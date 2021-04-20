By Kelleigh Nelson

We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may only act by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force. —Ayn Rand

From its earliest days, the Cuban Revolution has also been a source of inspiration to all freedom-loving people. We admire the sacrifices of the Cuban people in maintaining their independence and sovereignty in the face of the vicious imperialist orchestrated campaign to destroy the impressive gain made in the Cuban Revolution. Long live the Cuban Revolution. Long live comrade Fidel Castro. —Comrade Nelson Mandela

Never has our future been more unpredictable, never have we depended so much on political forces that cannot be trusted to follow the rules of common sense and self-interest – forces that look like sheer insanity, if judged by the standards of other centuries. —Hannah Arendt

Despite the fact that both Obama and Oprah fawned over Nelson Mandela, he was not a savior for South African blacks. He deplored the white farmers who planted fields and raised cattle that fed all South Africans. By black hands, many white families and even their babies were macheted to death. The seeds of Mandela’s “anti-apartheid” have been planted in America and are now being thrust to fruition on our soil.

Mandela said, “The cause of Communism is the greatest cause in the history of mankind!”

Unreported in American press, there is a brutal white genocide still occurring. This massacre is being instigated by the African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP), and like-minded organizations. The stories of white farmers being murdered, women and babies being raped, and property being destroyed or stolen are legion. Not only is the South African regime doing nothing to prevent it, they are deliberately adding fuel to the fire. Thousands of whites have lost their lives in this ongoing purge, just as thousands of blacks lost theirs in the ANC’s brutal rise to power years previous. Link

Critical Race Theory proponents won’t tell you how close America is to Mandela’s South African carnage of whites. Whites and blacks who disagreed with him or his wife Winnie, were necklaced.

Demonizing White Americans

The very founders of America, those who gave their lives and fortunes to gain independence and liberty for all Americans, have become the enemies of today’s society. Our Judeo-Christian brothers and sisters who fought for freedom via secession from the very country who wished to enslave them with taxes and control, are now under an accursed and diabolical attack.

White hatred is the new parasitic hostility imbuing black Americans who have been brainwashed and propagandized by Marxist infiltration of their churches.

At a prayer session in support of Black Lives Matter, the pastor of St. Xavier Catholic Church in New York City instructed white congregants that they must renounce their white privilege to help “transform the church culture.”

Nelson Mandela’s hatred extended to our Jewish brothers and sisters. He stated, “Yasser Arafat was one of the outstanding freedom fighters of this generation, one who gave his entire life to the cause of the Palestinian people.” Mandela didn’t mention the “Palestinian cause” is wiping Israel out.

The perfidious media proclaims white privilege as evil as if there was such a thing, the NYTs 1619 Project as truth, revisionist history of our founders as factual and white on black crimes as far exceeding other criminal atrocities which is a total fabrication. Compensation to black Americans for our past history has been massive and continues today. No black or white Americans alive today have owned any black, Irish, or native American persons as slaves, but instead have been helped to attain advances for all into American society and government.

All of it is a lie…a lie propagated by those who hate the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and Christian’s Messiah Jesus…communists hate the Bible and any mention of the Creator. Their goal is to usurp God and put man in God’s place.

Infiltration of Black Churches

In September of 2020, I wrote an article about Manning Johnson’s superb 1958 book, Color, Communism and Common Sense. The entire 79-page booklet is available at the link; hardcopy on the web.

Archibald Roosevelt, the fifth child of President Theodore Roosevelt, wrote the forward to Mr. Manning’s book.

Manning Johnson’s story begins very much like many other black Americans brought up in a religious home. It was the preaching of a communist Bishop of the Episcopal Church that inducted him into the party. Johnson was a man of ability and education and felt himself frustrated by his race and color and fell under the spell of communist propaganda.

For ten long years he remained in the party, but the Communists failed to recognize Manning’s Christian upbringing; he was intelligent and he had courage and his upbringing allowed him to see through the lies of the communist doctrine. Johnson explains in his book how communists have used and are using certain American blacks to the detriment of all Americans, both black and white.

The 78-page booklet exposes how black churches were subverted and the communist plot to use black Americans, concocted by Stalin in 1928, to create racial hatred. He tells of the real “Uncle Toms,” communists who posed as “friends of the Negro,” and under the guise of a campaign for black rights, set race against race in a cold-blooded struggle for power. They are the ones who plotted with a diabolical foreign power the moral decay, physical slavery and spiritual death of their own race.

Early Marxists

Marxists immigrated to America in 1848 after socialism had failed to take root in Europe; they’ve made a permanent home in America. During the American Civil War, Marx wrote about his support of the Union Army, the Republican Party and Lincoln himself. In fact, he named the president as “the single-minded son of the working class.” Marx wrote to President Lincoln and after Lincoln’s assassination, he wrote to President Johnson.

It is historical fact that before the Revolutionary War, the Southern colonies were petitioning the king of England to stop the importation of slaves into their colonies. Many nations, as well as our New England colonies were engaged in this nefarious commerce in slaves. New England and English merchants were lobbying the English government to keep the slave trade open.

Thomas Jefferson attempted to place into the Declaration of Independence a complaint against the king’s government criticizing that government for not allowing the colonies to end the African slave trade. It was deleted so as not to upset New England which was profiting from it. (Robert L. Dabney, A Defense of Virginia and the South)

Oh, that Jefferson had been present at the 1787 Constitutional Convention.

