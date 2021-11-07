By Paul Cappadona

While cleaning up my files I came across 11 pages I filed years ago on the Dissolution of Government. I thought to myself, Wow This is good and very timely Right Now. I usually just look things over to pick up the drift of it’s worth, but in this case, I couldn’t put it down until finished. Seems to have been written a long time ago by a very intelligent person. I do not intend to plagiarize but only bring it up to date for us as we contemplate the sad state in which we find ourselves.

CHAP. XIX. Of the Dissolution of Government. Sec. 211 this starts the 11 pages that I have. “He that will with any clearness speak of the dissolution of government, ought in the first place to distinguish between the dissolution of the society and the dissolution of the government. That which makes the community, and brings men out of the loose state of nature, into one politic society, is the agreement which everyone has with the rest to incorporate, and act as one body, and so be one distinct commonwealth.”

Societies are made up of people living in the same area wishing to live together in peace and plenty.

“The true and natural foundations of society, are the wants and fears of individuals.” Blackstone.

Truly the best and perhaps only way we can live together in peace and prosperity is living under God, His Laws and commandments. It should start with one community under God and working out from there. I won’t lord it over you, you won’t lord it over me, I won’t steal from you, you won’t steal from me, my wife/husband and children, your wife/husband, lust not, I won’t covet your things, you won’t covet mine. Placing man above God is a no, no, don’t murder or steal or covet or fraud your neighbor. May I add here no changing the law for yours or anyone else’s advantage, but that really stems from allowing men to fancy themselves gods even over God. Today we are curst with gods a many.

Sec. 212 “Besides this overturning from without, governments are dissolved from within,” Civil societies are meant to be a state of peace which is provided in the agreed upon laws and legislation. These contracts or constitutions are the soul that gives form, life, and unity, to the common-wealth. When the legislative is broken, dissolution and death follow.

We all know that voter fraud has been around as long as voting. This allowed parasites and secret societies to infiltrate the common-wealth looking for power and the common’s wealth. Where societies are agreements to better live our lives, the parasites create divisions, all to divert the eye to their crimes against the commons, being done in secret. The Lord said “I have done nothing in secret”. His enemies do most things in secret but those secrets are coming to the knowledge of all that wants to see.

216. “When anyone, or more, shall take upon them to make laws, whom the people have not appointed so to do, they make laws without authority, which the people are not therefore bound to obey; …and may constitute to themselves a new legislative, as they think best, being in full liberty to resist the force of those, who without authority would impose anything upon them”.

“When by arbitrary power of the prince [or president], the electors, or ways of election, are altered, without the consent, and contrary to the common interest of the people, there also the legislative is altered: … those chosen are not the legislative appointed by the people.” I hope you are enjoying this as much as I am. This crap has been going on for a very long time and is certainly not new.

The wicked in power bearing rule have no lawful authority, yet they cry their things must happen because they have the people’s mandate. They also say elections have consequences, better try harder next election. When you vote for an ever-changing government, by voting you agree to whatever the outcome. These lies must be stopped. Truly there is a contract that should be followed and anyone not obeying the contract needs be fired. Even George Washington warned us not to have parties. Parties divide people and have brought us to where we are today.

“Where there is no longer the administration of justice, for the securing of men’s rights, nor any remaining power within the community to direct the force, or provide for the necessities of the public, there certainly is no government left”. Where laws are not executed by the system they fall back to the people. I see the powers that only bear rule and the hidden forces behind them are deliberately dissolving the government and handing it over to enemies of liberty.

“When he who has the supreme executive power (Joe Biden) neglects and abandons that charge, so that the laws already made can no longer be put in execution; this is demonstratively to reduce all to anarchy, and so effectively to dissolve the government”. This government is being destroyed from with-in.This is being accomplished with help and guidance from the Build Back Better one world banking elite hiding behind the UN and other alphabet cults. Instead of “Let’s Go Brandon” it should be “Time to Go Brandon”. McCarthy was right and there is a lot of needed justice to change the tide. The best politics are local and as the Lord came preaching the Kingdom of Heaven the eye-witnesses set up political Assemblies called Ecclesia’s. Where they were not wanted, they shock off the dust of that city and left.

“The people are at liberty to provide for themselves, by erecting a new legislative (Ecclesia), differing from the other, by the change of persons, or form, or both, as they shall find it most for their safety and good: for the society can never, by fault of another, lose the native and original right it has to preserve itself. This must be done before it is too late and evil is past the cure.

Sec 221. Therefore, secondly, another way whereby are dissolved, and that is, when the legislative, or the prince, either of them, act contrary to their trust”. Who decides when the trust is broken? That belongs to the local governments or ecclesia that are made up of the people in them.

“…since it can never be supposed to be the will of the society, that the legislative should have a power to destroy that which everyone designs to secure, by entering into society, and for which the people submit themselves to the legislators of their own making; whenever the legislators endeavor to take away, and destroy the property of the people, or reduce them to slavery under arbitrary power, they put themselves into a state of war with the people, who are thereupon absolved from any further obedience, and are left to the common refuge, which God hath provided for all men, against force and violence. …By this breach of trust they forfeit the power the people had put into their hands for quite contrary ends, and it devolves to the people, who have a right to resume their original liberty, and by the establishment of new legislative, (such as they think fit) provide for their own safety and security, which is the end for which they are in society”. This is the direction which is left to us, but by pulling back in disassociation forming new political assemblies of citizens we remove ourselves from their crimes and send a loud strong message to the parasites. We will no longer be caged with sand flies and submit to have our vocals cut out.When the people are made miserable, and find themselves exposed to the ill usage of arbitrary power and when partitions go unanswered or made crimes, we have no choice but desolation or dissolution.

