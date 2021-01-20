By: Devvy

For the third time in U.S. history, a candidate for president has usurped the office via fraud. Chester Arthur was the first. Historical Breakthrough – Proof: Chester Arthur Concealed He Was A British Subject At Birth. Arthur usurped the office via fraud.

What prompted constitutional attorney, Leo Donofrio, to pursue this research which took him to Chester Arthur’s history was ineligible candidates for U.S. president. At the time, Leo filed a lawsuit to keep three constitutionally ineligible candidates off the ballot. If memory serves me correctly, and this goes back prior to the election in 2008, one candidate was from Venezuela, Hussein Obama and John McCain.

Despite all the lies by the MSM prostitutes and members of Congress, ‘natural born citizen’ requires both parents be U.S. citizens at the time of the child’s birth. That eliminates former governor Bobby Jindal, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Ted Cruz, Kamala Harris, and of course, the biggest hustler of them all, classic narcissist and pathological liar, Hussein Obama.

Obama usurped the office of president via fraud. Because of the ocean of propaganda by politicians of both parties in cahoots with the MSM pimps, the American people really had no understanding of the ‘natural born citizen’ requirement in the Constitution.

Jan. 20, 2021 swearing in and inauguration. A crime against We the People and President Trump who won the election by a landslide. Cheater China Joe usurped the office of president via fraud, aid and abetted by GOP incumbents in Congress who now want to “work with the president” knowing full well the election was rigged. I covered this in my Stolen Election: States Must Act Now, Part 1 column so I won’t waste any more time on hypocrites and cowards in the Republican Party.

Podcast Disinformation Flows Like Diarrhea

In the last 4-5 months, people have been sending me emails to ‘watch this video’; literally by the dozens a week. After Nov. 3, 2020, it turned into a dozen a day.

Kelleigh Nelson covered some of the names in her last column, Beware of False Prophets in Sheep’s Clothing naming many of the podcast/You Tube characters. I’ve been in the trenches full time for three decades and have seen all the con artists and hustlers that have popped up before and after the Internet came into homes. Sadly, too many desperate Americans fall prey to these hustlers.

One of the biggest, provable lies on the Internet is that the U.S. is a corporation. Even when you supply proof it is not, one gets attacked. Despite actual legal analysis of the bull manure put out by fake “Judge” Anna – who lied right off the bat when she suddenly appeared on the scene promoting herself as a judge when she’s never been a judge or gone to law school anywhere in this county –people simply ignore the statute and opt for her disinformation.

Of course, the most popular is QAnon. Some jackass in Congress said the other day QAnon is taking over the Republican Party. And this: QAnon Is Trumpism Now – The sprawling conspiracy theory is dying—and being reborn as the new normal of the Republican Party.

More carefully crafted propaganda. Think a farmer in Iowa, a nurse in Cleveland, a construction worker in Boca Raton or accountant in Dallas have even heard of QAnon? Probably six months ago I started getting email – you gotta watch this QAnon report! I did, once. My disinformation detector went on and never bothered wasting what time I have left on this earth listening to ‘it’.

One of my best friends since 1993 who has been computer savvy for 40 years told me he believes QAnon to be AI. Then I saw this one the other day: QAnon Is Two Different People, Shows Machine Learning Analysis from Orph Analytics. Whoever is behind it, after one viewing, I haven’t been back.

As for all these other people screeching on their podcasts they all have “sources telling me this”, “deep sources I can’t name”, “I’ve been given permission to pass this much along”, the Emergency Broadcast System will be used by Trump to give some message to the American people, the Insurrection Act was ‘signed’ (actually it was signed in 1807) by Trump last night!

CIA Director, Nina Haspel, was at the raid conducted at the CIA server farm in Frankfort, Germany and was shot! She’s been transported to GITMO! They’re all going to be perp-walking soon! Biden was actually arrested last week and on and on and on. Well, Mrs. Haspel just resigned three days ago. Guess “they” must have let her out of GITMO! And people – without a single credible piece of evidence – actually believe such nonsense.

