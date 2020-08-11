Shirley Edwards



(These are my views as a woman living in England, on how the culture and spirit of my country has changed over 50 years. Why the country does not feel protected or strong any more, how it has lost, and is losing it values and decency, and how we are daily losing our free speech.)

God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.

On July 24th, 2020, the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, enforced a rule, with a few exceptions, that mask wearing in all shops in the UK was now a mandatory requirement.

Together with various members of the Conservative Party, who have publicly ripped up their membership cards in disagreement with the ruling, many other people across the country have seriously questioned the decision on why this requirement would be enforced now, in the middle of summer, and four months after the initial lockdown?

Mask wearing, according to Mr Johnson, and numerous media outlets, and biased talk show debaters, have stressed it will stem the spread of infection and give more confidence to shoppers! Some now hold the upper ground in responsibility by believing that only the selfish would not wear a mask, and according to police chief Cressida Dick, those who don’t wear a mask should be ‘shamed’ by shop owners.

Division can be a wonderful thing in a country which keeps promoting the ‘all in it together’ rhetoric.

A Room with a View

This week from my office window, I have observed some wonderful, and yet very bittersweet sights.

The Designer mask: Usually floral or leopard print and colour co-ordinated to the outfit.

The Sports mask: Depicting your favourite sport or team.

The Bandana: Tough, casual, slightly rebellious, but does the job.

The Face Shield: Perspex windscreen minus the wash and wipers.

The Ultimate Survivor: Tight fit, quality mask with temperature gauge and air filters.

The Whatever: Those who wear them under their chin, hanging from their ear, or worse, the rear-view mirror in their car.

“Mistrust all enterprises that require new clothes” (a quote from Henry David Thoreau’s Walden)

And then there are those who seriously struggle. They have bright red faces and are obviously breathless, with sad weary eyes. Some are elderly, or lonely, and have no friendly smile or conversation to great them.

However, aside from genuine people with health and disability issues which are being cruelly overlooked by police chief Cressida Dick and the recruited vigilantes, there could be much more serious consequences to consider apart from your own particular views on the wearing of a mask against a coronavirus.

Whose orders you follow, whether it is via your conscience, the laws enforced by a government, or by God, if you are a believer, can have serious consequences as well.

The organized church who have been told their congregations must wear masks in church, could be complicit in promoting some ‘pre-conditioning programming’ which is required for not being able to buy or sell as indicated in the book of Revelation which states:

It causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. (Revelation 13:17-17)

Is mask wearing the precursor to programming us to not being able to buy or sell at a later date into readily accept a vaccination which will free us from the bondage of our muzzles?

Or, is ‘mandatory’ mask wearing, despite its inefficiency reported by many other experts in the health field, a means to preventing the spread of a virus?

They are points to consider, most especially if you are a preacher leading people to their Creator, whilst standing in front of a congregation of mask wearers staring back at you.

As a friend pointed out. We do not look for the signs and wonders to prove Gods existence, but the signs of good which is God, and evil which is hell; is all around us. They do not hide.

The Creator of Confusion

The person of faith of course believes we have an enemy which comes to kill, steal and destroy. There is a spirit of darkness which is always attempting to build its own kingdom on this earth.

One of its calling cards is usually ‘confusion’ and you can be sure if there is confusion or mayhem in any given situation, there is a source of darkness which is usually at play.

Life out there, after our initial summer holiday at home is now officially miserable if you look at the faces of those who are currently trying to live, shop, travel or work in a state of chaos which has incorporated misleading information, mandated draconian rules, and enforced silencing of speech via different methods of suppression against innocent and healthy people.

As predicted, people are now avoiding their once pleasurable pastime of shopping. This will close down even more of the small businesses.

Who will you allow to bring in the order which has been systematically been broken down over the years?

Please watch this powerful video on what happens when you do not question authority.

Navigating your way through the minefield of confusion minus the rose-coloured plastic face shield requires a common sense and simplistic approach. It requires an uncompromising stance on boundaries and the suppression against your freedom to breath, work and speak how you choose, whilst still observing obvious health issues to both yourself and others.

We are not alone in our fight against ‘the virus’ Speak up,

The very wonderful Lloyd Marcus who sadly passed away recently wrote:

God instructed Pharaoh, “Let my people go.”

God instructs us ,“Let my people know.” Spread truth.

