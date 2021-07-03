By Ms. Smallback

I’m going to make some partially true statements. They are not false, but they are only partially true because they are incomplete statements. But I need to say them in that way for now. We’ll revisit them after I explain and I’ll make them complete at the end.

It’s not about Trump. It’s not about politics. It’s not even about America.

I couldn’t figure out why I hadn’t heard from God on the state of our nation since the theatrical farce of an inauguration on January 20. What I’ve learned is the Lord wouldn’t bring me discernment on it because my focus would have stayed on that, and that’s not where my focus should be. And the message I received from Him was:

“It’s not about Trump. It’s not about politics. It’s not even about America. It’s about Me.”

It is about a cosmic war that has been ramping up for millennia. It is about a promise made. It is about some names (most of which we cannot pronounce).

At the risk of sounding cliché, the battle over earth is the epic battle of good versus evil. Whether Trump is reinstated and the election fraud is exposed, or covid is exposed for the deception to gain world power, or a myriad of other very important issues are resolved or even addressed, all are very important. But these things are secondary. They are not most important.

The backdrop for my understanding

Josh 24:14-15 (NASU)

“Now, therefore, fear the Lord and serve Him in sincerity and truth; and put away the gods which your fathers served beyond the River and in Egypt, and serve the Lord. If it is disagreeable in your sight to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve: whether the gods which your fathers served which were beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living; but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

This is part of that admonition Joshua gave when he told the Israelites to choose: God or gods.

To be clear, “idol(s)” is found over a hundred times in the Old Testament alone, and not once is it translated from a root word for a deity. Idol is the image created for projecting worship for a deity, it’s a tool. There was a process they went through to figuratively open the mouth of the inanimate object created to represent the deity they were worshiping. Idols are inanimate objects. Gods (little g – gods) are deities, breathing spiritual beings from the Heavenly realm.

Idols are the token expression for worship for the deity. The deity itself is the god.

There’s a reason the first commandment is exclusive to the worship of the Supreme God, and the second commandment is forbidding creation of idols. They are not the same thing. Idols and gods are related but not the same.

Exodus 20:2-5 (NASU)

I am the Lord [Jehovah, self-existent, eternal] your God [elohiym – god(s), deities], who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery.

[First Commandment]: “You shall have no other gods [elohiym – ordinary gods, deities] before Me.”

[Second Commandment]: “You shall not make for yourself an idol [pecel – graven image], or any likeness of what is in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the water under the earth.”

It’s this simple: There are other deities, other gods. Don’t worship them. I, Jehovah, am the Supreme God. And also, don’t make graven images used to worship other deities.

“Choose this day…” Joshua is not talking about idols here; he’s talking about gods. These are deities that are worship? Ah yes, here are a few places….

In the leaked Hillary Clinton emails when she says she will be “sacrificing a chicken in the backyard to Moloch”. Verizon hosted a Moloch Conference for three years in a row. AOL developed a new database system and called it Moloch. (They since changed the name and modernized the emblem after all the attention it got in truther circles.) Todd Starnes of FoxNews Commentary was fired after references of democrats and Moloch worship. The Vatican placed a giant statue of Moloch at their Colosseum entrance.



The martyr Stephen quoted Amos (5:25) when he discoursed the plight of the hardened hearts of the Israelites and how they “carried their pagan gods, the shrine of Moloch, the star of your god Rephan” in Acts 7:43. According to Stephen, the Israelites worshipped these gods during the forty years in the wilderness. Joshua addressed this and said: choose. Will it be gods of the other nations or God of Israel?

The nations of the world rejected the God of creation in lieu of the sons of God who came down and enticed them to sin against the Creator. Their corruption of the earth was so great God chose to destroy it, saving only Noah and his family for their righteousness.

It would only be a short time before the same fate awaited the world again, to borrow from Tolkien, “but the hearts of men are easily corrupted.” Out of another perverse and corrupt population God would select Abram to create a nation exclusive to Him. He would use Abram, later named Abraham, to select a bloodline that would become a nation that worshipped God and not the gods. They would be the example for the world of a people separated unto their Creator. While it began as a bloodline, any one could join this group of people if they believed the same.

