By Bradlee Dean

August 3, 2022

“Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.” -Matthew 10:34

Just the other day, someone had put out a fleece calling on theologians to step up to the plate and tell them why it is so important for us to have our guns, which are protected under the 2nd Amendment.

Let’s take this in a couple of steps.

In 1 Samuel 13:22, Scripture tells us: “So it came to pass in the day of battle, that there was neither sword nor spear found in the hand of any of the people that were with Saul and Jonathan: but with Saul and with Jonathan his son was there found.”

In other words, their oppressors ruled over them by disarming them of their weapons.

[Rumble Video]

Jesus said, “When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace: But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his armour wherein he trusted, and divideth his spoils” (Luke 11:21-22).

If you haven’t read the Hanover Resolves, you might want to take the time to do so.

Our forefathers, when fighting off the tyrant across the pond that would not be ruled by God, said: “Our cause we leave to heaven and our rifles.”

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. -2nd Amendment of the Bill of Rights

[Rumble Video]

Not good enough? Let me take you to Barnes and his commentary on the subject from Luke 22:36.

“Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.”

But now – The Saviour says the times are changed. “Before,” he sent them out only for a little time. They were in their own country. Their journeys would be short, and there was no need that they should make preparation for a long absence, or for encountering great dangers. But “now” they were to go into the wide world, among strangers, trials, dangers, and wants. And as the time was near; as he was about to die; as these dangers pressed on, it was proper that they should make provision for what was before them.

Adam Clarke said:

“Judea was at this time, as we have already noticed, much infested by robbers: while our Lord was with his disciples, they were perfectly safe, being shielded by his miraculous power.

Shortly they must go into every part of the land, and will need weapons to defend themselves against wild beasts, and to intimidate wicked men, who, if they found them totally defenseless, would not hesitate to make them their prey, or take away their life.

However, the matter may be understood, we may rest satisfied that these swords were neither to be considered as offensive weapons, nor instruments to propagate the truth.

The genius and spirit of the Christian religion is equally against both.

Perhaps, in this counsel of our Lord, he refers to the contention about supremacy: as if he had said, Instead of contending among yourselves about who shall be the greatest, ye have more need to unite yourselves against the common enemy, who are now at hand.”

Amen!

