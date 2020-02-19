Bradlee Dean

Judicial Watch reports, “The Trump administration is dedicating a lot more to radical Muslim groups than the Obama administration, which gave Islamist-linked organizations an average of $1.7 million annually.”

One thing that I have found today in America is the understanding of how deceived people can and will become when turning from the Lord (Proverbs 28:4).

When you look to history, you have to ask yourself how was it was that a man like that of Benito Mussolini or any other dictator wannabe could have ever become the worship of men; Insecure, arrogant, deceptive, cunning and crafty (Isaiah 14:12-15), all of which we have been warned by Scripture to beware:

“That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;” -Ephesians 4:14

What does history teach us concerning the dictators like Mussolini of the past? The people in that perspective country refused to repent (Acts 20:21), they gave themselves over to Mussolini and his lies, and at short length, learned the lesson, that after the fact, they should have taken heed to the Lord before giving themselves over to Mussolini to their own destruction (Hosea 4:6).

On January 20, 2020, I received a post from the well-respected and credible outlet “Judicial Watch,” which reported on another act of treason concerning the administration of Donald Trump (Matthew 7:16 – Article 3, Section 3, US Constitution). It’s headline and content reads:

U.S. Funding of Islamist “Charity” Groups Triples Under Trump

The amount of American taxpayer dollars that go to Islamist organizations has drastically increased under the Trump administration, which has doled out millions to radical nonprofits, including a recent allocation to a terrorist front group named as an unindicted co-conspirator in a terrorism financing trial. Between 2017 and 2018 the U.S. government more than tripled its funding to organizations either influenced or controlled by Islamist activists from $4 million to $13.5 million, according to an analysis conducted by a think tank dedicated to protecting Western values from Middle Eastern threats.

The Philadelphia-based nonprofit, Middle East Forum (MEF), reviewed millions of dollars in government grant data and found that the Trump administration is dedicating a lot more to radical Muslim groups than the Obama administration, which gave Islamist-linked organizations an average of $1.7 million annually. A big chunk of the money, around $8.7 million, has gone to the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), a surrogate of the south Asian paramilitary group Jamaat-e-Islami, which was recently banned by the Indian government under anti-terrorism laws. An ICNA subsidiary known as Helping Hand for Relief and Development has openly partnered with the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack that killed 164 people. The $8.7 million was delivered in 2018 for “disaster assistance projects,” according to the government data obtained by MEF.

Other radical groups whose coffers have been filled by the Trump administration include Islamic Relief ($800,000), which is closely tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and has been designated as a terror-financing organization by Israel and the United Arab Emirates; the Islamic Institute of Knowledge, which is linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, has received $780,000 from the U.S; the Muslim American Society, identified by MEF as the Muslim Brotherhood’s leading activist organization in the U.S., got $160,000 from Uncle Sam. The group’s Philadelphia branch recently broadcast a disturbing video of kids at its center singing about chopping off the heads of Jews.

Dar al-Hijrah, an extremist mosque in Virginia that the U.S. government says operates as a front for Hamas, received $100,000. Al Qaeda leader Anwar al-Aulaqi was the imam at the Falls Church mosque and two of the 9/11 hijackers attended his sermons as well as Nidal Hassan, the Ft. Hood terrorist sentenced to death for murdering 13 and wounding dozens of others at a Texas Army base.

Just a few months ago, another $100,000 went to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) via a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant program. CAIR is a terrorist front group that was named as a co-conspirator in a federal terror-finance case involving the Hamas front group Holy Land Foundation. For more details read a Judicial Watch special report on Muslim charities. CAIR was founded in 1994 by three Middle Eastern extremists (Omar Ahmad, NihadAwad and RafeeqJaber) who ran the American propaganda wing of Hamas, known then as the Islamic Association for Palestine.

The Obama administration allowed CAIR to transform the way U.S. law enforcement agencies conduct anti-terrorism training by permitting the group to bully agencies at the local, state and federal level to alter materials determined to be discriminatory against Muslims. This includes getting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to purge anti-terrorism training curricula of material coined “offensive” to Muslims. Judicial Watch uncovered that scandal, obtained the FBI records and published an in-depth report. CAIR also got several local police departments and the U.S. military to eliminate anti-terrorism training materials and instructors deemed anti-Muslim.

The Trump administration seems to have maintained a cozy relationship with CAIR, recently joining forces with the group by suing a Michigan suburb for rejecting a Muslim organization’s zoning request to construct a mosque within city limits.

What this President has in fact done is committed the act treason against the American people. The law states: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1324 (Deuteronomy 25:1).

After I posted the article, I received from Donald Trump worshippers (Daniel 3:1-3) comments such as,

“Fake News,” “Why do you hate Trump?,” “Having a bad night? Yikes!” “Liar,” “Somebody better let Trump know what’s happening under his nose (Trump signed off on the funding),”… or how about this one, “Trump probably has no clue (Again, Trump signed off on it), and the Deep Stater’s surrounding him are loading up their cronies.”

Think of this: Not one time did I get someone to call into question the very one that is responsible for deceiving them, not one. According to these people, to question Donald Trump for his lies, compromises and flat out acts of treason against the people is considered “Fake news.” Read Luke 22:48.

Donald Trump’s worshippers have learned well…

“Ye that put far away the evil day, and cause the seat of violence to come near;” -Amos 6:3

This is how history repeats itself.

I wonder, by giving millions to Muslims that mean to conquer America (68% of Muslim migrants prefer Sharia law over American Law), is that how you make America great again?

