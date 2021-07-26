By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 2: Is America Heading Into Its Twilight Years?

As an extensive world traveler, I’ve witnessed failed civilizations. At 1.38 billion people, India touted as the largest “democracy” in the world, must also be deemed the biggest “failed” country in the world. India defines mass poverty, human overpopulation, human misery and hopelessness in the majority of its citizens.

That country cannot sustain itself, nor can it correct itself. It’s a victim of itself. It adds 14 million more people to its ranks, net gain, annually. An astounding 2,195 children die of dysentery, diarrhea and other water borne disease EVERY SINGLE DAY OF THE YEAR! Why? Because 60 percent of its people do not enjoy access to a toilet. India’s waters suffer intense pollution to the point of no return or solving. Beggars, homeless and distraught humans stagger into each day for their entire lives.

India’s human population grows SO large, it cannot solve any of its problems.

So, then, look at America’s future. We remain on course to add 100 million of India’s refugees and other failed African countries’ refugees and more from around the world—by 2050—a short 29 years from now. We are importing massive poverty, illiteracy and cultural chaos. How do you think that’s going to work out?

And yet, we keep voting into Congress people like Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, Omar, Durbin, Hickenlooper, Bennet and other intellectual misfits who keep adding millions to our ranks!

Do you know how Rome fell? It allowed endless immigration from the Franks, Gauls, Goths, Visa-Goths, Vandals and more. They came down from the north and simply started their own tribes all over Italy. They joined the military ranks of the Roman Legions…but deserted at will.

My writer friend noted, “We stopped the spread of communism in Europe and Asia, and fought international terrorism. We rebuilt our enemies and lavished foreign aid on much of the world. We built skyscrapers and rockets to the moon. We conquered Polio and now COVID. We explored the mysteries of the Universe and the wonders of DNA…the blueprint of life.

“But where is the glory that once was Rome? America has moved from a relatively free economy to socialism – which has worked so well NOWHERE in the world.

“We’ve gone from a republican government guided by a Constitution to a regime of revolving elites. We have less freedom with each passing year. Like a signpost to the coming reign of terror, the cancel culture is everywhere. We’ve traded the American Revolution for the Cultural Revolution.

“The pathetic creature in the White House, Biden, is an empty vessel filled by his handlers. At the G-7 Summit, his wife, ‘Dr. Jill’ had to lead him like a child. In 1961, when we were young and vigorous, our leader was too. Now a feeble nation is technically led by the oldest man to ever serve in the presidency.”

At this point, one look at our borders shows over 1 million refugees crashed our borders as Biden invited them, and every one of them will suck off our welfare systems until total collapse of those systems. It’s inevitable because Biden will invite another 1 million illegal refugees by the end of 2021. That’s a total of over 3.1 million legal and illegal immigrant refugees during this year. How long do you think we can keep this nightmare going when the world adds 83 million new refugees babies annually? Who have we saved while we become victims ourselves?

Residency Over Citizenship

Victor Davis Hanson said, “In the last six months, we have seen absurdities never quite witnessed in modern America. Madness, not politics, defines it. There are three characteristics of all these upheavals. One, the events are unsustainable. They will either cease or they will destroy the nation, at least as we know it. Two, the law has largely been rendered meaningless. Three, left-wing political agendas justify any means necessary to achieve them.”

Citizenship as Mere Residency

In his latest column, Victor Davis Hanson, the author of how California has been invaded by Mexico in his book, Mexifornia, he writes about our southern border being invaded not much differently than Rome’s.

Hanson said, “Two million people are anticipated to cross the southern border, en masse and illegally, over a 12-month period. If that absurdity were to continue, we would be adding the equivalent of a major U.S. city every year. The new arrivals have three things in common: Their first act was to break U.S. law by entering the country. Their second was to break the law by residing here illegally. And their third will be to find false identification or other illegal means to continue breaking the law. One does not arrive as a guest in a foreign country and immediately violate the laws of his host—unless one holds those laws in contempt.

“Arrivals now cross a border that had been virtually closed to illegal immigration by January 2021. In the cynical and immoral logic of illegal immigration (that cares little for the concerns either of would-be legal immigrants or U.S. citizens), arrivals will be dependent upon the state and thus become constituents of progressives who engineered their arrival.

“Yet the issue is not illegal immigration per se. If protests were to continue in Cuba, and 1 million Cubans boated to Miami, the Biden Administration would stop the influx, in terror that so many anti-Communists might tip Florida red forever.”

Last year, British writer Douglas Murray wrote a penetrating book: The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam.

It’s a VERY scary book because it documents how Europe has destroyed its Western Culture, its languages and its way of life—by its leaders accepting endless immigration for Africa and the Middle East. Those third world people cannot and do not function in first world countries because they lack the intellectual horsepower and advanced educational abilities of highly evolved societies.

Before I die, I will most likely write: The Strange Death of America: Immigration, Identity, Multiculturalism by Frosty Wooldridge.

But like Europe, my book will be too late. We, much like the Romans, drank the “multicultural” poison and ingested the “immigration” beast into our innards. Right now, we stand at well over 65 million foreign born in America. (That’s documented at 45 million legal immigrants and well over 20 million illegal migrants.) Once that number reaches 100 million or even 150 million, how do we think we will hold this country together with so many people, languages, cultures and religions pulling in SO many directions?

How will we keep ourselves cohesive when millions of them speak and think in different languages? When so many practice barbaric rituals and religions? When so many simply don’t care about laws and/or a sense of being an American?

What will it take to stop America from staggering into the “twilight of her years?” How will we save our country for our children? What are your ideas for saving America for future generations? How will you stop our country from following in the footsteps of Rome?

Part 3: The evidence of our demise all around us.

