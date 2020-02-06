Dave Daubenmire

Sometimes I don’t know why I waste the energy, but I am on a 24/7 march to wake up Christian America. It is the greatest challenge of my life.

I really don’t care what others think or say, but I immensely care about what people do. God created me with a competitive spirit and I used it most of my life in athletic endeavors.

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat was the Devil’s brew that drove me most of my life. I’ve never been afraid to lose. Losing is a temporary state of mind and if dealt with properly it will launch you to even greatly heights.

I hate to lose but I’m not afraid to. Most people are afraid to lose. You’ll never hit a home run if you don’t swing the bat.

Fearful people are leading the American church. They preach a Gospel of victory, but they live a life of defeat and surrender. Fear is a fickle foe. The only power it has over us is the power that we yield to it. Fear is a fraud, a fake reality, a belief in a defeat that has yet to occur. It is time for us to kill fear.

Abortion is legal in America because our leadership is afraid to fight it. They fear man. They fear the ridicule of defeat. They fear the criticism of weak men. They fear the cat-calls of the toothless tigers masquerading as opponents. “In the jungle the mighty jungle the Lion sleeps tonight.” The Lion of Judah wants to roar but they won’t release him from the cage they lock Him in. WAKE UP CHURCH!

The American pulpits are filled with the most cowardly leadership in the history of Christianity. Can you name the last American Christian Pastor to be martyred for his faith? Dr. King laid down his life to fight injustice. Today’s “men of God” won’t even speak about abortion from the safety of their church. Evil is running unopposed in this nation and the pulpits are silent out of fear of their government masters.

I wanna fight, damnit!! For Christ’s sake PASTOR stand up and fight!!

Why doesn’t our side ever go for BIG victories? Aren’t there any WEALTHY CHRISTIANS who can fund anything except churches and political parties? We need to go BIG. We need to up the ante. We need to force the enemy to put some skin in the game.

Give me Joel Osteen’s budget and we’ll pound some knots on the Devil’s head. Send a million bucks our way and we’ll deliver a few scalps. Most Christians fight not to lose. I say it is time to go for the jugular. Does our side ever call the Left’s bluff? Do we ever go ALL IN?

I love Rush Limbaugh. I’m sorry death is knocking at his door. He has no children. We realize where his talent is on loan from but who will he leave HIS money to? He could fund a nuclear-type assault on George Soros and his gang. Rush knows where the bodies are buried. What good is accumulating money when they are eating our children?

Most Christian ministries put on band aids. They wipe noses, clean up after disasters, and help the wounded. But do we ever CAUSE any wounds? Do we ever go on the offensive? Do we ever put the FEAR OF GOD into the enemy? Do we ever cause them to bleed?

The young kid from Covington Catholic drew some blood. I have a feeling that his lawyers are sharpening their knives even as we speak. They left a mark on CNN. I gotta believe they are going to put a few more welts on some folks. As Rocky Balboa would say…”that’s how winning is done!”

I’m looking for some folks who want to swing for the fences.

Let’s sue the NFL. Let’s sue Fox. Let’s sue Pepsi. Let’s sue our local cable company. Let’s sue everyone responsible for the Stooper-Vile halftime show. Let’s stand up and protect the innocent.

Isn’t there a lawyer in America who will help our side fight back? Won’t some wealthy Christian fund the assault?

The NFL pumped porn into our homes. They didn’t tell us that they were going to do it. They put no warning on the screen before J-Lo started her strip-club act. The consciences of millions of innocent children were violated without warning. We turned in to watch the pig skin and as a bonus got a trip to the pig pen. They violated the sanctity of our homes without our approval.

Could J-Lo get away with that act in a public elementary school? What gives them the right to pump that sewage into our homes and violate the sanctity without warning? I don’t know what law they violated…obscenity…pandering…corruption of a minor…but let’s find one. Let’s sue them all. Let’s go for the throat.

This is not a free-speech issue. J-Lo and here gaggle of exhibitionists have no right to come into my home uninvited. They pumped lewd videos into our homes without proper notification. There was no chance to protect the young eyes gathered around the family tube. I went to a football game and an orgy broke out.

“It’s never been done, Coach. The courts are against us. We can’t possibly win.”

Really? How do you know? Are we just gonna sit back and allow them to penetrate into the sanctity of our homes and dump sewage without warning? They said the Covington Catholic boys couldn’t win either.

For two generations the God-haters have owned the courts, but things are beginning to change. The SCOTUS is swinging RIGHT…and Trump has appointed 187 conservative Federal judges with another bunch waiting for confirmation.

Sorry for the pun…but I am serious as a judge. If you are an attorney and you want to help or if you have a bag full of money to fund the battle please contact me. Let’s go to war. Let’s sling some stones. Heck, they won’t even let me post stuff on Facebook because it violates “community standards.”

I’m sick of it. Why don’t we fight back? Let’s file a 10 million victim class action lawsuit.

Do Christians have no standards? Can they shovel their uninvited bilge into our sanctuary? Aren’t our homes more sacred than a Facebook page?

My wife says this commentary sounds angry. She’s right. I AM angry. Why aren’t you? What is it going to take?

Let’s sue them all.

