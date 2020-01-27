By Frosty Wooldridge

Have you noticed the U.S. House of Representatives, all 435 of them from 50 states, fail us year after year after year? They refuse to attend to the needs of Americans. They refuse to enforce our laws, maintain our borders, engage with the needs of American taxpayers and they degrade our citizenship at every turn.

The majority of them lie to us, cheat us and connive us into debt, into wars, into opioid addiction and exploitation by foreigners. They ran us into circles for two years pretending that the Russians had anything to do with our elections or changed even one vote. They chased after our president with an “obstruction” charge, which proved false. Now, they’re chasing after impeachment, which won’t happen.

Men like Schiff, Nadler, and women like Pelosi and Feinstein simply “gut” reality and scream for impeachment for personal vendetta reasons. It makes them feel important. They love to keep the American people wound up tighter than a mosquito’s ass stretched over a rain barrel. They love to waste tax dollars on a purely partisan impeachment charade.

Congressman Adam Schiff’s accusing Trump of criminal acts is like a skunk accusing a rabbit of having bad breath!

The majority of them should be impeached because they sit on their butts and do nothing as to bettering our country.

They funded two outrageous wars for 19 years with nothing accomplished, not gained and nothing resolved. They killed over 6,500 of our finest young men and women. They killed tens of thousands of innocents in Afghanistan and Iraq. They feed the pockets of the Military Industrial Complex. They enjoy insider trading on defense contracts that fattens their bank accounts. They ruined thousands of men’s lives and their families with PTSD, drug addiction and divorces. They’ve ruined thousands of kids’ lives with fathers being deployed up to 11 times. We’ve got 22 military-veteran suicides 24/7 because of those wars. It’s criminal for the members of Congress to commit such brazen acts of stupidity for 19 years. While Congress funds those wars, it has done NOTHING to stop the invasion of our country by over 25 million illegal border violators. Congress won’t enforce the laws on our books, so employers brazenly hire them, transport them and house them. We pay for their medical, their children’s K-12 schooling, breakfasts and lunches, and ESL classes. We American taxpayers get screwed while those employers bribe Congress and make billions upon billions, i.e., McDonalds, Hormel, Tyson Chicken, Montfort, Chipotle’s, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn and hundreds more. At the same time, we’ve got millions of Americans barely able to exist above the poverty level. Yet, we wasted $6 trillion in those useless, stupid, and insane 19-year wars—that could have been used for life-giving education, better housing, better job training, and better everything for Americans. An average of 300,000 pregnant illegal alien women birth their babies on our soil annually to gain “jackpot” or “anchor baby” status in order to tap into our welfare systems. HR 140 by Rep Steve King of IA has sat in committee for 10 years. It would stop this anchor baby scam, but Congress won’t pass it. All of them should be rounded up and impeached. The DACA scam, the same corruption caused by the members of Congress. Congress gave us a $23 trillion national debt. It’s criminal what they did to us. And, we keep paying the interest into the billions and billions of dollars. The opioid addiction epidemic: Congress gave that to us because Big Pharma bribed enough of them and the FDA to allow those drug companies to addict and kills thousands of Americans. More than 70,000 Americans died from opioid addiction caused by members of Congress. And not one of them faces prison. They continually get away with murder. Poisoning our food chain: Monsanto-Bayer-Dow Chemical companies poison our food supply with deadly accuracy 24/7. They produce poisoned GMO corn-soy and other crops. They spread Roundup and Weed B Gone on every crop in the USA. They are killing the pollinators and they are killing us. All those poisons seep into our ground water. Acid rain falls from the skies loaded with chemicals. Will Congress stop them? Not a chance! Money remains the top “god” in the majority of Congressmen’s panoply of tools for self-enrichment. Jane Goodall said, “Historians will look back on the 20th and 21st centuries and ask the simple question, ‘Why did humans poison their food supply?’” Cancers, birth defects, autism, heart disease, diabetes, dementia and just about all our health problems stem from the poisonous foods we eat, especially fast foods and processed foods. Right now, 5.5 trillion pieces of plastic float or sink into all the oceans of the world. We’ve known about the 100-ton “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” for 25 years. Has Congress enacted a simple 25 cent deposit-return policy to give economic incentives to return all plastics, glass and metals back to recycling centers to have them properly recycled or captured? Answer: not a damned single bill in Congress to solve this national and international nightmare for all living creatures on this planet. Somebody’s got to lead the world in stopping the desecration of our oceans, but clearly our US Congress lacks the will, the gumption and the common sense to lead. We’ve got a health care crisis of obesity, cancer and heart disease in this country. What do we do? We spend $6 trillion on 19-year wars. We’ve got an obesity-disease epidemic where 7 out of 10 Americans suffer from horrible weight problems. Has Congress tackled it, or childhood obesity? No, they fund wars. We’ve got a racial divide in this country that grows more conflicted by the day, but Congress keeps pumping over 1.5 million immigrants into this country annually that arrive from 196 different countries with 196 different cultures, religions, languages and world views. Congress refuses to rescind the 1965 Immigration Reform Act that is killing our country in 2020 and beyond. Not only do we face another 110 million more people by 2050, but we face horrific cultural divides, linguistic divides and, the daddy of them all will be the “religious abyss” caused by importing violent religions into our society. One look at Canada and Europe gives you a nasty look into our future. One philosopher said, “The two great dividers are: religion and language.” In the end, we’re all going to pay for the folly and the corruption of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, a total of 535 men and women who don’t serve us or our Constitution.

The majority of them need to be impeached because they betray us daily with their unfaithful disservice to our country. My own two senators and all my House member in Colorado should be impeached because they have done NOTHING in their long terms in Congress. I am willing to bet that your two senators and House member would qualify for impeachment as to the top nine points made in this commentary.

God save us from our leaders! As Mark Twain said, “Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress…ah, but I repeat myself.”

