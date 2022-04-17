Frosty Wooldridge

April 18, 2022

H.P. Lovecraft, 1935, said, “Only a damned fool can expect people of one tradition or culture to feel at ease when their country is flooded with hordes of foreigners who whether equal, superior or inferior biologically—are so anti-“the host country’s culture”, (pododal), in physical, emotional and intellectual makeup—that harmonious coalescence is virtually impossible.”

In the month of March 2022, the U.S. Border Patrol agent Tom Holman announced that 221,000 foreign invaders illegally jumped America’s borders.

Reporter Caroline Vakil, The Hill, said, “Officials reported that more than 221,000 people crossed at the U.S. southern border for the month of March, the highest number in two decades.

The next question: where did 2,000,000 invaders find housing in 2021 as Joe Biden invited them to break our laws? Who is feeding two million homeless refugees? What are the ultimate costs for you, the American taxpayer? What if another 2,000,000 crash our borders in 2022? When does it stop? How could millions of people invade us from 157 countries? Who is paying their way across the Atlantic Ocean?

Is Biden part of a human trafficking cartel? What is his end game? One official said that Biden is out to give them all amnesty, so they all vote for his party in future elections.

But why would anyone vote for a man who deliberately invited millions to invade our country? Why would any American vote for Biden who invited endless drug cartels to saturate our country with fentanyl and other drugs that killed 105,000 Americans last year from overdoses? Why would Biden do that and why would the mainstream media support it by covering for him?

But the even greater mystery stems from the fact that our U.S. Congress remains in full complicity with Biden’s treasonous acts. Why not stop him? Let’s face it, Speaker Nancy Pelosi impeached Trump twice over a phone call and a whim about January 6th.

In this case, we’ve got a full-scale invasion of our southern border.

What do you think those millions of refugees from 157 countries are going to do to our country? It’s already crippling much of Europe. Here are a few quotes worth repeating as we multiculturalize ourselves to death:

“If nothing changes, in a few decades, France will have submitted to Islam, and Islamic violence will probably be even greater than today. They are hostages of a Muslim population that is less and less integrated and whose anger they do not want to arouse. They are under the gaze of groups that immediately denounce any criticism of Islam and under pressure from many countries in the Muslim world that France does not want to offend”. — Alan Wagner, “L’Europe face à l’islam”, interview on Tepa, August 2, 2020.

“France still does not understand the reality it is facing. It believes that it has been struck by terrorists… but it is suffering a guerrilla war that is gradually gaining momentum…” — Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, lexpress.fr, October 18, 2020.

If you haven’t traveled to Detroit or Minneapolis lately, you’re in for a nasty reality check of endless mosques, burkas, FGM, honor killings, multiple wives, five calls to prayer loudspeakers over the cities and endless welfare. Those folks have no intention of becoming Americans.

‘Ilhan Omar has almost certainly committed the most extensive spree of felonies by a congressperson in U.S. history’ by Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch.

Make no mistake…the Muslims have a long range (maybe 100 year) plan to become the dominate religion in the world. There is not one case in Europe or the U.S. where their society has assimilated (though there are a few individuals who have strayed). This is their religious mission. Europe has all but lost to the invasion of Muslims….they now represent 5-10% of the population in every country in Europe…..with essentially no assimilation.

“Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing our own country. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.”

Stefan Molyneux axiom: “Diversity plus proximity equals conflict.”

Samuel Huntington argues that for centuries civilizations have been kept apart by distance and serious geographical obstacles. However, modern technologies are eroding these obstacles and as civilizations begin to interact on a more regular basis they will find each other so repugnant they will be unable to resist trying to slaughter one another.

“Immigrants devoted to their own cultures and religions are not influenced by the secular politically correct façade that dominates academia, news-media, entertainment, education, religious and political thinking today,” said James Walsh, former Associate General Counsel of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service. “They claim the right not to assimilate, and the day is coming when the question will be how can the United States regulate the defiantly unassimilated cultures, religions and mores of foreign lands? Such immigrants say their traditions trump the U.S. legal system. Balkanization of the United States has begun.”

“Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any faith, but to become dominant. The Qur’an should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.” Omar Ahmed, director of Council on American Islamic Relations.

This dear fellow American is being brought to you by Joe Biden and complicity with our U.S. Congress. Hang onto your seatbelts because we’re in for one hell of a nasty ride in the coming years.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

