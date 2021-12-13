By Frosty Wooldridge

December 13, 2021

Shakespeare’s Macbeth said, “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

This quote, spoken by Macbeth, equates to life being brief and meaningless. It may be meaningless in the expanse of the universe, however, it’s meaningful to you during your time on this planet.

During the past 24 months of tales told by idiots Jussie Smollett, Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough, Joy Reid, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Al Sharpton, Barack Obama, Chuck Todd and endless talking heads—average, hardworking Americans have endured being tagged with “White Supremacy…White Privilege…Racism…Racists…White Terrorists” and more nasty monikers.

Except it’s not White people “smashing and grabbing” millions of dollars in mercantile goods in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Detroit, Chicago, et al in 2021. In the summer of 2020, it wasn’t White people who burned, looted and killed to the tune of $2 billion in property and goods.

CNN host Don Lemon said that, “The biggest terror threat in this country is white men.”

If any White newscaster said those words, Black Lives Matter would have gone on a burning rampage. That newscaster would have been fired in a New York Minute.

But what Chicago B-grade actor Jussie Smollett did on January 29, 2019, takes the cake for lying, dishonesty, corruption, and a total breakdown of personal ethics, personal accountability and simple citizenship.

He staged a racial “hate crime” by two of his Black friends who were immigrants from Nigeria. He staged his being beat up by Trump-supporting MAGA hat-wearing Black guys who called him the N-word and other racist epithets. They helped him tie a rope around his neck to fake a lynching.

Later, facing ABC’s highest paid Black anchor Robin Roberts, he spoke about telling the truth, that Americans, “Don’t want to see the truth.” In the ensuing 16-minute interview, he lied, lied again, and lied every minute of his time with Roberts. She ate it up. He said, “The place where we are in this country today…the fact that we have these fear mongers…these people trying to separate us as to our color…it’s just not okay…who ties a noose around your neck and pours bleach on you?”

Jussie Smollett is an All-American liar, thief of reality, racist, small-minded, pathetic actor, false accuser and horrible role model for anyone who aspires to live a life of decency, honor and personal accountability.

After a jury convicted him on five of six counts last week, he vows to take it to an appeals court to clear his good name. Unfortunately, that’s nothing more than Hollywood hype to drag the American people through more of his gutter tripe.

But what does it say about Robin Roberts, Joy Reid, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Scarborough, Don Lemon and the rest of them who pour gasoline on the racial fires blazing across America? What does it say for those people shoving Critical Race Theory down everyone’s throats?

Do any of those players want to see our country remain viable, honorable, equitable and thriving? Or, do they want to see more of BLM, Antifa and Jussie Smollett’s playing their intensely destructive society mind-games?

The facts: Don Lemon, Joy Reid, and Whoopi Goldberg show themselves to be “domestic terrorists” on camera. They provoke conflict. They incite people to be angry to the point of clashing and conflagration.

In the end, as Shakespeare said, we’re all small players strutting and fretting about on the stage during our time on this planet, and in this country. Let me make this point: if you’ve traveled around the world, you cannot help understand that America offers each of its citizens of all colors, a hundred more times the education, jobs, opportunities, creative outlets, and personal success than anywhere in China, Africa, India, Bangladesh, Mexico and 100 other countries.

For the record, I don’t see any ethnic groups choosing to move to anywhere in Africa, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, Indochina, India, China, Bangladesh…. Why? Because there’s about 2,000,000,000 (billion) people on this planet that cannot secure a clean glass of drinking water daily or three square meals a day. An average of 4,000,000 children starve to death annually, worldwide. So, exactly what is Don Lemon’s and Whoopi Goldberg’s complaint with America?

Wouldn’t it be more productive if those talking pundits pushed a more positive, meaningful and optimistic picture of life in America? As nasty as Don Lemon and Whoopi speak, they wouldn’t trade a second in America for a life in Africa. And it’s a guaranteed fact that Jussie Smollett wouldn’t enjoy riches and an acting career in his native Nigeria.

Hopefully, about three to six years in a jail cell will give him time to count his blessings.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