This was such a big deal. Stay with me, because it’s why God has been silent with me about current national events. Because of Abraham’s devoted loyalty to the true God, God would covenant with him a promise that we may not be able to fully comprehend this side of Heaven. God said He would make nations out of Abraham’s seed.

Plural.

Nations.

God said Abraham’s seed would possess the gates of their enemies. God reiterated that promise to Abraham’s son Isaac, and to Isaac’s son Jacob.

Surely you know? Have you not heard?

And from the Pentateuch, to the Book of Jasher and the Book of Jubilee, we are told a story of a people group that defeated armies more vast and numerous than they, more superior in might and strength, larger, stronger, more numerous, and fierce.

Each time the odds were against them, each time they were surrounded – flanked on all sides with no escape, each time they were ambushed or tricked, they called upon God and were delivered. Why? Because He made a promise to Abraham and Isaac and Jacob.

Every face-off the sons of Abraham had with a king or pharaoh, they gave fair warning by making known to that king or pharaoh like this: “Do you not know, O King? Have you not heard?” And they would tell of the deeds of their God. They were near death on countless occasions and yet the God of Israel time and again delivered His people from impossible situations and scenarios.

Abraham took 318 men of his household in pursuit of five kings and their armies and defeated them all to save his nephew from slavery.

Two men, Simeon and Levi, put a whole city to the sword when its prince defiled their sister. And when the seven Amorite kings with their armies came out to destroy Jacob’s family because of this, the sons of Jacob and their servants strapped on their weapons and went out to meet them. Judah exhorted his brothers and Jacob called out to God to deliver them. The kings turned from their ambitions and left Jacob’s family in peace.

But that’s not all! Genesis does not cover all of the battles Jacob and his sons encountered. The Book of Jasher, (chapters 37-40), recounts that the kings of Canaan waged war on Jacob and his sons. They gathered seven kings with their armies to slay the sons of Jacob and the fighting went on for six days of battles. Jacob and ten of his sons (Benjamin was too young and Joseph was in prison in Egypt) with their 112 servants defeated seven kings and their armies, and destroyed seven cities, putting them all to the sword. The blood that flowed from the city of Gaash was described as a brook of water and was seen for miles away.

Each battle was different and there were times there was certain defeat and even death for the sons of Jacob, and yet, Jacob would lift up his voice and cry out to God and remind Him of His promise to him and his father and grandfather.

Do you not know? Have you not heard? Surely you know!

The story isn’t over. The story is still being written. It has little to do with a flurry of actors calling the shots on planet earth, and everything to do with the God and gods.

In every generation, at every turn, God moves on behalf of His promises. He only requires a person to agree with Him.

I’ve heard the rumors of Chinese armies being raised up against us. I’ve speculated they’ve already placed them in strategic places and employed mercenaries. I know about the Russian fleet off the coast of Hawaii. I know there are no less than a couple dozen very real threats against the United States and our American liberties, from both within and without.

But we have two things going for us that have nothing to do with the idiots in our government, or the players in motion. We serve the God of Abraham, and we are co-heirs with THE son of God. We are recipients of both the Abrahamic covenant and also Christ’s covenant.

So at the end of the day….

This has nothing to do with Trump or politics or even America. God has been silent with me to make sure I don’t make it about those things. Those things have a place and we’ll address that, but it is not primary.

The gods of this world, the demonic entities, the sons of God who defected – however you want to phrase it – have infiltrated just about every aspect of American culture and the world systems. They worship their gods in their words and deeds, both public and private. Look at the infiltration of the social constructs. The entertainment industry has led the way in reversing old standards and bringing in the perverse that their gods require. It is considered quite cool now to bow at the feet of deities of sexual perversion, gender mutilation, pedophilia, violence, idolatry, selfishness, and everything in 2 Timothy 3.

