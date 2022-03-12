By Lex Greene

March 12, 2022

The past two years have proven above all else, just how easily conned the average American is today, and how fast you can frighten them into total compliance with even the most insane tyrannical government dictates. No matter how little sense anything makes, Americans are most likely to go-along with excessive government orders believing that it will make it possible for them to get-along with their sworn enemies.

If you’re not yet sick and tired of being sick and tired, scared of the many frightening things thrust upon Citizens over the past few years…it’s because you’re either an idiot, or a coward. Watching the entire country as the people were totally controlled by a fraudulent government running our country into the toilet for the last 14-months, confirms…we are no longer the Land of the Free or Home of the Brave!

I’m here to warn you…until we are the home of the brave again, we will never be the land of the free again! Past generations paid for our freedom, but who is going to pay the price for our future generations.

Ignorance isn’t Bliss!

How many Americans are now angry that they were conned, coerced, threatened, and bankrupted into taking a so-called “vaccine” that hasn’t saved a single life, hasn’t stopped you from getting COVID, hasn’t stopped you from spreading COVID and might indeed be the most lethal injection created by mad scientists in human history?

How many millions of Americans lost family, loved ones, their jobs and careers, their incomes, even their possessions in the past 14-months, just because you went-along to get-along?How many of you attacked those who were smart and brave enough to not take the bioweapon injection or live their life under a filthy useless mask?

Your ignorance of basic human health is astonishing. Never before have we ever quarantined healthy people or sent sick contagious patients into nursing homes to spread the illness to the weakest among us. Every mask manufacturer told you that their mask was not designed for or capable of preventing any airborne virus from passing. Never before has the public been subjected to any “experimental” fake vaccine which to this day, still is not approved for human use by the FDA.

Yet, there you were, and some of you still are, wearing a mask and taking every fake vaccine you’re told to take, as if you have no mind of your own at all.

In this case, your gross ignorance will come at a very high price. You believed people you know you cannot trust, and ignored people close to you that would step in front of a train to save you. You participated in the insane cancel culture, making matters even worse. What the hell is wrong with you?

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” – Thomas Jefferson

Home of the Brave?

Millions of you are still afraid to leave your home or even drive your private vehicle without a mask on. The government has you so frightened of life itself, that you’d rather live like a hermit in bondage than risk living like a free person. You’d rather be taken care of by your socialist dictators than risk liberty and your own free will.

It’s easy to scare cowards into total tyrannical compliance…Not so easy to scare the brave into doing anything they don’t want to do. You should have learned on the grade school playground that bullies exist, and that cowards are never free.

Have you figured out why the criminals we call government are not afraid of you yet? Nobody is afraid of a coward! In fact, the bully relies entirely upon your cowardice, your tendency to go-along to get-along.

Have you figured out who the so-called “insurrectionists, racists, white supremacists and extremists” are yet? They are the brave who refuse to comply with tyrannical orders from a totally corrupt government acting well beyond any constitutional authority. This is who the government fears and why they fear them.

But the ignorant are too many today, and the well-informed are far too few. The cowards are plentiful, and the brave are a rare breed in the USA, maybe even a dying breed on the brink of extinction…

As people rise up against tyranny all over the world, most Americans are still focused on going-along to get-along. But they will never be able to go-along enough, to get-along with criminal tyrants! That has never worked anywhere on earth at any time in human history. There is no such thing as peace through weakness, or freedom through cowardice!

Want to be FREE? Well, then you will have to find the courage to become BRAVE!

Not everyone is born brave, and millions have been mentally beaten down to a subservient status. Even at the start of our once great nation, the Revolution for Independence was fought by only a few.

But many have paid the price of freedom and liberty with their own lives and treasure then and since. Those willing to fight for freedom and liberty, do it for all mankind, the strong and the weak. They do it not only to protect themselves from tyranny, but to protect those who cannot protect themselves. They are the true heroes of freedom and liberty for all, now and in the future.

All must give some, while some will in the end, give all. That’s the way it has always been and the way it must always be. Sadly, most Americans today will give nothing at all for the cause of freedom.

“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.

Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.

What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.” – Thomas Paine

Those who gave birth to the greatest free people ever known to mankind some 246-years ago were fearless in the face of overwhelming odds. God help us if there are no such men alive today!

