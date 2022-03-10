By Bradlee Dean

March 10, 2022

“You can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all the people all of the time.”

Back in 1989, Romania went through a revolution whereas the 2 dictators that ruled for over 4o years were executed by the up-and-coming generation.

You see, the younger generations had seen what it was that the corrupt had done to their parents, though their parents submitted to them in rebellion towards God (Deuteronomy 1:26), and they took a stand and sent the message loud and clear that they would have none of it (Deuteronomy 1:39).

[YouTube Video]

You see, the state-run media during this time controlled the masses by allowing the people to only feed on the narrative that was contrived by the corrupt in government (Psalm 94:20). In fact, much of what you see today in and around the world is very similar to that of Romania before its overthrow.

[Rumble Video]

The good news here is that many across the globe today are catching onto this very fact and are not putting up with their propaganda any longer (John 8:44), and are jamming (Shouting down) the conduits.

It was just reported: Big Media Propagandist Reporters Getting Destroyed, No Longer Able To Walk The Streets [VIDEOS]

Just watch this reporter’s face as the people openly mock him for what he does.

The attack on the Freedom Convoy protesters wasn’t just orchestrated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he claimed the group was nothing more than a fringe minority. Along with the Prime Minister, the mainstream media in the country also rallied with Trudeau to present the protesters as aggressive and creating illegal blockades. At the same time, it was shown that the protests were accompanied with bouncy castles and hot tubs. But as law enforcement moved to disband the movement, it appeared that the mainstream media became the target of the protesters.

In the video, which is featured below, a Canadian reporter attempted to do a segment on the protests currently taking place and the supposed clash between organizers and law enforcement. It didn’t take long after the reporter started speaking that he was surrounded by protesters not hitting him or being violent. Instead, they mocked his ability to try and showcase them in a negative light.

[Rumble Video]

Conclusion: If the people were to put a stop to the tyrannies on a global basis, it would be for them to bring justice when it comes to the heads of those who are promulgating their lies and propaganda, namely corrupt politicians and the mainstream media (Isaiah 26:9).

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com