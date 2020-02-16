Lloyd Marcus

Actress Taraji P. Henson and other cast members of the “Empire” TV show are lobbying for former cast member Jussie Smollett to be allowed back on the show for the finale. Taraji said, “We can’t end the show without him. He’s such an integral part to the show.”

Folks, Jussie Smollett is the openly homosexual black professional actor who staged a hoax, purposely attempting to ignite racial hatred and violence against Trump supporters.

His bogus script insidiously structured to enrage blacks, Smollett claimed he was attacked one night by two white guys who yelled, “This is MAGA country!” Smollett said they poured bleach on him and tried to tie a rope around his neck. The problem is, it was all a huge lie. In essence, this evil man attempted to launch a race war.

I only mentioned Smullett’s homosexuality because Democrats, Hollywood and fake news media exploited it to promote their lie that Trump supporters hate blacks and homosexuals.

The Chicago mayor and police department were outraged when the state’s attorney dropped all 16 felony charges against Smullett for staging the hoax. The city of Chicago demands that Smullett pay the $130,000 for the cost of investigating his bogus attack. Despite documented evidence that Smullett staged a hoax, he is still arrogantly claiming he did nothing wrong.

Seniors, women and even teens who wear MAGA caps are being assaulted and severely beaten because of deranged Trump resisters like Smullett spreading lies about Trump and his supporters.

Apparently, Taraji thinks we should get the heck over it because Smullett is good for her TV show. Smullett attempted to generate racial violence and arrogantly remains unrepentant. Justice requires that his career be over.

Folks, why are progressives never held accountable for promoting racial hate, hatred for achievers, hatred for Christians, hatred for straight white men, hatred for successful blacks who do not vote Democrat and hatred for police. Progressives are not even held accountable for promoting and implementing violence upon anyone who disagrees with their radical agenda?

Jussie Smullett should be all over media apologizing to Trump, his supporters and America. Bets are, that will never happen.