Critical Race Theory

Quotes from Roger Simon’s recent article Critical Race Theory: The Great Evil of Our Time are some of the best.

Something called Critical Race Theory intervened to turn our society around, head it back toward racial enmity and, to be blunt, destroy our country, and with it our common humanity, unless it is stopped.

CRT is a growing cancer infecting our schools, media, entertainment, and businesses. Every aspect of our culture has been infected with this absurdity right up to the corporate board rooms. Even Coca Cola executives are now instructing us on the dangers of “whiteness.” Do they actually believe this hogwash? Who knows? Perhaps they are just scared, cowards playing along with the zeitgeist to keep their lucrative jobs. But if that’s so, it’s worse.

Most importantly, the ideology has infected our schools, even at the lowest levels, to the degree that young children are being hard-wired to hate or distrust each other and, even more sadly, themselves. (It now starts in kindergarten.)

White kids—no matter their social class, no matter at what point their families came to America, in many cases decades and more after slavery, fleeing genocides, pogroms, the most abject poverty or whatever—are being taught they are oppressors and must spend their lives expiating the sin of their skin color.

If you wanted to invent an ideology that actually created racism where it doesn’t exist, you could do no better than Critical Race Theory.

Dr. Carol Swain is a former professor of political science and law professor at Vanderbilt University and a lifetime member of the James Madison Society. Her insightful January 2020 article on Critical Race Theory, is a must read especially her own educational experience and the white teachers who encouraged her.

“Systemic racism” is an evil lie! Thomas Sowell says it reminds him of Nazi Germany and the propaganda tactics of Joseph Goebbels. It tells minority communities they have no power over their own lives, when they actually have great power. The Tuskegee Airmen certainly did, and they were asked by white bombers to be their guards. Why? Because they were trained in aerial combat and were magnificent in protecting larger bombers from German fighter planes. Yes, they lost some; but their nickname was Red-Tail Angels.

My father’s grave is in the same cemetery as Tuskegee Airman Richard Highbaugh’s grave at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, along with 1936 Gold Medal winner Olympian Champion Jesse Owens who put Hitler to shame. God bless them all. They loved this country, they knew freedom and despite the times, they became America’s heroes.

21st Century Communists

Black Lives Matter (BLM) was founded in 2013 and is run by three Marxist women mostly trained by Bill Ayer’s 1960s Weather Underground communists. They have moved to infiltrate every segment of American society and to promote their communist propaganda, not only through churches, but through government schools. BLM and Antifa are both communist organizations committed to overthrowing America’s culture, society and constitutional order. BLM founders are also prophetesses of demonic darkness… watch Alex Newman’s short video on their occultism. BLM founders have made millions upon millions from “woke” corporations funding their evil ideology.

American Marxists work to foment hatred and division, ultimately serving to overthrow our Judeo-Christian culture. A shadow government has grown to the point where it now sets the politically correct rules for American Society. It is Marxism based upon group conflict and their hatred for Western civilization. The race baiting and false animosity will ultimately lead to the communist destruction of America’s white immigrants just as white hatred was instigated in South Africa by Mandela.

And they have guns, firearms the neo-Marxists in Congress wish to rest from the hands of law-abiding citizens. A BLM mob took over a restaurant in Dallas’ historic downtown district. They took over the business with guns, threatening to burn it down. The radical-pandering news media continues to ignore the counter-productive methods BLM and Antifa utilize; they are part and parcel of the same ideology.

America’s White Racism

The BLM/Antifa communists are not going away; they want to destroy America and those who represent our European founders. Nelson Mandela’s communist hatred of white South Africans is in America.

Old social media posts written by BLM co-founder Toronto Yusra Khogali made the rounds. Yusra Khogali in 2016 wrote “white people are a genetic defect of blackness” in a since-deleted Facebook post. “Whiteness is not humxness,” Khogali wrote in a Facebook post. “in fact, white skin is sub-humxn.” They can’t even express themselves in proper English.

Here are just a few media reports, all of which are marching toward hatred of all white Americans…and ultimately the same destruction for American whites as those in South Africa. We’ve already seen over a year of riots and devastation that was never interrupted by local authorities or police. There were no consequences for the evil acts. Thus, they will continue.

There are countless media reports of white hatred. Fourteen years ago, Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom, two young college students were brutally savaged and murdered by five black perpetrators when they hijacked their car. It was never called a hate crime because it was black on white.

Conclusion

We’ve already seen the riots, the violence and the destruction in America by BLM, Antifa and various communist groups. Over the last century we’ve seen God and the 10 commandments removed from government schools; public prayer disallowed, monuments and product labels being changed to assuage the CRT proponents.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters was caught on tape….Waters calls for Marxists’ organization Black Lives Matters to do even worse if the Chauvin trial doesn’t go her way. Waters wants BLM to stay in the streets and riot despite the deaths of more than three people in the 2020 riots. She calls them to burn down cities. Why is she still in Congress?

Racism is being used by Congressional democrats to divide and conquer our country for Marxism. Our 45th President hadn’t a racist bone in his body, and they used racism against him, when in fact they are the real true racists…they hate and they disparage and they destroy. One needs only look at the illegitimate 46th president’s appointees to know that racism and anti-Semitism is once again alive and well…just as it was under our 44th president.

