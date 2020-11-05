by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

Below you will see a letter to the editor of The New York Times which I wrote a few days ago. I am sure it will not be printed. The ;letter is responding to an editorial by Nicholas Kristof, who is a Rhodes Scholar. As you know from my past articles, Cecil Rhodes in 1891 formed the secret Society of the Elect “to take the government of the whole world,” in Rhodes’ own words. According to Bill Clinton’s mentor, Professor Carroll Quigley, Rhodes’ close friend W. T. Stead said the Rhodes Scholars “have been specially—mathematically—selected toward the Founder’s purposes.”

Letter to the editor of The New York Times: Concerning Nicholas Kristof’s “Er, Can I Ask a Few Questions About Abortion?”, I’d like to answer them. Re his claim “the biblical passage most relevant to abortion is perhaps Exodus 21:22.” It is not. Most relevant are Proverbs 6:16-17 “,,,the Lord hateth hands that shed innocent blood….” and Jeremiah 1:5 “Before I formed thee in the womb, I knew thee.” This means if Mr. Kristof’s mother had aborted him, she would have been shedding the innocent blood of someone already known to God as Nicholas Kristof. Thus, to answer Mr. Kristof’s question, Jesus had no need to talk about the subject because God’s will was clear.

Mr. Kristof says states began to ban abortions in the 19th century, but he doesn’t say at the forefront were original feminists Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. In THE REVOLUTION (February 5, 1868), Stanton called abortion “infanticide,” and in the July 8, 1869 edition Anthony called abortion “child murder.”

Mr. Kristof’s sarcastic reference to a “commission to improve zygote survival” misses the point that depending upon the estrogen level of some contraceptives, they are abortifacients, making the uterine wall unreceptive to implantation, thus assuring the zygote’s death. His reference to Sen. Peters’ wife is similar to ectopic pregnancies which are non-issues because if the mother dies, so does the preborn child, and everyone has the legal right of “self-defense.” And concerning abortion in rape cases, for what other crime is the innocent child killed because of the father’s offense?

Curiously, Mr. Kristof says nothing about racism as one motive for abortions. Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger in her PIVOT OF CIVILIZATION wanted fewer “dysgenic (inferior) stock” meaning “Negroes, Jews, Gypsies and Southern European Catholics.” Famous Black comedian Dick Gregory referred to abortion as “genocide,” and African-American former chairwoman of the Minneapolis Commission on Human Relations, Erma Clardy Craven, said: “Now the womb of the Black woman is seen as the latest battleground for oppression….Now that power is near, the ‘masters’ want us to call a moratorium on having babies. When looked at in context, the whole mess adds up to blatant genocide.”

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said Roe v. Wade as “on a collision course with itself,” and she was right. Roe v. Wade with Doe v. Bolton said abortion rights were based on Constitutional conference of personhood not occurring until birth, which is ridiculous because birth is a variable point. What sense does it make to say a child born prematurely at 5 months after conception is a protected “person,” but the same child about to be born at 9 months after conception is not a “person” and can be violently killed?

Finally, I don’t believe Mr. Kristof or THE NEW YORK TIMES has ever emphasized the hypocrisy of Joe Biden saying he supports women’s abortion rights because government should not impose any particular morality upon them, but then said he supports tax-funding of abortions which would impose a pro-abortion morality upon American taxpayers, who national polls for decades have shown are opposed to such tax-funding by about a 2 to 1 margin!

