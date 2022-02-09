By Cliff Kincaid

February 9, 2022

Forget about the foul-mouthed Joe Rogan, the rich former host of “Fear Factor” who, desperate to save his podcast, has collapsed in fear in the face of liberal pressure over his COVID podcasts. More serious is the case of Tucker Carlson, the number one-rated Fox News host, who has been acting indifferent to the fate of 40 million people in Ukraine. His public posture, which has a major influence on conservatives and Republicans, is that Russia’s military mobilization on the border of Ukraine is designed to protect Russia.

As Rogan gets “conservative” support, despite his numerous instances of using racist N-word language, Tucker’s disdain for the people of Ukraine actually gets some support from the same people. Strange.

In a related development, the Russian propaganda organ RT quotes their leader, former KGB spy Vladimir Putin, as saying that the friendship between Russia and China has become an example of how two nations can develop together and support each other “in almost all areas.” That means killing independence for Ukraine — and then Taiwan.

Incredibly, Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was on a Sunday show downplaying the relationship, saying that Xi and Putin, in their lengthy declaration, didn’t actually use the word “alliance.”

Tucker Carlson, another dummy on geopolitics who has become a favorite of RT, has made the equally astounding claim that NATO has been pushing Russia into the arms of China.

Of course, this had happened years ago – more than 20 years ago, in fact, and before that, when a Russian agent by the name of Grigori Voitinsky actually created and became the founder of Maoist China. Russia established a strategic partnership or alliance with Communist China from the very beginning of the Chinese communist regime and formalized this in writing in 2001. It was called the “Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between.”

Tucker, a conservative who leans on the far-left for foreign policy advice and is admittedly under NSA surveillance, seems to be unfamiliar with this.

On July 7, 2021 (that was last year, Tucker), Chinese Communist official State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended and addressed the Reception Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation in Beijing.

The new China-Russia announcement, unveiled as the “Genocide Games” were launched in China, was headlined in the communist People’s World, “Russia and China issue joint call for an end to NATO expansion.”

NATO expansion is the new bogeyman. Tucker has bought into Moscow’s line.

But nobody seriously believes NATO is poised to march into Moscow or Beijing. It’s just an excuse for Russia to seize more of Ukraine. Only Tucker Carlson and his lackeys believe the propaganda spewing from the KGB mouth of Vladimir Putin.

However, Xi and Putin are somewhat honest about their own intentions, offering in their joint statement various proposals, treaties, and agreements that will advance their own interests.

These include:

• The Eurasian Economic Union

• China’s Belt and Road Initiative

• The Global Development Initiative

• The UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

• The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

• The Paris Climate Agreement.

• The One-China principle (China owns Taiwan).

• BRICS

• The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

China’s cooperation with Russia takes place through BRICS, the SCO, and the Eurasian Economic Union. Here are the facts which have escaped Tucker’s attention:

• BRICS (Russia, China and India, with Brazil and South Africa) defended Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine back in 2014.

• The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established in 2001 by China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

• The Member-States of the Eurasian Economic Union are the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.

Regarding the other initiatives, here are some of the most significant:

• The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, are code words for global taxes and other forms of foreign aid from the U.S. to the rest of the world.

• The U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change proposes legally binding limits on carbon emissions, crippling what’s left of our industrial economy, along with new legally binding financial commitments that could run into the trillions of dollars to be “redistributed” from the U.S. and other “rich” nations.

• The Paris Climate Agreement was so one-sided against the United States the Trump Administration withdrew from it.

• China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) is designed to accelerate the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Meanwhile, the American people are saddled with China Joe Biden, as he prepared to meet at the White House with the pro-Russia chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. Equally significant, it turns out that Germany’s new far left interior minister, Nancy Faeser, wrote for a communist-run Antifa Magazine.

Who lost Germany? That’s on Biden’s watch. He gave Germany the OK to get more Russian oil and gas through Nord Stream 2 and the Germans promptly turned their backs on Ukraine.

We are facing what the late Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky called the development of the EUSSR – a Europe dominated by Russia, in alliance with Germany and China.

The United States is increasingly isolated.

But so is Israel, which figures to be increasingly under assault by a nuclear-armed Iran, backed by Russia and China, which is being promised a new appeasement deal by the Biden Administration.

At this critical point in history, we can’t afford having a nincompoop on foreign affairs hosting the number one-rated program on Fox. He’s more of an embarrassment than Joe Rogan.