And this new one, Here’s Why It’s Not Over….and Why It Always Had To Be The Military promoting QAnon. “He makes the EXCELLENT argument that Trump could not have sent in the military while he was still in office. It would have looked like he was a dictator. No, it always had to be the military and specifically it had to be the military operating AFTER Trump was no longer in office.” Well, here’s a news flash: Trump is no longer Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces.

Of course, like Disaster Dave Hodges and his daily rantings, none of it happens, yet people keep going back to Disaster Dave’s site and listen to his podcasts. None of all the claims above happened but some are still trying to milk an empty teat. Americans who know the election was stolen are desperate for anything that would give them hope.

And that is what burns me up. Since none of the outlandish claims came to pass, Trump voters listening to all that hooey are even more depressed, feeling a sense of hopelessness. I blame people like Simon Parkes. But, that’s how psychological warfare is waged.

Never heard of Parkes but I did take the time to click to his podcast last month and what did I hear? A Brit who wants to move, I think he said Texas, because the CIA wants to recruit him. Ahem. Really? Please do supply your viewing audience with some proof the CIA has offered you a position, which I much doubt they would appreciate hearing about on some podcast. Don’t do commercials so be sure to send your donation. The person sending me the email to go watch Parkes said his mother was Mi5.

After listening to Parkes a couple of times for research purposes, I went to his web site. He offers for a fee, consulting services like soul searching. On his web site Parkes makes the same claim about this mother being Mi5 among other spook creds. Has anyone seen any evidence to back it up? Kelleigh gave a bit of background on Mr. Parkes in her column, here’s another one: Simon Parkes: How do you tell the inside story from fake news?

“I spent some time trying to figure out who Simon Parkes is. Here’s a very convincing interview with him on a different topic from 2011 and a story about him in the UK publication, The Guardian, in which he claims “that he was adopted as a baby by a 9ft tall, green alien which explained that she was his ‘real, more important’ mother. Later, when he was 11, she took him on board her spacecraft and a deal was struck about contact between the two worlds.”

“Simon has done scores of videos with Dr. Charlie Ward, Robert David Steele and Nicholas Veniamin from the UK, and Danielle Stotijn from the Netherlands, among others…

“Dr.” Ward is involved with the “Nesara Gesara Club” which seems to be a combination health tonic and opportunity for you to invest in silver bullion. In July of last year, he was claiming that the Queen and the Pope were just arrested.”

Parkes latest is the inauguration was fake. Trump will be sworn in come March and more fecal matter.

And then the author of that piece hits it right on the head: “My questions are – “If this is true, why is it good for the patriot cause to tell our enemies that we’re getting ready to strike?” And “If this was “fake news” or was dangerous to the Deep State, why would they permit them to keep sharing their videos?”

Precisely. Don’t you find it rather strange all these Tom Clancy wannabe’s with this ‘SITREP’ and military jargon have been allowed to stay on You Tube? Yeah, some of them have moved to Bitchute after months of strictly You Tube. The article above is well worth reading as a warning to desperate Americans to be careful who you trust on the Internet. Mr. Parkes is free to believe his was adopted by a green alien and whisked away to a spacecraft. I’ll pass, thank you.

There is so much hard evidence proving the election was stolen with more to come. Sidney Powell is on a mission and she’s not going to stop until she exposes and provides evidence of this massive fraud that took place on Nov. 3rd and for weeks after. As well as Jovan Pulitzer. More to come on his work but in the meantime, this is well worth taking the time to watch: “I want Honest Elections!” Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Releases New Video on 2020 Election

I want to personally thank Jovan for all his amazing work. In the link above, he says: “Now here’s what I mean. The human condition does not learn when things are good. I’ve said this before if you’ve followed me for years. I’ve explained this, we do learn when things are good. And so if this was something that could be resolved fast, just boom, and resolved fast, nothing would have changed.

“We now see the cheating but this would have gone on for years if it had not been so blatant and obvious. We had to see the whole process to learn. That is what is important here. All of this pain all of it, will help us learn.”

