By Frosty Wooldridge

September 5, 2022

President Teddy Roosevelt united the American people to make them proud to be Americans. George Washington battled the British to give every American freedom. Ben Franklin proved his wisdom with “compromise” to birth the U.S. Constitution. Lincoln gave his life to forge a new America. Abigail Adams provided the founders with courage to continue. Amelia Earhart challenged us to our highest and best. Eleanor Roosevelt inspired women. Susan B. Anthony led women to gain the vote. Present day Serena Williams captures our hearts on the tennis courts. All great American heroes!

In 2022, Joe Biden, at a time when we need inspiring leadership, last Thursday night, September 1, 2022—scratched his dentures across a chalkboard to give the American people the most divisive speech ever in American history.

He attacked over 75 million voters with a label of “terrorists” and that they don’t honor our country or our Constitution or “democracy.” He called 75 million Americans “semi-fascists.” He shamed MAGA Republicans as the worst individuals in America today.

Never mind that Joe Biden for the past 18 months, has created the greatest divide in America since the Vietnam War. Never mind that he has sent his Attorney General Garland to hunt down mothers and fathers that attend school board meetings and called them “terrorists” because they don’t want their kids being taught subversive CRT courses or learning sexual techniques in the 1st grade. Never mind that he stands in violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution and should be impeached for his actions as our country faces an invasion at our southern border of over 4,000,000 illegal refugee border jumpers—THAT HE INVITED TO BREAK OUR LAWS.

Never mind that he called the January 6th riot a threat to our country when, in 2020, over 570 riots by anarchists Black Lives Matter and Antifa set fires, rioted, killed people, burned down police stations and cost American taxpayers over $2 billion. Not one of them brought to court! Never mind that his liberal cronies in major cities across America have defunded the police, tossed out bail laws, and support lawlessness by making sure that criminals are set free hours after their criminal acts. Joe Biden MUST be responsible for the greatest breakdown of Law and Order in the United States, ever!

Never mind that he’s made the dumbest decisions such as the total fiasco of leaving Afghanistan with $90 billion in our military hardware left for terrorists. Never mind that he got 13 military personnel killed by his commander General Milley for his incompetence. Never mind that he killed the Keystone Pipeline without any backup plan. Never mind that gas jumped from $2.00 a gallon to $5.00 a gallon. Never mind that it’s costing all of us an arm and a leg to buy grocers.

Instead of owning his own stupidities, he blames everyone else. It’s Trump and the MAGA republicans who are at fault. The reverberations of Biden’s incompetent leadership will hammer all of us for years to come. The fact remains: he’s cognitively not capable of filling the office of president of the United States. He’s just not all there….

Biden has personally destroyed our country’s sovereignty by inviting at least 4,000,000 illegal migrants over the border to destroy America’s culture, cohesiveness, language and welfare systems. He’s done it single-handedly in 18 months. Their kids are flooding our schools and their parents are soaking our welfare systems dry. He’s going to do much more damage in the next 28 months. How much more damage can he do? Answer: plenty!

Biden stands in total violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution and is liable for impeachment and prison.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive against domestic violence.”

We’re seeing trains being robbed of their cargo by gangs of thieves. We’re seeing smash and grabs in all our cities. Minorities ransack 7-11’s and high end department stores—with total immunity via AG’s like George Garson in LA, Alvin Bragg of NYC and Kim Foxx of Chicago. We’re seeing citizens gunned down in the streets of NYC, Detroit, Chicago, LA, San Francisco, Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis—as a normal aspect of their lives.

With examples like Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Chicago, we’re seeing lawlessness and incompetence on a level that would astound the author of The Peter Principle by Lawrence Peter.

We’ve got BLM rioting with impunity and supported by VP Kamala Harris. We’ve got a wide open border with 107,000 opioid deaths in 2021 all because of Joe Biden’s insane tossing of the Constitution onto the fire pit. We’ve got drug cartels feeding millions of pills to our kids because Biden refuses to uphold his sworn duty to our country.

Biden stands as the most incompetent president in modern times.

Instead of MAGA republicans who actually love their country, Biden staggers more in step with BLM, Antifa, La Raza, Muslim Brotherhood, MS-13 and AG Garland who sends the FBI after school board parents. Biden weaponized the FBI against our own citizens. That one takes the cake.

As to losing our national sovereignty with Biden’s inviting the world’s refugees to invade us—where and when does it stop? Can we absorb another 20 or 30 or 50 million refugees?

How many of them are real, live, Islamic terrorists like the ones that gave us 9/11? You see, Joe Biden doesn’t understand or comprehend the magnitude of his actions as to the downfall of America.

For certain, millions will race across our open borders until we no longer enjoy our own society. We will resemble a third world cesspool of illiteracy, cultural chaos, linguistic confusion and religious conflict. That’s what’s coming out of Joe Biden. He will prove to be one of the worst presidents in U.S. history…and he’s still got 28 months more to do more damage.

Biden is leaving a yawning void in America’s identity in the world.

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com