The gods of this world have taken their places against the Supreme God. They’ve even infiltrated His own people and the lands He has given them. They’ve corrupted the leadership and they’ve corrupted the populace. The symbols of their allegiance are prevalent across our society.

This is what it’s going to take

And it will be scoffed by a lot of people. I don’t care. I know what I know.

We take it on in every battleground, every community, every home, and every venue.

We defy the gods of the world and we align with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

The coming days, weeks, months and years will be battleground after battleground on issues wide and varied. So whether we’re facing school boards or county commissions, state or federal legislators, law enforcement authorities, rock stars or movie stars, or whoever, fight with courage and solidarity with God. Ultimately, we cannot lose. We represent the Supreme God and His purposes for the earth.

The election matters. The fraud and corruption matter. But we don’t tackle it from that angle. We’ve been trying that for years and how has that worked out for us?

And while I’m a strong advocate for prayer, we don’t just sit home and pray either. There are giants in our land, and they want our destruction. We have to fight. Be forewarned, the institutional church will be one of our larger obstacles, may even become an adversary. (More on that another day.)

About that promise…

Remember how Daniel was a prophet to Judah? So his messages were to the Jews? Well Hosea was a prophet to Israel (the ten tribes of the northern nation), and he prophesied about Israel (NOT Judah) from 750-722 B.C.

Hosea 1:10 tells us the children of Israel will become “as the sand of the sea, which cannot be measured or numbered.” This is a promise from God to Abraham. (Gen. 22:17) Hosea is prophesying that the children of Israel will be as the sands of the sea, a reiteration of the Abrahamic covenant, but in the 7th century B.C. it was still for a future time.

Now look at the rest of Hosea 1:10: “and it shall come to pass, that in the place where it was said to them, you are not my people, there it shall be said to them, you are the sons of the living God.” This is a fascinating prophecy because it tells us two specific things: the Israelites would become a numerous and vast people, and they would be unknown as Israelites. Regardless, they will be called the sons of God.

In Hosea 2:19-20 God declares this lost and scattered people will become His bride. He goes on in verse 23 to tell us He is going to sow Israel (scatter) across the earth, and that these people will not be known as His people, and yet they will be His people.

Amos 9:9 reiterates that God will scatter His people Israel among the nations, yet they will not fall.

Recall that Jacob took Joseph’s two sons Ephraim and Manasseh as his own, and he gave them the birthright. One was to become a “multitude of nations” and the other a great people. (Gen. 48:19) However angry God was with Ephraim, and while they would pay the consequences of their waywardness given in Lev. 26 (“I will scatter you among the heathen”), in Hosea 11:8-9, God is unwilling to destroy them.

Hosea 7:8 tells us Ephraim mixed himself among the people of the earth, and that only half his story had been written (“a cake not turned” is half-baked). Then Hosea 11:10 tells us the children of Israel will tremble from the west. (west of the Holy Land)

The woman of Revelation 12 is undisputedly Israel. Revelation 12 is a historical account of God’s salvation to His people covering a broad range of time and events. The woman Israel was given two wings of a great eagle to fly into the wilderness (a place away from the commerce of the world) and she would be nourished for a time, times, and a half, which is a 2500 year period. (Write me if you need me to explain this.)

Even if the 2500 years from Israel’s exile (725-722 B.C.) to America’s independence in 1776 is incidental, the people migrations have already been traced and the namesake tribes of Joseph can be traced to America and England. America , not known as Israelites, are still known as the children of God (as a Christian nation).

We are the seed of Abraham dispersed among the nations. We are the children of God by adoption through Christ. (Galatians 3:26) America is a nation from both the Abrahamic Covenant and the Messianic Covenant. When you know that, it changes everything.

God will defend His people in the land He gave them because of His promise to Abraham. It’s not about Trump or American politics. It’s about God and His promises, and the sooner we realize that and stand on that, the sooner we’ll secure the victory over our enemies. I will expound on this more in the days to come.

© 2021 Ms. Smallback – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ms. Smallback: M.Smallback@cox.net