I know it’s been going on since at least the 1960s – vote fraud in many forms. Of course, this awakening of the American people about vote fraud comes at a very high price: President Trump removed from office after legally winning the election.

Many have asked me why didn’t Trump trigger his 2018 Executive Order on foreign interference with our elections? He probably knew before Thanksgiving exactly what happened. I have no answer. Once Republicans betrayed him on Jan. 6th, Trump and I’m speculating, felt there was nothing that could be done. Partisan, cowardly judges dismissed all the legal challenges without even ONE being judged on the merits of the case or evidence.

As for invoking the Insurrection Act and bringing in the military, Trump would be faced with the highest probability it would immediately escalate into a civil war. Domestic terrorists, Black Lies Movement and Fascist ANTIFA have been looting, burning and killing for the past eight months. Democrat governors and mayors have allowed the destruction – the costliest in American history: $2 billion dollars in damages, to continue. And, those thugs are still at it:

Leftists resume riots as soon as Biden in inaugurated – Damage reported in Portland, Denver, Seattle, more

Antifa Attacks Democrat HQ in Portland — Wants Revenge, Not Biden

Had Trump set things in motion with the Insurrection Act, a powder keg just waiting for the match would ignite. Trump is fully aware of the horrendous damage done to this country already over lockdowns, both human and financially. To have Americans shooting at each other in major metropolitan cities or anywhere, really, would be a very terrible thing. Would you like to be President Trump having to make the decision to allow the steal to stand or risk a God-awful internal war?

Do I doubt our military would stand with Trump? I believe most would. This short video shows National Guard turning their backs on Cheater China Joe. Short video: Members of the US National Guard refused to acknowledge Joe Biden as his motorcade drove by following his inauguration, footage shows.

Trump’s own party turned on him like rabid dogs. China Mitch McConnell said, “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

Notice McConnell, China’s bitch next to Cheater China Joe, referred to the half million Trump supporters as a mob. China Mitch could care less. He’s 78 and (what in the Hell were voters in Kentucky thinking?) was just allegedly reelected for six more years. Oh, wait a minute! It seems some voters in KY are hopping mad: “This Is Not Consistent With What He Promised Us When He Was Running” – KY Republicans Censure Mitch McConnell After His Outrageous Attack on President Trump (Don’t they know yet how easily China Mitch lies through his teeth?)

No one knows Trump’s plans. He said at his farewell he’ll “be back in some form”. Reports are abounding Trump will create a third party which would be a mistake. America went down that road in 1992 with Ross Perot siphoning off 19% of the vote ushering in globalist, Bill Clinton. Admirable what Mr. Perot did during his lifetime, but a third party (one day we might have a successful one) isn’t what needs to be done right now.

The other serious problem and you can ask the Constitution Party – getting a political party on states ballots is a nightmare. State legislatures can deny a party and then you SOL. The Democrat Communist Party USA and Republican Party do not want a new party appearing on the ballot in 50 states. Especially if it’s the party of Trump.

In the movie, Braveheart, Robert the Bruce tells his father, “The rebellion. It’s started.” Now we need a full-blown rebellion by the states in 2021. They have more power than they think they do which I covered in my last column, Stolen Election: States Must Act Now, Part 1 which deals with nullification. Texas is gearing up for lawsuits. Montana Lawmakers Move to Protect Girls’ Sports After Biden Signs Order Forcing Schools to Let Transgender Biological Males Compete With Them

Cheater China Joe has already issued a plethora of toxic Executive Orders which I will deal with in my coming Monday column. What needs to get done cannot get done without Trump voters sacrificing their time to do what needs to get done. We’ve already started here in Howard County, TX with our GOP club. I laid it all out in my column above. Woo-Hoo! Biden Kills Off an Estimated 52,100 Jobs in First Day as President — During a Pandemic!

Is the fight to expose and get evidence to the American people proving the election was stolen over? No. I’ll also have more on that in my coming Monday column.

Talking isn’t going to get the job done. America needs you to step up to the plate or these maniacs in DC are going to destroy this country in record time.

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

