By Bradlee Dean

August 31, 2022

“Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.” -John 8:44

Once again, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been caught betraying her constituents (Amos 5:7).

If you remember, Marjorie Taylor Green, the one who decried the “Vaccine Nazis” and who boasted about not being vaccinated, was found to be guilty of investing into the very companies that she was publicly condemning (Proverbs 17:15).

In 2020, at least 13 senators and 35 US representatives held shares of Johnson & Johnson, the medical behemoth that produced the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that more than 15 million Americans have received.

At least 11 senators and 34 representatives also held shares in 2020 of another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer…

Lawmakers held these investments in COVID-19-minded companies as Congress was at the center of pandemic relief efforts. In 2020 and 2021, members of Congress voted on six relief bills together worth nearly $6 trillion. Congress also authorized more than $10 billion to help drug companies develop and distribute vaccines and forced health insurers to cover the cost of getting the shot.

Policymakers especially viewed the coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna — which each spent substantial amounts of money lobbying the federal government in 2020 — as critical to helping countries around the planet overcome the grip of the pandemic…

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia who has decried “vaccine Nazis” and boasted about not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, reported owning stock in COVID-19 vaccine makers during 2020, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca, according to a financial disclosure she submitted in August.

[Rumble Video]

Do you remember Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in Walt Disney, which she says is ‘pro-child predator’?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has accused the Walt Disney Co. of sexualizing children.

• Greene also owns up to $45,000 worth of Disney stock.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this week accused Walt Disney Co. of sexualizing children after the entertainment giant criticized a Florida education law that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — and vowed to fight against it.



“It’s hard to believe that Disney, Walt Disney, the Walt Disney Co., would be the very place that this is happening,” she said during an interview…



“This is supposed to be the happiest place on Earth, a place where innocence is celebrated. But it seems to be the place where innocence is actually under attack.”

Greene added: “Walt Disney — they need to pay a serious price for this.”

What Greene didn’t mention is that she is a Disney investor, according to personal financial disclosures filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Entering 2021, Greene owned between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney Co. stock, her most recent annual financial disclosure indicated.

Greene subsequently added Disney stock to her portfolio. She purchased shares valued at between $1,001 and $15,000 on August 31, 2021, and then more shares valued in the same range on November 15, 2021, congressional records show. By law, members of Congress are only required to disclose the value of their assets in broad ranges.”

Friends, Marjorie Taylor Greene is not the hero to the Republic that she claims to be (Luke 22:48).

[Rumble Video]

Now, Marjorie is being found out once again (Good job, Business Insider). Business Insider just reported: “Marjorie Taylor Greene says student loan forgiveness is ‘completely unfair’ despite the fact her company had loans worth $183,504 forgiven.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan announced on Wednesday.

Speaking on Newsmax TV, she called the student loan relief “completely unfair.”

Taylor Greene’s company had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven in April 2020, according to public data.

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans as “completely unfair,” despite records showing that her own company had $183,504 worth of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven in 2020.

The Republican politician and businesswoman was speaking on US conservative news network, Newsmax TV.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced plans to forgive $10,000 of student debt for most borrowers, fulling a campaign promise and extending relief to millions of borrowers.

Any US residents earning less than $125,000 are set to be eligible for the loan forgiveness.

In her interview, Taylor Greene said the plan was unfair to taxpayers who had never taken out a student loan.

She added that she opposed the student loan program in place in the US, saying: “There should not be a system in place that allows them and encourages them to pile up massive debt in these big colleges and universities.”

Data from ProPublica, a tracking site that uses data from the Small Business Association, shows that Taylor Green was one of several Republican members of Congress who had private loans forgiven.

The data shows that the total amount forgiven was $183,504, which represented full forgiveness of the original $182,300 loan plus the accrued interest. The majority of the relief issued in April 2020 was used for payroll, per the data.

In Conclusion: How many times do these corrupt politicians need to be exposed before the American people hold them to the very laws that they are to uphold (Luke 12:2)?

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com