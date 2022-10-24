By Frosty Wooldridge

October 24, 2022

In fact: Ultimately, Joe Biden invites into our country the terrorists who will bring the next 9/11 event. That’s a given. Who dies? Answer: average American citizens.

Would you allow your front door to be unlocked if you lived in a big city? Would you allow your children to become victims of anyone who might want to break into your house? Would you allow such individuals to introduce your children to drugs, rape and/or violence? Would such choices be a dereliction of your responsibility to your wife or husband or children? How would you feel if someone who broke into your house got your kids hooked on fentanyl, heroin or meth?

Would anyone respect you or your actions for not protecting your family? In fact, concerned neighbors would call the police and/or family services to have you handcuffed and taken to the local jail for dereliction of parenthood.

To date, President Joe Biden, in the past 21 months, has disrespected our laws, our country, our citizens, our legal immigrants, our right to defend our borders, and worst of all, our citizenship as Americans.

Since he took office in January 2021, he has invited and/or allowed…in excess of 4,000,000 illegal alien refugee border jumpers who have invaded our country. He has degraded U.S. citizenship into the toilet. He has invited drug cartels to distribute millions of fentanyl pills, heroin, meth, ecstasy, and other drugs into our elementary schools, high schools and colleges. He’s fed the drug habits of hundreds of thousands of homeless, veterans and mentally unstable American citizens. Result? In 2021, more than 107,000 American citizens died at the hands of Joe Biden’s choices to allow endless drugs into our country. That number will be exceeded in 2022 as the number of drug overdoses is expected to explode beyond last year’s.

What else has he done to our once successful and thriving country?

As President of the United States, Joe Biden has degraded U.S. citizenship into the role of a third world country. Corruption is a mechanism by which third world countries operate. Joe Biden, and/or his handlers has/have turned the United States into a massive crime wave in our cities, a horrifically drug-infested society, total loss of respect for our laws, and he’s taking us on a spiraling path where “crime is the norm” because it’s facilitated instead of punished.

In addition to allowing this illegal invasion against average American citizens, he’s spent more than $20 billions of our tax dollars to house, feed, educate, medicate and transport those four-million illegal border jumpers.

Along with that, we now have illegal alien gangs robbing stores in major cities across the country. We have MS-13 gangs distributing all those drugs to our children with no chance of being caught or punished. He’s invited those third world refugees to shoplift $52 billion in mercantile goods annually. At the same time, he’s facilitating the largest underground economy in the world that works off the books, paid in cash and never taxed.

While that activity runs into the billions of dollars in cash transfers out of our country, more than $100 billion annually, we have to pay for illegal aliens’ kids as to their education at $8,000.00 annually per child, $2,000.00 for ESL classes, and as much as $5,000.00 per year per child for breakfasts and lunches, along with all medical costs.

Just last year, the 125,000 Somalian refugees in Minneapolis, Minnesota stole in excess of $100,000,000.00 (million) of our tax dollars in the form of EBT card rip-offs. The money was never recovered as they carried it back to Somalia in suitcases, or distributed it among themselves in a massive graft and embezzlement scheme.

These same illegals will be siphoning off all our welfare reserves, while at the same time, stealing jobs and displacing our working poor. Those same third world refugees will and are creating massive homeless slums in America.

If we absorb enough of them, they simply will drive our entire civilization into poverty, slums, crime, racial conflict, illiteracy and devolvement of our society.

Historian Victor Davis Hanson, author of Mexifornia, said it this way, “Citizenship then requires a large and self-reliant middle class—currently shrinking under enormous economic strains. Clearly defined and enforced borders are also essential to ensure a civic space in which citizens can nurture common customs, sustain traditions, and honor their own shared past.

“Yet borders are now increasingly fluid as mere residence and citizenship seem often indistinguishable. Pre-civilizational tribalism—identifying by superficial appearance rather than through shared culture and values—is returning to America as so often the salad bowl replaces the melting pot.”

Additionally, the mainstream media tells us that we already carry 11 million illegals in our country. The Yale Report of 2018 stated that we suffer 23 to 25 million illegals. At the very least, if you combine the 4 million from Biden’s 21 months in office and the mainstream media figure of 11 million, that means at least 15,000,000 (million) people living in our country who are all criminals and shouldn’t be here. How many more can we survive?

In other words, you and I, legal American citizens take a back seat in our own country…while at the same time, we pay for Biden’s folly if not downright corruption at the highest level in American history. Is anyone appreciating that Joe Biden is complicit with his drug-addicted, lying and cheating son, Hunter Biden? Like father, like son!

In the end, this tiny column exposes a miniscule amount of the fraud Biden and Congress are foisting on the American citizens who built this country.

Are you not tired of getting screwed by President Biden, and/or his handlers (really…does anyone think Dementia Joe is running this country?) He can’t even finish a simple sentence or walk up a flight of stairs. How much worse do you think it will become in the next 27 months?

