By Frosty Wooldridge

January 20, 2022

If you watch the TV drama Chicago Med, every episode portrays minority gang members in the Windy City being wheeled into the ER with gunshot wounds. On average, Chicago watches 50 to 60 shoot-outs every weekend with a dozen people dying. Most of them black.

And yet, no one does anything to stop it. A female black law attorney of Chicago gives a pardon to every hardened criminal that comes across her desk. Mayor Lori Lightfoot cannot and will not solve the “Murder Zone” of Chicago. We’re talking ineptitude, incompetence and corruption at the highest levels.

If you watched last week in New York City, some homeless person pushed an innocent woman onto the tracks of a subway train—killing her instantly. That’s a duplicate of the same event that occurred in Washington DC last fall. We’re talking premeditated violence on a level that most of us cannot understand. At the same time, the elected officials passed a law to allow lawless illegal migrants to vote in state elections. We’re allowing criminals to participate in our lawful country in violation of our own laws. In other words, crime pays, and it pays, big time!

Across town in Los Angeles last week, a veteran nurse suffered being killed by another homeless man—as she walked to work. Yet, VP Kamala Harris supports instant bail, no bail and get those criminals out onto the streets as quickly as possible.

But the one killing that brought me to tears, no, just brought me down to my knees in the last few days: Brianna Kupfer, a beautiful, 24 year old, University of Miami graduate, postgraduate out of UCLA in design, worked in an upscale furniture store in Los Angeles. When he walked into the store, she said “Hello” to homeless Shawn Smith, 31, with a rap sheet that spread from coast to coast. He immediately stabbed her to death and fled while she died in a pool of her own blood. Yes, they captured him, and he will spend the rest of his days in jail. But her life vanished because our judicial system allowed him to roam free.

And yet, the top attorney generals from California encourage criminals with no bail, low bail, or simply let them go multiple times as to shoplifting, drug use and robberies. Governor Gavin Newsome encourages and assists over 3,000,000 illegal aliens, drug trafficking MS 13 gangs, and “smash and grab” hoodlums from LA to San Francisco. They won’t prosecute them.

Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, and 90 year old Diane Feinstein represent California. In reality, they promote and represent our first “third world” state of the America. California stands eyeball deep in trouble, but those people don’t, won’t and can’t solve its horrible debt, crime, illegals, drug trafficking, anchor babies, underground economy—and sheer number of lawless people.

Last year, I rode right through the middle of 50 square blocks of 62,000 homeless people in LA defecating on the streets, urinating on anything, throwing trash everywhere and needles as numerous as blades of grass. They sit, grunt, grope, meander and beg for money on every corner. They die of overdoses, mental illnesses and sheer starvation for block after block. Another 11,000 homeless in San Francisco make it another city headed in the same direction as Detroit, Michigan.

What are we doing to ourselves? Answer: filling our country up with all the people of the world and all of their problems. For some reason, our lawmakers drive us toward a contentious racial, ethnic, linguistic, crippling, and contrary multiple worldview future. We may be past “fail-safe.”

So, what happened to the America I knew in the 50’s, 60’s? We attended school, served in the military, got a job, married and brought up our kids. Today, 7 out of 10 African-American children face the world without a father and their mother subsists on welfare. Those kids never finish school, join gangs and sell drugs…while they shoot one another over turf. We’ve got 38,000,000 (million) poor subsisting of food stamps, while the rest of us are scrounging out a living at less than $15.00 an hour. The inner cities rot while the criminals kill, kill and kill some more.

A letter from a reader:

Hi Frosty-

I agree with your reference to the USA becoming crazier and more dangerous every day. Frankly I wish that was the sum of it. Unfortunately, it is now far beyond that. I could list many additional current characteristics of what I used to refer to proudly as “America”. But America is gone. I won’t go into it as we both know what is happening and why and it is sad and discouraging to recount.

Take care.

J and C

There’s no question that the prayers and pledge to the flag don’t continue in our country. Many young people cannot sing the National Anthem because they don’t know the words. We’ve got young people joining BLM and Antifa. We’ve got over 25 million illegal aliens stomping around against our laws. We’ve got Islamic Jihadists pouring into our country to shoot up a synagogue in Texas this week. What happens when they start using rocket launchers to take out our power grids?

I think we are in really deep doodoo. But what’s more insane stems from the fact that our 545 members of Congress fail to take action to change course.

Thus, that beautiful young woman, Brianna Kupfer, won’t be the last All-American girl that suffers death from our adult and political incompetence. It’s simply going to get worse, and then, worse than that.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

