as the revelation about a top Dominion voting official telling Antifa on a conference call that the system was rigged against Trump. This has been dismissed as “unproven” by the media when it has not even been denied. It’s the Hunter Biden laptop treatment extended to election fraud.

Still, millions recognize the evidence of massive fraud that has been discussed in various fora, including my own America’s Survival TV.

In the face of this evidence, Senate “Republican” leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that on January 6, when Congress convenes to tally the Electoral College votes to declare a winner, Biden will win. He doesn’t want Republicans to challenge the fraud.

I still hold out the hope that Trump will somehow use executive power or the Insurrection Act to expose and arrest the saboteurs behind the election theft. But the Trump decision to allow Attorney General Bill Barr to resign, rather than be tossed out on his big rear, suggests that Trump wants to go out on the basis of an uneasy truce with the Washington establishment. (McConnell issued a very complimentary statement about Barr, saying he “is one of the most dedicated and capable public servants I have ever seen in action” and that “For nearly two years, he’s provided wise counsel to President Trump and rendered outstanding service to our country.”)

Trump said on Twitter, “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…”

A “very good relationship” when Barr has been covering up the wrongdoing of the Biden family and his special counsel John Durham failed to charge anybody except a low-level FBI lawyer with crimes in Obama-gate? Barr should have been unceremoniously kicked out with the imprint of Trump’s shoe on the back of the seat of his pants.

Obama is laughing at Trump. Appearing on the politically-correct “The Daily Show,” he joked that he was “able to get away with” not being born in the United States and seizing the presidency anyway. By contrast, Trump, a real American whose career was dedicated to building rather than destroying America, is apparently on his way out after only one term, since the second term has been stolen away from him by Obama and the other handlers of China Joe. Obama was on the program to promote a coffee table book about himself, his third memoir. It’s not clear if Bill Ayers wrote this one.

At this late date, however, I am still hearing from Trump loyalists who think he will pull a rabbit out of the hat. One told me, “He has known what he is doing since before he ran for President! He has been so far ahead of everyone else and that is why he has won at every turn! You see, God placed him in that office to turn this nation around. We have one last chance to turn back to God and if we fail, next time we will not have a Donald Trump to bail us out!!!!! Why do you think they could not bring him down? JFK didn’t make one full term, and he was attempting the same thing Trump is doing! Trump will succeed!! So don’t rush him. Let this play out and let all the rats land in the trap!!!!”

The trouble is that the Trump loyalists are NOT being hired by Trump. Instead, there’s a long list of Trump betrayers, such as Bill Barr, now described as a friend as he’s going out the door for Christmas to be with his family. Plus, all three Trump nominees to the Supreme court voted against his position in the Texas case to overturn massive election fraud. Attorney Jonathon Moseley tells me in an episode of America’s Survival TV he thinks this stems from fear of the big newspaper in the Washington, D.C. area, the Washington Post, owned by one of the richest people in the world, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who does extensive business with the CIA.

If one is not accustomed to the toxic poison spewed by this paper, you can easily be intimidated by this coterie of CIA propagandists.

To make matters worse, there are some urging Trump to come to the aid of people like Julian Assange, a former host on Russia Today television, and Edward Snowden, the former CIA/NSA analyst who traveled through China’s Hong Kong to live in Russia.

If Trump even lifts a finger for either man, it will confirm the claims that Trump was a Russian agent after all. The Deep State, which works with Moscow and Beijing for World Government and wants to destroy the concept of America First, would be ecstatic. The Deep State would respond: “We told you so.”

The way to get back at the CIA is not to reward Assange or Snowden but declassify everything immediately about Obama-gate and expose why the CIA and FBI were silent about Obama’s Russian connections (mostly through Russian agent and Communist Party member Frank Marshall Davis) when he took office.

Why Christopher Wray is still FBI director is anybody’s guess. Will he be leaving on cordial terms to spend time with his family, too?

